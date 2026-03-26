There was a time in my youth when I was quite certain of almost everything.

Politics, ethics, religion, social issues—on each of these, I held views with the loud confidence that comes not from having tested them, but from never having had to. I was surrounded by people who thought much the same way I did. We read the same things, laughed at the same targets, rolled our eyes at the same “others.” It was, in its way, a kind of intellectual paradise.

We were right. That was it.

And those who disagreed? Not worth listening to. Easily dismissed—often caricatured before they could even speak.

There is a comfort in swimming in the warm waters of agreement. It is frictionless. It is affirming. And it is, as it turns out, profoundly misleading.

My parents, to their credit, tried to inoculate me against this kind of certainty. “Question everything,” they would say. Even the revolution—despite having been young Marxist radicals themselves. Advice that, like much parental wisdom, was offered sincerely and followed imperfectly. Still, it stuck just enough to make me a mild contrarian in otherwise very conformist circles.

But contrarianism alone is not the same as truth-seeking. It is often just another form of performance—a reflex dressed up as independence.

The real shift came later. It did not announce itself dramatically. It arrived instead as a quiet discomfort.