In 2023, I warned parents that a radical Ethnic Studies curriculum—quietly spreading through schools nationwide—wasn’t education, but indoctrination disguised as academic inquiry. In my video, I decoded its language, exposed its ideological roots, and showed how it teaches students to view the world through the rigid framework of critical theory: a binary of oppressors and oppressed. The stated goal isn’t understanding, but “critical consciousness”—awakening to this worldview and committing to liberation through revolution.

Now, that very curriculum—“Voices” by Gibbs Smith Education—is being mandated for all 9th graders in San Francisco, without any formal review, public transparency, or academic scrutiny.

This isn’t just a local issue. It’s a national one.

What Is “Voices”?

On the surface, Voices: Ethnic Studies Curriculum markets itself as a way to “amplify diverse narratives.” In reality, it is an activist toolkit grounded in the political philosophy of Paulo Freire, critical pedagogy, and Marxist class struggle.

This is not speculation. It’s in the curriculum itself, hiding in plain sight.

Students are explicitly taught:

That capitalism is a root cause of injustice.

That—as Americans—they are “complicit in systems of oppression.”

That their role—even as thirteen-year-old ninth graders—is to “resist power structures” and “create protest art” as part of a larger political movement.

That “settler colonialism and capitalism worked together” to displace Indigenous peoples.

That learning should be aimed at “liberation”—not the pursuit of truth and understanding, but “liberation” from a “system” presumed to be irredeemably unjust.

There is no effort to distinguish between economic systems and the misuse of power within them.



No room for nuance.



No exposure to alternate perspectives.



No recognition of the role capitalism has played in civil rights progress, innovation, or lifting billions out of poverty.

This curriculum may be called “Ethnic Studies,” but it’s using “ethnic” as a thought-terminating device to silence critics: question the curriculum, and you risk being called a bigot.

Rational Thinking vs. Critical Theory

Make no mistake: this curriculum does not teach rational thinking—the kind of logical, evidence-based reasoning that allows students to evaluate claims, weigh evidence, and form independent judgments. On the contrary, it works to thwart the student’s cognitive development in the areas of logic and reason.

By leaning so heavily on critical theory—a worldview rooted in the assumption that power structures define all human relationships, and that education’s purpose is not to seek truth but to expose and dismantle those structures—the curriculum gives the student a choice: either fight the alleged injustice, or remain complicit with the oppressors.

Most children want to be “good” people, so without the ability to question the curriculum’s premises, they are vulnerable to its manipulative approach.

Related

Not Just San Francisco

Rather than offering this controversial curriculum as an elective, San Francisco’s school board is making “Voices” mandatory for every 9th grade classroom. They are calling it a “pilot,” likely to dodge oversight, because the curriculum has never gone through the district’s formal review process.

Lest you think this is a San Francisco or California problem, “Voices” is already in use—quietly—in districts across the country. It has won national awards, been used in state-level curriculum development, endorsed by leading education conferences, and promoted through well-funded DEI initiatives and partnerships.

Yes, despite President Trump’s edicts mandating the removal of DEI programs from K–12 schools, grants received during the Biden administration have already made purchase of these textbooks possible. Furthermore, because the curriculum is ostensibly for teaching “ethnic studies,” not DEI, schools can continue to purchase and use these books without running afoul of Executive Orders.

Parents in rural “conservative” districts should not imagine they are immune. This curriculum is spreading, and fast.

Thanks for reading The Coddling of the American Mind Movie! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Pattern Is the Point

Some people still say: “But isn’t Ethnic Studies supposed to be about inclusion?”

Sure. That’s what many parents thought they were supporting when they first heard about it—and what many still think they are supporting, until they take the time to look more closely.

The truth is, ethnic studies is not and never was an honest attempt to teach history from multiple perspectives at the same time—assuming you think that’s a great idea, which itself is debatable. Ethnic studies is an ideological shell game—where seemingly legitimate concerns about “inclusion” and “understanding” are used as a Trojan horse for a revolutionary worldview that redefines freedom, justice, and truth using a Marxist dictionary.

This is how we end up with candidates like Zohran Mamdani, and a youth activist organization like TREEage.

This is how young Americans come to believe their country is irredeemable.



That individual rights are a smokescreen for power.



That free enterprise is oppression.



That speech is violence, and that violence is sometimes justice.

This is how communism happens here: with curriculum standards, pilot programs, and unquestioned trust in the government to define what “education” means.

If You’re Still on the Fence

You don’t need to take my word for it. Read the curriculum. Watch my breakdown:

Read the press release from San Francisco parents demanding transparency.

SFUSD Parents Demand School Board Vote to Suspend Ethnic Studies Graduation Requirement

They are not right-wing ideologues. Many are progressive parents who support Ethnic Studies—but who are shocked to discover what this curriculum really is.

What Can You Do?

Ask your school if “Voices” or similar frameworks are being used.

Demand full curriculum transparency.

Don’t be gaslit into thinking this is “just inclusive education.” If it were, it wouldn’t hide from public review.

Share this post and start the conversation. If you’ve been afraid to speak up, now is the time.

We are not imagining things.



We are watching a real ideological shift—not in the halls of academia, but in the hearts and minds of kids.

And the people pushing it are counting on your silence.

Don’t give it to them.