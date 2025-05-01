It’s easy to get down on Gen Zers. Media reports often suggest they’re fragile, flaky and self-obsessed.

But we’ve all encountered Zoomers who belie that stereotype. One who falls into that category is a young man I will call “Zack” (not his real name). He’ll remain anonymous for reasons he explains below, but I can mention that he’s an undergrad at Barrett, The Honors College at Arizona State University.

One thing that prevents me from shaking my fist too strenuously at “kids today” is wondering how I would have turned out if I’d been subjected to the madness teens and 20-somethings face today. For instance, I didn’t grow up, as

puts it, carrying around the worst parts of middle school in my back pocket 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I didn’t grow up in an environment where an absurdly large slice of my social circle struggles with anxiety or depression. Zack has grown up with all that, and he’s still thriving.

I was connected to him through The Coddling movie. He’s watched it seven times and even wrote a college paper about it. But Zack had his act together long before he watched The Coddling movie.

He credits his parents, but as you’ll see, he also deserves plenty of credit for his success. And I’m not talking about success in the conventional sense—such as building a rewarding career—although I have no doubt he’ll go on to enjoy plenty of that. I’m talking about a more fundamental, more important kind of success.

Zack can think for himself. He’s disciplined. He’s self aware. He’s antifragile. He can accept criticism, and he won’t wither. He’ll use it to improve.

In this wide-ranging interview, Zack and I discuss all kinds of things including how The Coddling movie affected him, his family’s self-reflection worksheet, and how he kicked his video game addiction.

BALAKER

So you've, you've requested not to use your real name, and of course, we're gonna abide by that. Tell me why you made that request.

ZACK

Well, I'm looking for internships, and once I get an internship, I'll be looking for jobs. And since this is a highly sensitive subject, they might not want to take that risk of hiring me just because of my association with a film like The Coddling of the American Mind.

BALAKER

Yeah, understandable. I won't take offense. You're not the first one to make that request.

ZACK

Don't get me wrong. I love it, but unfortunately, this is the world we live in right now. Hopefully things change, and maybe in the future, I'll be okay with something like this, but as of right now, it's not worth the risk of jeopardizing employment.

BALAKER

Yeah, it's the world we live in. In fact, Aryan Misra from the movie had similar misgivings. He had to think long and hard about whether he would participate. Obviously, ultimately, he decided to do so. But yeah, I certainly understand. So what did you think of The Coddling movie?

ZACK

I really, really enjoyed it. The Coddling American Mind, the book was one of my favorite books of all time. I've read it multiple times now, or listened to it multiple times, and it's just a phenomenal concept, and like the idea of the three untruths and antifragility.

I have been looking for reasons for why the world was the way it was. And like, it didn't make sense, because I was raised in a way where you think critically, you think about the other person's side of things, and then you go based off of that.

And so I was really confused about why the world was how it was, and this movie and the book really showed like, here's here's why. There are actually reasons behind this. This is how they were raised. This is how people have been treated, to steer them into looking at the world with a victim mindset in this very fragile way.

If Ben Shapiro is wrong, then the way you prove he's wrong is you debate him … You don't prevent him from talking at all.

BALAKER

How do you think the movie and the book work together?

ZACK

It's been about a year since I read the book, so the book's a little far back in my mind. I watched the movie again last night, but I feel like the movie was a good secondary thing to the book, like it's not exactly what the book talks about. It goes a little further, and it uses the personal stories, which I thought were phenomenal.

I thought Kimi’s story was phenomenal, where, like, she was fully into the, like, the victim mindset, and, like, with all the knives stabbing in her, like, walk down the street and you're not going to make it to the end of the street, and then she goes to a skate park. She has the same experience as a friend, but comes out completely differently.

I just loved seeing, like the progress that she made, like going from something like in a not great mental state to “Oh, wow, this world is not how I thought it was.” Let me rethink my whole life, basically, and then she just reworked everything from there. And I thought that was great. So I really love the personal stories.

BALAKER

What did you make of her transformation at the end?

ZACK

I think that says a lot to her character.

The ability to completely revamp your opinions and your views on the world is not something most people can do. I just, I thought that was the coolest thing ever, how she completely reorganized her thought structure.

BALAKER

So she's able to make the world a better place because of a change in mindset. How would you describe how she changed her mindset to be a better, more effective vehicle for change?

ZACK

Yeah, so before, like, the old version of an activist that she was, I would describe that as what she's doing is helping people in a certain way where she's drawing attention to marginalized groups, which, which is it's a good thing to do, like there are definitely issues that minorities have to deal with, but the way that that version of activism deals with it is not a way that fosters progress and change. All that does is create bitter resentment. It's just not healthy.

But this, this, this new version of activism that she's taken on is healthier. And it's like Greg Lukianoff was talking about how his brain was telling him he should commit suicide, and you can't trust that always.

And I feel like that concept of like, giving people the benefit of the doubt is incredibly underrated, even on a personal level, where if you're like, “Oh, they didn't smile at me.” You can, like, hold onto that for the rest of the day. Or you can just be like, “Oh, they may be having a bad day. I hope their day gets better.” And now you're just perfectly happy for the rest of your day.

That little tiny thing isn't gonna nag on you for the rest of the day, right? So the whole idea of like, it's two different kinds of activism. One's good, and then one has good intentions, but the results are actually detrimental to the goals of the activism.

BALAKER

So what would you say to someone who is interested in activism to change the world?

ZACK

I am a firm believer in free speech being the way through things. So I would say that the idea of social justice work, or you're canceling someone on Twitter or X now — that is not the way to do things.

The way to do things is, let Ben Shapiro come to your college and talk with him and debate him. Because if Ben Shapiro is wrong, then the way you prove he's wrong is you debate him, and you figure out where the weak points in his argument are, and you do it that way, you don't prevent him from talking at all.

BALAKER

You mentioned that you watched the movie again last night. How many times have you seen the movie?

ZACK

Well, I watched it once just to watch it. And then I had an English paper that I needed a topic to write about. And so I chose to write on the the rhetoric of the movie. And during the course of writing that paper, I probably watched the whole movie like five times. So I think last night was my sixth or seventh.

I did pirate it a little bit. We paid for it initially, but I recorded it onto my computer so I could go back easily. Since I was writing the essay.

BALAKER

I have a rule, if someone watches it seven times, they can pirate it. So I’ve got to ask, did you get an A on your Coddling movie paper?

ZACK

I think I did. I think I got like, low 90s. I was thrilled with that.

BALAKER

So let's go back to your story. You seem to have your head screwed on correctly. What helped you think straight,

ZACK

Honestly, it's just how I was raised, really, and I went to a Montessori school from K to eighth grade, and then I went to a public school for high school.

And in the Montessori education system, it's incredibly focused on personal development and critical thinking and everything's on your own time, your own schedule. But in the way where you still have to do things, it's not like, “Oh, do whatever you want.” It's like you have to get these things done. You can work on them now, or you can work on them when you get home.

I came home to my parents one day and I was like, “I need to quit video games.”

So a little more freedom in terms of a younger education. My mom credits it to the Montessori school more than her. I credit it more to her and my dad. I think the way that they raised me specifically with the movies we watched. We're creating a list now of like, the must-watch movies that we think people should watch to get a broader understanding of what life looks like for people other than us, because we're we're lucky, we're we're a well-off family.

But just like those movies, they showed us, like, one of my favorites is Beautiful Boy that's with Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, and the Timothée Chalamet character got into hard drugs. And so it just showed what that whole experience looked like for that family. And without that movie, I would never have gotten a glimpse into that world at all. So things like that.

I remember one time we watched a movie about an immigrant, like a dad illegally immigrated to the US and started working, and, like, was working his ass off to support his child. And the kid was kind of being ungrateful for all the work his dad put in. He was like, “Oh, I want a new phone. I want this, I want that,” when the dad's like, struggling to get by.

And so like movies like those, where it's like, I would never see that without my parents showing me them. I credit the movies a lot, honestly.

BALAKER

Well, as a filmmaker, that warmed my heart, yeah, that's fantastic. That's great. What other advice would you offer others based on how you were raised?

ZACK

Well, I can't give parenting advice.

BALAKER

Well, based on what worked for you.

ZACK

Self reflection was really hammered into me basically since, since I can remember.

We have a worksheet, basically. And my family goes over, every one of us goes over this worksheet every three or four months and it'll have questions like: What's something you want to work on? What's a good habit you want to start? What's a bad habit you want to break?

And then there's, there's one question that always sparks an argument, and it's: What does my family want me to work on? Oh, so that, without fail, starts an argument every time. But that's the stuff where you don't want to hear it, but you need to.

And just the ability to talk with your family about things and really writing down the goals, it helps. Now you've brought these things to the front of your minds, like, “Oh, I need to think about wearing my retainer more. I need to, like, crack my knuckles less.” That didn't work, but, but things like that.

It like, brings it to the front of your head. And now you're thinking about, “Oh, I should try to fix this. I should try to be better.”

And just that mindset is apparently uncommon, and I credit my parents with giving me that mindset. My mom, I don't know if she would still say this, but she said one of, like, the greatest feelings she's ever had in life was my junior year of high school. I'm a music producer. I produce music for fun, and I started that freshman year in high school. And so my junior year, I came home to my parents one day and I was like, “I need to quit video games, because I don't have time to do video games school and make music.” At that point, I was severely addicted to video games.

I didn't have, like, free reign over how much video games I played, but my mom created this system called the chit system, and I made a deal with her where I could give myself chits and one chit equals one chore. So one chore could take 10 to 15 minutes, basically.

And we work out a deal where I can give myself a chit for five minutes of playing video games. So you can imagine, as an addicted kid, I racked up some insane numbers. I think my record was like 30 something in a week, and so that weekend I would have to do that much work.

So I was, I was severely addicted, and I came to my parents, I was like, “I'm not playing video games anymore. I'm quitting.” And my entire junior year, I didn't touch video games. I just worked on school and made music. School work was really busy junior year.

But she says, like, that's one of the greatest feelings that she didn't ask me to quit. She didn't prompt me to. I came to her because I was reflecting on my life and determined my best course of action is to quit video games right now, and I did that.

I have started playing video games again since then, but I now have a much healthier relationship. I know what games to avoid that'll hook me again. So I've got a good relationship now, and I'm happy about it.