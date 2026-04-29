The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Jeff Keener's avatar
Jeff Keener
1dEdited

In a more noble age, Kimmel would have earned a private ass-whipping, but in this age, I think you're right. Trump should have responded by saying that the First Amendment protects Kimmel's right to be a jackass and then goad Kimmel for more by saying "Is that all you got, Jimmy? Why don't you say what you really think?" Give him plenty of rhetorical rope.

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Poul Eriksson's avatar
Poul Eriksson
1d

Well put as usual. One minor observation re the joke: context. In the context of many people wanting to see T killed and some having tried, the defense that he is so against gun violence and was thinking of a situation where T had peacefully slipped to the other side is unconvincing. Another count against him.

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