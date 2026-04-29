President Trump has a strange relationship with comedy.

Back in 2011, he fumed when then-President Obama roasted him at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Many say seeking revenge for the humiliation played a role in his decision to run for president.

It might seem like Trump was being thin-skinned, yet earlier that same year, he volunteered to be the target of a Comedy Central roast. My 2016 film, Can We Take a Joke?, features some of his roasters, including the late-great Gilbert Gottfried who delivered this zinger: “Donald says money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy the best Eastern European whores New York City has to offer.”

The real estate developer laughed off the dig. What thick skin he has!

But flash forward to this weekend and another White House Correspondents’ Dinner provided another twist.

A would-be assassin derailed the event, and in the wake of the third attempt on her husband’s life First Lady Melania Trump called on Disney to “take a stand” against Jimmy Kimmel for a crass joke he made days earlier. President Trump quickly followed up on his wife’s comments with a more blunt demand: “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

The controversy began last week during Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host pretended to be the comedian hosting the correspondents’ dinner and roasting those in attendance. When the camera paused on the first lady, Kimmel delivered the joke in question: “And of course our first lady Melania is here. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump you have the glow of an expectant widow.”

Yes, the joke was utterly classless. The first lady wants Disney to “take a stand” on the controversy, and her husband should as well — but he should take a different kind of stand. He should take a stand that demonstrates a strong commitment to free expression.

OK, stop laughing.

Yes, I realize this is the same administration that responded to a different ghoulish quip Kimmel made last year with language that might have been lifted from a mediocre mobster flick: “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. ” I don’t know if he was practicing-swinging a baseball bat when he said it, but that was FCC Chair Brendan Carr when he suggested Kimmel’s bosses whack the host after he mocked Trump’s response to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and lamely suggested Kirk’s killer was tied to the MAGA movement.

And just yesterday, Carr launched a suspiciously-timed early review of Disney’s broadcast television licenses. Said First Amendment attorney and former FCC official Robert Corn-Revere, “Ordering early license renewal because the president doesn’t like the jokes on a late night talk show would be a retaliatory act and an obvious violation of the First Amendment.”

Look, I know how the political world operates these days so I won’t make my case with lofty pronouncements about the free marketplace of ideas. And I promise I won’t quote John Stuart Mill.

I’ll make my case on the basis of what Trump, and most any officeholder cares about most — political gain.

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Not Your Father’s Late-Night Host

Trump sees Kimmel as his foe, but what if the reality is much different?

In a recent essay, Ryan Self contrasts the Smothers Brothers’ approach to comedy in the 1960s — they mocked figures across the political spectrum, but focused on people in power — with today’s late-night comedians. Not only have they become obsessed with mocking Trump, they aim their scorn at their fellow Americans who disagree with them politically.

In The Atlantic, Caitlin Flanagan argues that late night hosts’ myopia backfired on Kimmel and company. Instead of hurting Trump, it fueled his power:

Though aimed at blue-state sophisticates, these shows are an unintended but powerful form of propaganda for conservatives. When Republicans see these harsh jokes—which echo down through the morning news shows and the chattering day’s worth of viral clips, along with those of Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers—they don’t just see a handful of comics mocking them. They see HBO, Comedy Central, TBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC. In other words, they see exactly what Donald Trump has taught them: that the entire media landscape loathes them, their values, their family, and their religion.

While in battle, Napoleon once restrained his marshals who wanted to respond to a tactical error made by their foes. He asked, “When the enemy is making a false move, why should we interrupt him?”

If it’s true that Kimmel’s act helps Trump, why would the president interrupt him?

The host’s “glow of a new widow” joke comes across as particularly tasteless in light of the third attempt on the president’s life. Kimmel’s phrasing suggests Mrs. Trump would rejoice in her husband’s death. It was a low blow, but it wasn’t, as Trump suggested, “a call to violence.”

On his Monday show, Kimmel explained that he was riffing on the age difference between the president and his wife. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination and they know that,” said Kimmel. “I’ve been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence in particular.”

We must appreciate that, for the Trump family, this is a very personal free speech controversy. I would probably be enraged if I found myself in a similar situation, but just because I might feel like lashing out with Constitution-compromising threats doesn’t mean I should. And, of course, anyone who runs for president should appreciate the benefits of a thick skin. It confers psychological benefits as well as political benefits.

Hop Into My Parallel Universe Machine

Imagine if Trump had responded differently.

Imagine if he expressed his anger at Kimmel, but stopped short of anything approaching jawboning or threats. Imagine if he said the First Amendment even protects Kimmel’s right to be a jackass. What would a response like that have done to Trump’s polls and to Kimmel’s image?

But if Trump continues on his current trajectory, he risks becoming his own worst enemy. He risks turning Kimmel into a victim. It’s a lesson those in power are slow to learn: censorship turns cranks into martyrs.

There’s a deleted scene from Can We Take a Joke? that I think about in times like these. It depicts the story of David Irving, a British “historian” who was arrested while in Austria for the crime of holocaust denial. He served three years in prison, including 400 days in solitary confinement. Holocaust denial generally reveals antisemitism, willful ignorance, or both, but Irving’s jailers ended up giving more fuel to his twisted views. After his release, Irving received a hero’s welcome and delivered a triumphant speech before a crowd of 10,000 people.

The film addresses another similar case — one that did make the final cut — in which the French government threw the book at controversial comedian Dieudonné M’bala M’bala. He was found guilty of condoning terrorism and received a two-month jail term for a Facebook post in which he wrote that he felt “like Charlie Coulibaly.” The post merges the names of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical publication where terrorists murdered 12 people, with Amedy Coulibaly, the pro-ISIS gunman who killed four victims during a 2015 attack on a kosher market in Paris.

Dieudonné has been repeatedly fined for antisemetic speech and local authorities have banned his shows in several towns because they see his act as a threat to public order. But, like Irving, his legal tangles fueled his popularity.

An Important Question

If Trump wants to take the focus off what Kimmel actually said and turn the host into a martyr, he will continue down his current path. But first the president would do well to consider some advice offered by historian and economist Thomas Sowell. Before making a big decision, he calls on people to consider a question that is as simple as it is profound: Then what?

If Disney does buckle to White House pressure and cans Kimmel, then what?

Trump will get to fire off some gloating Truth Social posts. He’ll get to revel in the thought of a jobless Kimmel. But Trump’s reputation as a thin-skinned free speech hypocrite will grow stronger. And the next Democrat to occupy the White House will probably pick up where Trump left off and use presidential power to crack down on conservatives.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been shedding viewers for years. Last summer the show’s ratings plummeted by more than 40 percent before enjoying its biggest-ever night of ratings. What caused the spike? Kimmel returning to his show after a brief suspension following his previous clash with Trump.

Trump’s most recent fulminations will likely deliver a similar ratings bonanza to Kimmel. Expect Trump’s antics to temporarily resuscitate a dying show. Maybe it’s his way of thanking Kimmel for doing so much to advance the president’s career.