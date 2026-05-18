Several shocking events in the news recently have renewed debates about the precarious state of sociopolitical discourse in the United States. In the context of these events, Americans are asking themselves heavy questions: Is the level of vitriol in our political discourse prodding more people to experience violent thoughts and actions? Are Americans becoming more supportive of directing violence towards political opponents?

Garnering particular attention is the alarming shooting that took place on April 25 at the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. A normally lighthearted event turned into a scene of chaos, with President Donald Trump rushed to safety due to concerns about an assassination attempt.

Many questions about this incident remain unanswered, but much of what we have learned is troubling. According to news reports, the alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, authored a variety of writings suggesting that his acts were politically motivated. Both letters and a manifesto written by Allen apparently expressed much animus towards President Trump and others in the administration. (In one letter, he called himself the “Friendly Federal Assassin”.)

Particularly surprising is that Allen does not seem to fit the typical profile of someone engaging in political violence. By most accounts, he appeared to be an educated, accomplished professional with a promising future ahead of him. His biography is not that of someone eager throw his life away to commit a senseless act of violence.

What, then, drove this apparently normal man to engage in these disturbing acts? Many Americans are speculating that Allen was influenced by hateful rhetoric and attitudes that permeate our culture nowadays. It is no secret that Americans have become increasingly worried about the impact of language that demonizes political opponents and treat those on the other side of the aisle as mortal enemies.

Citizens are wondering: Has our sociopolitical climate become so corrosive that it is spurring even relatively normal people to engage in heinous acts? People are openly worrying that if we cannot tone things down, we may be at risk of seeing even more events like this in the future.

Other recent events in the news have raised concerns that increasing numbers of Americans condone the idea of violence against political opponents. Another story garnering much attention involved a podcast hosted by the New York Times featuring leftist influencer Hasan Piker.

Also by Michael Ziffra

In his comments on the podcast, Piker discussed the murder of the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson. You may recall that Thompson was brazenly assassinated on the streets of Manhattan in December 2024. The accused in the case is Luigi Mangione (he himself, disturbingly, has gained a fan base of individuals who seem to approve of vigilante justice against perceived political enemies).

In discussing the event, Piker’s comments appeared to condone – if not outright support – Thompson’s assassination. Justifying his beliefs, Piker cited the dubious concept of “social murder.” The supposed “logic” of his thinking goes like this: decisions made by UnitedHealthcare may have led to the deaths of innocent patients – therefore, killing Thompson was an appropriate form of retribution.

This is hardly Piker’s first instance of making comments legitimizing violence towards those with whom he disagrees:

He made provocative comments appearing to advocate the assassination of Florida Senator Rick Scott

When discussing the role of capitalists and property-owners in American society, he enthusiastically proclaimed, “Kill them! Kill those motherfuckers! Murder those motherfuckers in the street! Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood!”

In one particularly infamous episode, he opined that “America deserved 9/11”

In earlier and less polarized times, the public at large would thoroughly repudiate a political pundit expressing these views. He would become an instant pariah. Yet nothing of the sort has happened to Piker.

If anything, Piker is now more popular than ever. He has millions of followers on multiple social media platforms. Many of those involved in mainstream progressive politics have been reluctant to condemn him. Astonishingly, he has become increasingly embraced even by elected officials and candidates within the Democratic Party.

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Clearly, we have entered in an era in which more Americans see violence toward those with differing ideological views as acceptable. For those who already find our sociopolitical climate excessively toxic and stressful, this is an unfortunate development.

I discussed these topics in prior essay after the horrifying assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk last September (“A Nation Reacts to an Unimaginable Tragedy”). At the time, many Americans had hoped that this incident could become a wake-up call for the country, that it would prompt us to reassess our words and attitudes. Unfortunately, that has not happened to a sufficient degree.

Increasingly, it seems America is approaching a major crossroads. Who are we as a society, and how do we have meaningful discussions about fundamental political and social disagreements? Are we now in an era in which violence is seen as an acceptable response to political disputes? Have we reached a point of no return, in which we have decided to abandon any attempt at civil dialogue, and have instead embraced a discourse in which nothing is beyond the pale?

Many Americans says that they find the current state of our politics too stressful and emotionally charged. The want to find a way to turn down the temperature. This is achievable, but it requires concerted, sustained effort.

If we Americans are serious about wanting to change the state of our discourse, we must take clear and deliberate action. Our society must actively condemn any elected officials or political commentators who promote or condone violence towards ideological opponents. We also must repudiate any rhetoric that demonizes and dehumanizes others, even if the language does not overtly advocate physical violence. Although words themselves are not literally violence, they can fuel anger and vitriol in vulnerable individuals.

There are also important things each of us can do on an individual level. When we discuss political topics with friends and family, we must be mindful of the language and tone we use. We must take care to not use dehumanizing and denigrating language, and to promptly correct ourselves if we find ourselves doing so.

We must also be very mindful of whom we follow and what we view when consuming media. It is critical to avoid any public figures who promote violence, employ dehumanizing rhetoric, or stir feelings of anger and resentment. Conversely, we should make efforts to follow and support those who work to bridge divides and encourage respectful dialogue.

These actions will have multiple benefits. On a societal level, they will promote a discourse that is kinder and more civil. On a personal level, it will help us to reduce stress and angst that we feel about the current sociopolitical climate. Ultimately, if we want a society that feels calmer and safer, we must reject those who foment discord and violence.

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