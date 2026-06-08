Howard Chandler Christy’s Scene at the Signing of the Constitution of the United States

Dear Coddling Movie community,

One of the themes that runs through so much of our work is the importance of resisting simplistic stories.

Whether we’re talking about free speech, resilience, parenting, education, or politics, the most popular narratives are often the least useful. Reality is usually more complicated than the slogans, hashtags, and talking points that dominate public debate.

That’s one reason I’m pleased to report that you’ll be seeing a lot more from Ed in the months ahead because he’s joining TCM as a regular contributor. He’s already penned some very popular essays for us, and I couldn’t be happier to have his voice as a regular part of the conversation.

If you’ve read Ed’s previous contributions to TCM, you know he has a talent for taking familiar topics and examining them from unexpected angles. Whether he’s writing about slavery, human nature, stoicism, or political outrage, he consistently resists the temptation to flatten complicated subjects into easy moral stories.

In today’s essay, Ed takes on one of the most contentious questions in our culture: As we approach America 250, how should we judge the Founding Fathers? Rather than falling into either hero worship or historical condemnation, he argues for something much harder—and much more honest.

I think you’re going to enjoy what Ed brings to TCM. Readers looking for more of his work should also check out his excellent Substack, Unfashionable Truths.

All the best,

Hector

The historian Joseph Ellis called them “the greatest generation of political leaders in American history.” They did extraordinary things. They failed to do important things. They understood—some of them deeply—the contradiction they were living inside.

I admire the Founding Fathers. I have reckoned with the history and my admiration survives that reckoning. And I want to explain why by being honest about what they actually did, what choices they actually faced, and what it means to judge historical actors fairly without either worshipping or demonizing them.

America turns 250 next month. It seems like the right moment to try.