Dear Coddling Movie Community,

One thing we explore at this substack is how pervasive the coddling mindset is. It’s hard to find an area of life that it hasn’t infected. We’ve explored so many topics, but today we’re exploring a new one—infant sleep.

Today I’m very happy to share this fascinating essay by Kevin Lavelle.

Kevin is a very successful entrepreneur.

He founded the innovative men’s clothing company Mizzen+Main and invented the world’s first performance fabric dress shirt, which went on to generate hundreds of millions in sales.

Then one night Kevin’s Nanit app crashed on his family, leaving his newborn son unmonitored overnight. That experience prompted him to jump into an entirely different industry.

Along with Charlie Hill, he started the baby monitor company, Harbor, to help parents and kids get more sleep and to democratize sleep expertise.

Kevin tells me that “my experience building Harbor has shown me a very destructive approach to parenting that is all too common, one that deprives parents and kids of the sleep they so desperately need.”

He’s written this essay to help shine a light on important issues related to infant sleep.

I know you’ll enjoy Kevin’s essay.

He’s not on Substack, but you can find him at his personal website kevinslavelle.com, on LinkedIn and @kevinslavelle on X/Instagram.

And I’m grateful to

for connecting Kevin and me — she’s always looking out for this community!

All the best,

Ted

By Kevin Lavelle

Whether learning to ride a bike or sleep through the night, children aren’t fragile.

Unless we treat them like they are.

Then they will be.

This fragility mindset has seeped into infant sleep. It’s pushed by influencers and fear-mongering companies, and results in serious consequences for parents and kids alike.

I never truly knew fear until my wife and I had a baby. So many things could happen to our sweet child!

I also never truly knew what it meant to believe in someone until becoming a parent.

The first time we let my son ride his bike home from school alone felt monumental. We’d taught him how serious it is to cross a street and how important it is to wear a helmet. We taught him how to be safe on his own, but we still had to let him go.

Teaching a child to ride a bike is just about as perfect a parenting metaphor as it comes. If you never let go of the bike, they’ll never ride on their own. Refuse to take the training wheels off? They’ll never learn to balance. Only let them ride where you can see them? They’ll never experience any measure of independence.

It is inevitable that when children learn to ride a bike, they will fall down. They’ll hurt themselves. They may even cry. But the feeling of pride they enjoy when they GET IT is often the most accomplished they will have felt in their young lives.

Most of the information out there about helping your kids learn how to ride a bike is centered on tips or tricks. In reality, there aren’t thousands of webpages and influencers going on and on about the dangers:

“Our ancestors never rode bikes!”

“Letting kids ride too far away can ruin your relationship with them!”

“Kids on bikes are traumatized!”

Yet something even more fundamental and necessary is laden with this type of trauma peddling—getting your child to sleep through the night.

Keeping Us Up at Night

Parents already face plenty of anxiety and fear. This “watch out!” mindset unnecessarily exacerbates a difficult time.

Consider a small sample:

“Leaving children alone to ‘cry it out’ is a form of need-neglect that leads to many long-term effects.” (Says @healingleavesssa)

[When a baby is sleep trained] “they can associate the crib, for example, as a threat and now that is branded neurologically in their brain” (Says @sweetheartbeatsleep)

“I don’t agree with sleep training. I inherently believe it has the potential to impart lasting trauma on children.” (Says @officialsleepingbeauties)

Sleep training means that “baby loses the opportunity to build trust in his caregiving environment. You cease to value your own biological cues, your judgment and instead follow the message of someone who has no biological attachment, nor investment, in your infant.” (Says, believe it or not, askdrsears.com)

Why has sleep become such an immensely charged topic with countless influencers and “experts” absolutely certain that you will traumatize your child for life if they cry and you don’t run to soothe them immediately?

Because of the modern societal belief that our children are fragile.

As the founder of a company that makes baby monitors, I hear these fears expressed nearly every day by our customers. Many have told us that they now believe that any sort of sleep-training causes trauma, or imparts lasting feelings of abandonment.

One mother told us that she was so anxious about sleep that she strapped two separate pieces of technology to her healthy baby to monitor the child’s vital signs at night, for fear that if she looked away for a moment, the unthinkable would happen.

None of these fears even remotely bears scrutiny.

Researchers have found again and again that there are no negative short-term or long-term psychological effects from sleep-training. And while I disdain the people spreading this junk science, I feel deeply for the parents who are overcome by fear.

They turned to the internet for help, and too much of the internet — in the form of momfluencers, wellness quacks, trauma-spotting amateur psychologists, and others — responded by further frightening them, keeping them from adopting proven techniques that will actually make life better for babies and parents.

What makes the situation all the more frustrating is that helping children sleep is also foundational for maternal health! According to Scientific American, “Mothers who sleep trained experienced less severe depression symptoms compared with other mothers when their children were 10 months, 12 months and two years old.”

The biggest confusion comes from the click-bait discussions about sleep training. There are various methods to help your child to learn the skill of sleep, but it’s all too easy for self professed experts to lump all the different versions into one that sounds terrible.

Of course, what drives clicks eschews nuance.

Babies Aren’t Fragile

No credible sleep expert or doctor recommends leaving your newborn alone in their room while crying for even more than a few minutes. But after your child is a few months old, it is entirely appropriate and healthy to wait increasing periods of time (5, 10, 15 minutes) before going in.

The sooner you can get your children sleeping through the night the better off they will be in terms of health, immunity, dysregulation, motor skill development, and more.

And through the night does not mean no wake-ups. All humans wake up multiple times a night and fall back asleep. Infants are absolutely capable of developing that skill too. Babies need 12 to 16 hours of sleep every day. That sleep also sets the foundation for the rest of their childhood.

The foundation for healthy, safe sleep starts in infancy. Your children are capable of sleep, and helping them get it changes the trajectory of their lives.

You just have to believe in them.

So what can be done?

First, start at home. Believe in the resilience and capabilities of your own child. Infants need appropriate care, but they aren’t so fragile they can’t begin to learn how to sleep.

Second, don’t buy into the fear mongering of companies selling baby biometric devices, and influencers using junk science to push their own agendas.

Kids are capable of doing hard things.

When you believe in your kids enough to let them learn how to ride a bike, it opens a world of new possibilities — and confidence! When you support your children developing healthy sleep habits, not only do you get the rest you need as a parent, but you are quite literally doing the best possible thing for them.

Parenting is already hard enough. We should dispel the myth that having kids means the end of your own sleep (and sanity).

The joy of seeing my son first learn how to ride his bike was only surpassed by seeing his increased confidence and pride. Pretty soon he asked to ride home from school by himself.

He believed in himself.

Every child deserves that — starting in the crib.

Your child is precious.

Not fragile.