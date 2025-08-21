The turbulent state of America’s sociopolitical climate has caused much damage to our collective psyche. One of the most distressing consequences is how political conflict has devastated relationships. There are innumerable accounts of familial ties and friendships being permanently destroyed by disagreements on political issues. Many long for earlier times when Americans seemed more able to tolerate others’ ideological differences.

It seems like many Americans have lost the ability to maintain healthy relationships with those on the other side of the political aisle or even to have civil dialogues about any political issues. We must relearn how to have respectful dialogues with family and friends with differing views, and to sustain healthy relationships with them despite the disagreements.

Borrowing from Psychotherapy

Although originally designed to treat serious mental illnesses, psychotherapy offers many useful strategies. Take one form of psychotherapy called dialectical behavioral therapy.

DBT was initially designed to treat individuals with a diagnosis called borderline personality disorder (BPD). People with BPD experience a variety of impairments — in particular, challenges with navigating relationships in a healthy way. They have difficulty communicating effectively and tend to let strong emotions negatively influence how they interact with others.

One of the core modules of DBT focuses on “interpersonal effectiveness.” Lessons in these modules teach patients how to clearly convey their feelings and needs while also keeping distressing emotions (for example, anger, fear, or disappointment) from impeding the communication.

DBT likes to use acronyms to teach skills in an easy-to-understand format. Consider GIVE:

G: Gentle

I: Interested

V: Validation

E: Easy manner

“G” is for “Gentle”

The instruction to be gentle emphasizes the demeanor and attitude we should use when communicating with another. In a discussion about a contentious issue, it’s easy to show anger or attack and insult the other person.

We might become very judgmental, and use loaded language to mock the other’s beliefs. By remembering to be gentle, we maintain a calm, unthreatening demeanor that makes the other person comfortable.

“I” is for “Interested”

We should show that we’re interested in the other person’s views and needs. In an impassioned quarrel, we tend to focus almost exclusively on our own opinions and needs. This can make it hard to find common ground and can lead to the other person feeling unheard.

Demonstrating authentic interest in the other’s points can help the anger cool down, and it also makes it more likely that the other person will genuinely want to listen to you as well.

“V” is for “Validation”

The importance of validation flows naturally from the need to demonstrate interest. As we actively listen to the other person, we develop a deeper understanding of where their opinions and desires are coming from, and it is important to verbalize this understanding.

Validation does not mean passively agreeing with all of the other’s points or excusing harmful words or actions. What it does mean is acknowledging the feelings and thoughts that the other person has that have some legitimate basis. You may not fully agree with what the other person is thinking, but you can convey understanding of why they believe what they believe. The approach also helps ensure the other person feels heard, and hopefully will make them more willing to validate some of what you are feeling.

“E” is for “Easy Manner”

In some ways “easy manner” overlaps with being gentle, though with some subtle differences.

A person who uses an easy manner might:

use humor and lighthearted banter

prioritize being persuasive over being forceful

make conscious efforts to help the other person feel at ease (for instance, by smiling, laughing, and using other warm nonverbal communications).

While most of us would agree that these skills are sensible and should be intuitive, it can be challenging to remember them in the heat of the moment. Envision trying to use them in the context of a passionate political discussion, when people are often focused more on arguing their own points rather than trying to understand what the other person is saying.

Try to remember a challenging dialogue you had with a friend or relative with whom you had serious political disagreements. Did it feel productive or satisfying? Or did it consist mostly of arguing back and forth without finding any common ground?

Many conversations nowadays seem to fall in the latter category. Reflect on what you could have done differently that would have made the discussion more productive.

Going Deeper with GIVE

Let’s think more about how we can use the GIVE approach to improve conversations.

The recommendations to be gentle and use an easy manner give us guidance on the optimal demeanor and attitude we should use with the other person. Resist the urge to be hostile. Try to see the exchange not as a contest or battle, but rather an opportunity to calmly explain your views while learning about the other’s.

The goal of the conversation should be not to “win” but rather to learn from each other. We obviously would like the other person to see our side of the issue, but we should employ gentle persuasion, not threats or bullying. Light humor that is not mocking or demeaning can ease the tension. Mild self-deprecating humor about your own side can be particularly effective.

The directives to show interest and validation are particularly critical. All too often, political discussions end up as a shouting match in which each person is talking over the other, and people are barely attempting to listen to the other’s words. This rarely feels good, and it accomplishes little.

Have curiosity about the other’s views and learn more about why they hold their beliefs. Don’t just let the other person talk so you can come up with a sharp rebuttal. In this era of stark political polarization, people often make assumptions about those with differing views, and learning more about others’ motives and values may challenge those assumptions. With enough discussion, you may even find some areas of common ground.

It may feel challenging to validate someone whose worldview seems radically different from your own. Don’t agree with something you genuinely do not believe. The goal is to understand why this person holds a certain viewpoint. When you help the other person feel listened to and understood, your exchange will become calmer. In turn, this will make your conversation partner more open to genuinely listening to your opinions.

Jane and Bob

Let’s envision a sister and brother, Jane and Bob, who are debating their differing views on tax policy. Jane supports increasing tax rates, concluding that it will help the government to better serve those in need. Meanwhile, Bob supports lowering tax rates because he wants to improve the economy and reduce government waste.

If the two were discussing the issue in an unhealthy way, Jane might accuse Bob of being selfish and cold-hearted, and caring only about the wealthy. Bob might call Jane a “bleeding heart” who tolerates the waste of taxpayer dollars. Neither would be learning about the other’s values as they dig in their heels, and the dialogue would inevitably get more contentious over time.

Now imagine if Jane and Bob used the GIVE approach.

Perhaps they’d agree in advance to maintain a calm atmosphere and avoid any hostile behavior. They’d both come from a place of wanting to learn more about the other’s opinion and understand their values. Each person gives the other adequate time to speak, genuinely listening rather than internally formulating their rebuttals. They make deliberate efforts avoid being threatening, argumentative, or belittling.

Even if Jane and Bob ultimately remain opposed on the issue at hand, they might find a way to validate some aspect of the other’s stance. For example, Bob may acknowledge that it is commendable for Jane to care so much about wanting to help others. Jane may concede that it is understandable for Bob to want to minimize government waste and to see taxpayer dollars used wisely.

Jane and Bob may ultimately “agree to disagree,” but they recognize that each person seems to be coming from a place of good intentions. Even though their political positions may not have changed, the relationship remains intact, and perhaps may even be strengthened by their calm, respectful dialogue.

Obviously, these techniques work best when both individuals in the discussion are motivated to have a civil exchange that does not threaten the relationship. Of course, this will not always be the case. However, even if the friend or relative with whom you are engaging wants a heated political debate, you can still try using these skills.

At the very least, it may help to bring down the temperature of the conversation. Often our attitudes and behaviors can be contagious. When we act calmly and respectfully, this increases the likelihood that the other person will do the same. Even if your friend or relative seems unable to cool down, you will know that you made your best effort, and that you actively took steps to not damage the relationship.

The GIVE skills may sound straightforward. But if we want to get good at them, we must practice. In these tumultuous times, we have become accustomed to seeing all political conversations as toxic, unpleasant ordeals. Thus, when considering dialogue with someone from the other side of the ideological spectrum, it is understandable that many ask themselves, “Why bother?”

Ultimately, it is not sustainable for America’s political discourse to stay so vitriolic — on both a macro and micro level. A great nation cannot maintain its excellence when its citizens have such difficulty engaging in even basic conversations about important issues.

On a more personal level, I sense that most Americans are weary of destructive debates. They are hungry for a change in our discourse. I have faith that that hunger will motivate Americans to take the risk to initiate difficult conversations, and to practice the skills needed to make them civil and respectful.

