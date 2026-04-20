The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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Randy Wayne's avatar
Randy Wayne
12h

Dear George,

I have to say that nowadays talking to Ivy League academics is less stimulating and less productive than talking to a box of rocks. What pops out of a typical academics mouth is intellectually equivalent to warm milk if you register agreement or ad hominen remarks if you don't.

Yawn. It is much more stimulating to talk to members of the local community.

Thanks,

Randy

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Tim's avatar
Tim
10hEdited

... this highlights for me that it really all comes down to pointing out that "intolerance and maleficence" are not actions of Love but of something dark and ill-willed and indeed anti-knowing, anti-scientific. This truth smacks progressives right in their face, the notion that progressives 'own,' if you will, love and caring and compassion and harm reduction (see Haidt's Moral Matrix). The question comes down to can one be loving and caring and compassionate and remain ill-willed towards some? (see The Story of the Good Samaritan for an analysis of just how far good will should go ...) The answer, as Jesus and many others have said is, no. Was Lincoln just 'flourishing' when he proclaimed, "Malice towards none. Charity for all," or were those absolutes intended? How one answers and acts on that question will determine what kind of science you engage in. One governed by the commandment to purposefully seek out the understanding of other positions, even though they may bring refutation to your facts, values, and ego? (that's the scientific process of elenchus which should be at the center of any serious learning institution) Or will you choose the commandment from that dark place that tells you who gets your good-will, your respect/attention and who gets your ill-will, your intolerance and maleficence? Obviously science requires the former for it matters not from where or by whom information comes. Indeed, if respect, that is, attention, for the opinions of others is not ipso facto part of one's method for seeking Truth, one will not be seeking Truth but something else. Something convenient. Seriously, it all comes down to Love. Is Love, that is, respect/attention, part of the scientific method? Or not?

Nota bene: one does not have to like someone to love them. Love is, at the end of the day, an action, not a transient feeling. Or?

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