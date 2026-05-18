The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
17h

Yes, we must make this overt hateful eliminationist bigotry TABOO again, or it's going to normalize and spiral into full on anarchy. We need to ostracize this hate out of polite society and our mainstream politics, as we did to marginalize and defeat the KKK.

#MakeTaboosTabooAgain

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Ryan Self's avatar
Ryan Self
13h

I’ve been stunned watching Piker get normalized on a number of mainstream outlets. The WHCD shooting was chilling as well, given that his views are some I hear in my very own social circles.

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