The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Margo Margan
16h

Thank you so much for sharing this!

You're absolutely right about the fearmongering being a problem. I hear the word trauma thrown around so often it's losing its meaning. Along with those who personally felt like outcasts in their life declaring the world dystopian: "Lanugage destroys cognition!" "High school is traumatic!" "Did you know X thing has higher suicide rates compared to everywhere else in the world?"

It's made me feel selfish and weak to be affected by legitimately traumatic experiences I've had because "trauma" nowadays can mean "I got a C on my math test when I was six and I refuse to let it go even in my 40s." There are cases where someone needing to take things slow for a while doesn't make them fragile, lazy, or stupid. There are also cases where "trauma" is used to justify reliquinishing all personal responsibility.

Kevin Lavelle
14h

Grateful for the community sharing this! Parents and kids need a more rational and calm approach to parenting to offset this pernicious mindset!

