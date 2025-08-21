The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Self's avatar
Ryan Self
19hEdited

These are all great reminders for having better dialog. I often hear people complain about how their family members won’t listen to them, but I hear the way they talk about them (assuming bad faith, viewing discussion as a contest, talking down to people) and I can’t help but feel they’re shooting themselves in the foot.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Balaker
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture