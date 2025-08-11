Imagine if New Yorkers really do end up making Zohran Mamdani their next mayor.

By November 5, Mamdani would reign as the top socialist executive in the nation known for capitalism.

On his way to winning the Democratic nomination, journalists examined Mamdani’s youth, his charisma, his big smile, the rap song he made about his grandma — they even spent some time on his policy positions. Turns out he supports, has recently supported, or flirts with government-run supermarkets, defunding the police, a future free of billionaires — even the state seizing the means of production.

But the media remained largely uncurious about one very big question: Why is Mamdani so confident in his socialist beliefs?

It would be an understatement to say I’m not a fan of socialism, but today I won’t examine the pros and cons of that worldview. Today I’m putting all that aside. Today I’m wondering if the 33-year-old Mamdani has ever really had to defend his positions against intelligent anti-socialists. Has his worldview been battle-tested or is it just the product of intellectual coddling?

Let’s take a quick tour of the steps that brought Mamdani to where he is today.