In the fall of 2015, I don’t remember exactly where I was—maybe at the studio, maybe on the bus—but I remember the feeling. I was staring at my screen, slowly realizing that someone had finally put into words what I had only been sensing.

I was still teaching at OCAD University (Canada’s largest art and design school). It had been a good run—nearly a decade in total. I liked my students, I respected many of my colleagues, and the work itself had been rewarding. But something had begun to shift.

The atmosphere was thickening. Conversations in and out of the classroom were becoming narrower, more cautious. And not in the normal, healthy sense of students sharpening their ideas or developing nuance. This was different. Students had always challenged authority, but now they were challenging the premise of dialogue itself.

I couldn’t quite articulate it, but I could feel it. The mood was changing, and not for the better. I wasn’t yet ready to leave academia—but I had begun to consider it.

Then, I read an Atlantic cover story called “The Coddling of the American Mind.”

And everything snapped into focus.

I Read It Aloud

That’s not a figure of speech. I literally read the article aloud to my wife the same night.

We were both animated by what we’d just encountered—not just by the arguments themselves, but by the clarity with which they were made. Suddenly, the cultural changes that had seemed amorphous, scattered, disconnected, had a through-line. “Emotional reasoning,” “safetyism,” “Us vs. Them mentality”—these weren’t just clever phrases. They were lenses. And once you saw through them, you couldn’t unsee the distortions.

My wife’s reaction surprised me. She had gone through the Canadian public education system—different than mine, and different than the American context of the article—but she immediately recognized the patterns. Not at the university level, but in high school. The same instincts. The same fragility. The same moral confusion masquerading as moral certainty.

We talked through dinner and well into the night—not just about education, but about culture. About what kind of world our students were being prepared for. About what kind of world we wanted to live in.

I didn’t leave academia that night. But that night I knew I would. By the end of that semester, I was gone.

From Feeling to Framework

I was already familiar with Jonathan Haidt’s work.

I’d heard him on Sam Harris’s podcast a few times, offering Harris some well-deserved pushback, and I admired his ability to cross ideological lines without surrendering his principles. He struck me as someone who didn’t just want to win arguments; he wanted to understand why we were arguing in the first place—and more importantly, what kind of people we were becoming as we argued.

But the article was something different. It felt like a bridge, not only between academic research and public debate, but between my own experience and a larger intellectual framework. It gave structure to what had previously only been instinct.

When The Coddling of the American Mind book came out a few years later, I devoured it—this time in audiobook form. It was everything the article hinted at, but deeper. More rigorous. More patient. It traced the lineage of these ideas back decades, even centuries, and connected them not just to campus culture but to parenting, politics, psychology, and media. It made clear that this wasn’t simply a campus problem. It was a cultural one. The university was merely the place where it had become undeniable.

I became an evangelist.

I recommended the book to every parent I knew, especially those with young kids. Some read it. Most didn’t. And I understood why. Parenting is hard. Working is hard. Finding time to read a book that quietly suggests you may be contributing to the problem is even harder. But what struck me—and still does—was how little interest there seemed to be in the possibility of also being part of the solution. These ideas weren’t just critical. They were hopeful. And they pointed toward a way out.

Still, I was quietly stunned by the indifference. This was their children we were talking about—the most important people in their lives. If this didn’t merit a few hours of attention, what would?

I kept recommending it anyway.

A Newsletter in the Middle of the Storm

Fast forward to late 2020. Pandemic. Lockdowns. Institutional insanity on full display.

My wife, Pazit, came down the stairs one evening holding her phone. She had just received a newsletter from a couple she had known during her time in Los Angeles—a married team of independent filmmakers she had often spoken of with affection and admiration: Ted and Courtney Balaker.

Their company, Korchula Productions, was announcing their next big project: the film adaptation of The Coddling of the American Mind.

I practically leapt out of my chair.

“Email them,” I said. “Right now.”

She hesitated. It had been years since they’d spoken. A different chapter of her life. But I pressed. “Just ask if they need animation help. Tell them what we do. Worst they can say is no.”

She sent the email.

They responded warmly. After a few exchanges, we scheduled a Zoom. Ted and Courtney caught up with Pazit, and then they brought me into the conversation.

It was instant chemistry. We bonded over City Journal essays, over our frustrations with the film industry, over the increasing impossibility of having serious conversations in unserious times. We shared a commitment to the very thing Coddling had defended so well: intellectual pluralism grounded in mutual respect.

They invited us onto the project. We said yes before they could change their minds.

Making the Film

For the next several months, our lives revolved around The Coddling of the American Mind. But now not just as readers or recommenders—we were helping bring it to life.

I shifted my entire schedule to work early mornings so I could give the project the energy it deserved. It wasn’t just work; it was meaningful. The kind of project you rearrange your life for because it speaks to something deeper than a deadline.

We developed animation styles, experimented with tone and pacing, and honed rough cuts in a constant back-and-forth of ideas. It was intense and joyful and collaborative in all the right ways.

Then, midway through production—while we were working on the opening title sequence—Ted sent us a note.

He and Courtney had been reflecting on how important they thought our work had become to the film, and they wanted to offer us co-producer credits in recognition of that. It wasn’t something we had asked for, or even expected. But they felt that what we were contributing—visually, tonally, structurally—was helping shape the film in meaningful ways.

We were floored. Grateful. A little stunned.

It remains one of the most meaningful professional moments of our lives.

Because it wasn’t just about a title. It was about trust. About shared values. About being not just contributors, but creative partners. As co-builders of something we all believed in.

From the Screen to the Page

The film eventually premiered—first with a private screening in New York City, hosted by FIRE, and then a beautiful premiere in Beverly Hills. At both screenings we met people we had long admired from afar: Saeed and Anthony from the film, Greg Lukianoff, Peter Boghossian, Faisal Al Mutar, Nick Gillespie, even John Cleese. It was an eclectic group, but what united them was a shared recognition of how important these ideas had become—and how rare it was to find a space where they could still be spoken plainly.

The film’s premiere marquee at the Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills

But the story didn’t end there.

After the film was complete, Ted nudged Pazit and me to keep going. He thought our perspective belonged on the Substack, and that we had stories worth telling.

We did. And with his encouragement, we began contributing essays to this Substack. Eventually, we were invited to join as senior editors and as partners in the publication—a role that has allowed us to help shape not just individual pieces, but the direction of the project itself.

It’s not a small thing, joining something like this. It’s not just a publication. It’s a flag planted in the cultural ground. A signal to others that there are still places—precious, fragile places—where truth matters more than tribalism, where disagreement isn’t a threat, and where curiosity is still welcome.

It has been one of the great privileges of our careers.

Today, that community has grown into something larger than any one of us. This Substack now has more than 10,000 subscribers and ranks among Substack’s bestsellers. It brings together an eclectic mix of writers and readers—scholars, parents, students, comedians, journalists—all drawn by the conviction that free inquiry and open debate still matter. That sense of community has been as rewarding as any premiere or byline, because it reminds us that these ideas have a life beyond the page or the screen.

And it all started with one article.

A Decade On

It’s now been ten years since that Atlantic piece dropped like a pebble in the cultural pond. A decade since a few brave souls dared to question the new orthodoxy not with slogans, but with evidence. With thoughtfulness. With concern.

Much has changed. Some for the better. Much for the worse.

The ideas that were once fringe—trigger warnings, safe spaces, microaggressions—went mainstream, even corporate. For years they dominated campuses, boardrooms, and newsrooms alike. The cultural immune system Haidt and Lukianoff warned was weakening collapsed in many places. Words were treated like weapons, disagreement like violence, fragility like virtue.

And yet, in recent years, the grip of those ideas has begun to loosen. The worst excesses are harder to ignore. More people are starting to see through the distortions. But that does not mean the danger has passed. The same impulses that captured one era can just as easily capture another—and we are beginning to see them surface on the right, in the new cultural mainstream as much as on the left. The instinct to censor, to cocoon, to punish dissent never really disappears; it only changes costume. Vigilance remains the price of sanity.

But something else has also happened. A quiet but growing resistance. Not reactionary, not cruel, not performative—but principled. Reasoned. Humane.

That’s what The Coddling of the American Mind helped spark: a coalition of the concerned. A movement made not of ideologues, but of people who still believe in truth, complexity, and the possibility of a classical liberal education that doesn’t coddle or conform, but forms.

Full Circle

When I think back to that night in 2015, reading an article aloud to Pazit like it was breaking news, I smile at the memory. But I also feel something deeper—a kind of quiet resolve.

I left academia because I could no longer pretend not to notice what was happening. But I didn’t stop caring. If anything, I cared more.

And somehow—through serendipity and a bit of stubbornness—Pazit and I found our way back into the conversation. Not as a professor in my case, and not strictly as filmmakers either.

But as participants in something larger: a community that still believes clarity is better than comfort, that ideas matter, and that courage, when shared, is contagious.

It’s been ten years since The Coddling of the American Mind first gave a name to what so many of us were seeing. The work it began is far from finished.

And neither are we.