Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Today we’re happy to publish Ryan Self’s first TCM contribution, a clever essay that emerged in a very unexpected way.

I’ll get to the intrigue in a moment, but first here’s some background on Self:

Ryan Self is a communications professional who writes about books and the interesting conversations they start on his Substack, Ryan’s Boring Book Club . There you can find book reviews, commentary and the occasional interview, including one with Rob Henderson discussing his memoir, Troubled. As a native of conservative West Texas who now lives in liberal Austin, Ryan enjoys making friends across the political spectrum and finding common ground.

Now back to today’s essay.

Recently, we ran an essay by

New York Times

that examined how author David Litt learned to get along with his brother-in-law, even though the two disagreed about politics. Ziffra was reacting to apiece by Litt that promoted Litt’s new memoir.

Then I heard from Self. He mentioned he had read Ziffra’s essay and Litt’s memoir (as well as Litt’s previous memoir).

I don’t want to give away too much, but Self said there was much more to this story than what Litt revealed in his Times essay.

See below to find out what he means.

All the best,

Ted

David Litt’s mind is “building toward a snap.”

Midway through his latest memoir, It’s Only Drowning: A True Story of Learning to Surf and the Search for Common Ground, David is at his wit’s end after a comment made by his brother-in-law, Matt. The two have been surfing together for the past several months, despite their differences. David had hoped this time together might allow them to find common ground. But that has proven elusive.

Maybe it was the way my brother-in-law was echoing the kind of post-truth, non-logic logic that, when employed by people like Joe Rogan or Donald Trump, put our public health and our democracy at risk.

What did Matt say? Did he start an argument about how Trump actually won the 2020 election? Is he claiming Anthony Fauci created COVID to subjugate the American people?

No. Matt said, “you can find studies that say both things,” about whether soy lowers testosterone. “It’s like anything.”

That’s it. That’s what’s causing David’s mind to start “building toward a snap.” A disagreement over whether studies suggest soy impacts testosterone.

Even though studies on consequential topics often contradict each other, this minor comment, which many would likely not think twice about, prompts a self-righteous internal monologue from David:

No, you cannot find studies that say both things about anything. That’s the whole point of studies—to find out the truth. And just because someone claims to have done a study that proves the earth is flat or climate change isn’t real or a vaccine isn’t safe doesn’t mean every study is equally valid. Some people are worth listening to, and some are not. End of story.

For the record, Matt did not suggest the earth is flat.

And you can, in fact, find studies that say both things about soy. The popular male health service “Hims” notes on their website that studies have come to different conclusions about soy, but more robust studies suggest no effect for moderate soy intake.

Based on this anecdote, it should not surprise you to learn that David struggled to find common ground with his family member. And this is far from an isolated incident. Throughout the book, David judges, others, and condescends to his brother-in-law, often over trivial issues.

The press tour for the book, however, entices the reader with a story of finding common ground across deep differences. In his infamous New York Times op-ed, Is It Time to Stop Snubbing Your Right-Wing Family?, David framed his message this way:

When I share stories about surfing with my brother-in-law, people often tell me about relationships in their lives pushed to the brink by politics… My advice is always the same. Our differences are meaningful, but allowing them to mean everything is part of how we ended up here.

That sounds nice. But that’s not the book David wrote.

Instead of a book about bridging divides, It’s Only Drowning turns out to be a chronicle of scolding and condescension that ultimately leads to little common ground being discovered.

When “Civic Duty” Bumps Against Self-Interest

In the opening chapters of the book, David recounts his snubbing of Matt after his brother-in-law (who he has known for a decade) chose not to get a COVID shot. David saw it as a “civic duty” to be intentionally rude to him. The differences between these two are vast (in David’s mind) but the COVID shot makes David pull away even more.

After failing for months to find a suitable surfing partner, David finally drops his relational quarantine against his brother-in-law. He needs someone to help him learn to surf and to travel with. Matt fits the bill.

The driving force of this book isn’t David’s search for common ground. It’s David’s self-interest. His family member, who he seems to barely tolerate throughout the book, is a means to an end.

When David mentions he has taken up surfing, Matt invites him to join the next time he goes out—showing more grace and tolerance to David than has ever been shown to him.

“Right-Wing” or Average Joe?

Those who only read David’s New York Times op-ed may get the impression that Matt is a MAGA right-winger. He is not. Matt is not even registered to vote. When asked who he would’ve voted for in 2016, Matt replies, “Probably Trump or Bernie Sanders…Because they’re the most entertaining.” Matt is not revealed to have any hard-right political views.

Of course, even if David could prove that Matt is a right winger, that alone wouldn’t discredit his opinion on a given issue. Unfortunately, in certain circles, critics will dismiss any argument coming from their perceived political opponents instead of engaging their arguments on the merits.

This book isn’t filled with Matt arguing with David about immigration or guns or abortion. He is a live-and-let-live libertarian-ish surfer who prefers the New York Post to NPR (a moral failing in David’s mind).

David looks at Matt and can only see difference: he drives a truck (consistently the most popular vehicle in America), he has tattoos (like one-third of Americans), didn’t attend college (like two-thirds of Americans) and he watches Joe Rogan (one of the most popular podcasts in history).

I live in Austin, Texas. I have multiple liberal friends who drive trucks and have tattoos. David takes common interests and traits and turns them into evidence of Matt’s otherness.

Is My Brother-in-Law a Right-Wing Militant?

Despite having known the man for a decade, David barely knows Matt. David makes wild assumptions based on minor details—like a sticker on Matt’s truck:

The design wasn’t identical to the Punisher logo used by right-wing militias. But it wasn’t very different, either. Should I ask him about it? I wondered. The answer came so quickly as to make the question rhetorical. I couldn’t imagine talking with Matt about reusable bags or paper straws, let alone domestic terrorism.

How many conservatives even know the fairly obscure fact that some militias use the Punisher logo? Eventually, David learns Matt got the sticker from a motorcycle store, not his local militia. Really, who among us hasn’t assumed their family member was a right-wing militant based on a sticker? Matt doesn’t even own a gun.

This anecdote is one of many where David seems to lump Matt in with everyone on the Right and ascribes characteristics of the worst members of that group to him.

When you don’t see people as individuals, with their own unique beliefs and opinions, but as avatars of groups you dislike, finding common ground is going to be difficult.

Don’t Make Me Join the Unwashed Masses

David laments that Matt, unlike him, doesn’t have more solidarity with his fellow man when it comes to getting the COVID shot. But when David actually encounters his fellow man, unlike Matt, he recoils.

A surfing competition in Waco brings together a wide variety of people from across America—different regions, backgrounds and vocations are represented.

To David, however, they are a monolith. When someone makes a joke, David—as always—sees it as another indicator that those around him are morally inferior.

“You have to manage the addiction, though. I have kids, but I ditch them to go surfing.” I looked around, hoping to spot a horrified expression. But my people—people who believed abandoning your children for a surfboard was irresponsible and examined the historical context behind Donald Trump’s latest far-right tirade and could appreciate the ironic, self-aware perfection of “Shrimply Irresistible”—were nowhere to be found. This was an asylum for surf lunatics.

“My people.”

David is constantly categorizing people, constantly othering his fellow Americans with whom he allegedly shares so much solidarity. During the event, he longs to meet up with a progressive student group on Baylor’s campus afterwards—his people.

Remember: David used to write speeches for President Obama, the man who famously said, “There is not a liberal America and a conservative America—there is the United States of America.”

After the event, David timidly offers a fist bump to one of the “SoCal Bros” and it’s unclear if this is meant to signal an evolution in David.

We’re in Chapter 10 of 17 and it’s going to take more than a fist bump to show David is shedding his judgmentalism.

Is That Populism Cooking in the Pizza Oven?

David writes about his brother-in-law as if he’s in the deep throes of QAnon because he watches Joe Rogan. But as David condescendingly notes one day: “To my surprise, he was watching the news.”

Moments after this revelation is when The Soy Testosterone Incident mentioned above takes place, further suggesting to David that Matt has no grasp on the truth.

Similar incidents where David jumps to the worst conclusions abound throughout the book, like when on a trip to Spain, David gets angry at Matt for eating frozen pizza instead of joining him for local baby squid:

Maybe I was just hungry or bitter about my failed paddle-out or on my second glass of wine, but the conflict between pintxos [baby squid] and pizza began to feel like part of a larger schism. It’s often described as a clash between globalism and populism. But that, I decided, was not really correct. The true dividing line is between those who embrace the terrifying hugeness of the world and those who fight to shrink it.

This event takes place in Chapter 15 of 17 and David is as judgmental as he was in Chapter 1. For David, simple choices aren’t just preferences; they speak to profound truths about just how morally inferior Matt is to his righteous family member.

David seems incapable of reading Matt’s words and motives with any charity. That’s not a recipe for success. Since David seems unable to extend any grace to his brother-in-law, it’s not remotely surprising that at the end of the book…

Not Finding Much Common Ground

In a twist that anyone (except David) likely saw coming, David hasn’t been able to make many breakthroughs:

That hadn’t happened. Not on voting, not on Joe Rogan, not on “The Vid,” not on the link between soy and testosterone or the urgency of fighting climate change or the fundamental question of whether it’s better to solve problems together or alone. We surfed. We disliked the same Capitola burrito joint. Each of us was, in our way, frightened by the bigness of the world. But when it came to the culture war into which we’d been drafted, the divide that defined us, nothing had changed.

David wasn’t drafted into the culture war! He enlisted!

His family member was minding his own business and David chose to spend several months shunning him. When David stopped being intentionally rude to him, Matt quickly invited David out the next time he went surfing.

David is frustrated he hasn’t found more common ground, but the biggest obstacle is staring back at him in the mirror.

Finding common ground requires humility, a willingness to entertain the idea that you may be wrong about something. When it comes to his political beliefs, David does not seem to possess those qualities. Instead, he gives pronouncements like this in the next-to-last chapter:

Not all of our disagreements were matters of opinion. In some cases, one of us was objectively right. And usually, it was me.

The Tiniest Baby Steps

David does change over the course of the book: his intense anxiety about the world abates somewhat, his severe depression at the beginning of the book has lifted, he has learned a new skill, which brings a heightened level of confidence. And he credits surfing for that, and by extension, Matt.

However, when it comes to David’s sanctimony, he has changed remarkably little. This lack of real evolution leads to non-revelations like this in the final pages of the book:

My brother-in-law and I had uncovered far less common ground than I had expected. But we found more neutral ground than I ever could have imagined.

Part of the subtitle of this memoir is “the search for common ground,” but in the final pages of the book, David has to downgrade his expectations to “neutral ground.”

David has finally discovered, after more than a year of spending hours and days and overseas trips with his family member—who he had known for a decade—that you can enjoy neutral activities with people who hold a different worldview.

But even after this epiphany, David needs to make it clear that his personal choices are objectively superior to Matt’s:

Would I have preferred it if Matt had tried the local Hawaiian delicacies instead of the chicken tenders, abandoned his fundamentalist individualism for a spirit of solidarity, and given up Joe Rogan for NPR? Yes. Absolutely. Finding our piece of neutral ground was not perfect, or complete, or sufficient. But in a world on fire, few things are.

Alas, Matt did not repent and accept Terry Gross into his heart. He still shows an incorrect preference for populist frozen pizza and chicken tenders over globalist baby squid. He did not possess a “spirit of solidarity” like David, who cast out a family member over personal choices he disagreed with.

David didn’t struggle to find common ground with a hard-right MAGA family member who turned every conversation into a Fox News debate. He had to coexist with his non-voting, extremely chill, Bernie-curious brother-in-law who overlooked his rudeness and invited him to join his favorite hobby.

And then he wrote an entire book harshly judging his brother-in-law’s every move before coming to the rather mundane conclusion that you don’t have to agree on everything to enjoy neutral activities with people.

In part two, I’ll share about a former CNN journalist accused me of “a hit job” for expressing some of the opinions I shared above — and why his reaction highlights misperceptions about this book.

For now, I’ll give the last word to one of David’s former colleagues, Johanna Maska, who served as Obama’s director of Press Advance from 2009-2015. She also worked in the White House, crafting messages for the president. But unlike David, she’s been able to find real common ground with her conservative family members, which she shared in her rebuttal to David’s op-ed: