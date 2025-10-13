The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Carrie-Ann Biondi
Thank you for sharing your journey with Coddling, Hector! I, too, had a similar "I've been gobsmacked" experience when Haidt and Lukianoff's article came out in 2015. Right away, I integrated it into a series of readings on debates about free speech in an Ethics & Law course I was teaching as a philosophy professor. When the book it inspired came out, I wrote a book review of it (for Reason Papers).

You say, "I left academia because I could no longer pretend not to notice what was happening. But I didn’t stop caring. If anything, I cared more." It took me until summer of 2020 to leave academia for the same reasons, after loving teaching philosophy for twenty-five years. Keep fighting the good fight in the broader liberty movement outside of the academy!

