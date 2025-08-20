Although it’s tempting to dismiss certain progressive thinkers we disagree with as nothing more than “woke,” blue-haired social media users, doing so impedes The Coddling of the American Mind’s mission. If we want to help young adults who have been pressured into political conformity, we need to understand how they got there.

I used to be highly involved in the gifted community. I watched as that culture shifted from a distinctly open-minded space to an all-too-familiar repeat of my identity-politics-captured high school. Seeing many community leaders I respected preach identity politics gave me insight as to why grounded, well-meaning people might adopt extreme social justice views.