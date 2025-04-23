Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Courtney and I first met Randy Wayne when he hosted a screening of The Coddling movie at Cornell University, where he serves as an associate professor of plant biology. “Activists” tore down our promotional posters and administrators boycotted the event, but we did our best to focus on the positive.

The show went on, and we enjoyed a spirited post-screening discussion with students, faculty, and community members. Later we shared a delicious dinner with Randy and his merry band of dissidents.

That’s when Courtney and I realized who Randy really is.

As a principled defender of free speech at an Ivy League campus, he deals with intolerance all the time. Yet he never backs down, and he always has exudes positive energy. Cornell is lucky to have him on campus, and we’re lucky to have him here at this substack.

Since our trip to Ithaca, Randy has served as our “Ivy League Voice of Reason.” He provides the kind of heterodox insider perspective that’s so rare and so valuable.

I know you’ll enjoy his latest dispatch.

All the best,

Ted

Postmodernism, which has overtaken the Ivies, assumes that the only absolute truth, is that there is no absolute truth, and this woke ideology has disintegrated and destroyed the Judeo-Christian and Enlightenment foundations of Harvard and Columbia and damaged the foundations of Cornell.

These universities used to be the jewels of Western Civilization. However, since October 8, 2023, it has been clear to any taxpayer that Claudine Gay, Minouche Shafik, and Martha Pollack, the presidents presiding over these campuses, fell hook, line, and sinker for the anti-Western, postmodern colonizer-colonized false dichotomy that has tolerated if not celebrated Jew hatred.

These three clueless and useless presidents, who were unable to distinguish free speech from illegal behavior, stood idly by as if Title VI of the US Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race (sorry Whoopie, Jews are a race), color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance, had been abolished.

As President John F. Kennedy said in 1963:

Simple justice requires that public funds, to which all taxpayers of all races [colors, and national origins] contribute, not be spent in any fashion which encourages, entrenches, subsidizes or results in racial [color or national origin] discrimination.

Simple justice is more American than Social Justice™.

What Kind of Justice?

While most American taxpayers believe in the simple justice of colorblindness, the postmodern oppressor-oppressed ideology of the presidents mentioned above, states that colorblindness cannot be achieved until all of those whom they consider oppressed obtain power and all of those whom they consider oppressors lose power.

President Trump, who represents the majority of the electorate, sees no need to spend the taxpayers’ money on already excruciatingly rich “billionaire” universities that flaunt the US Civil Rights Act of 1964.

There should only be a redistribution of money from the taxpayers to the “billionaire” universities when the universities clearly show that they serve a positive function to the American taxpayer.

While heretofore, the Ivies have been the Jewels of Western Civilization, I am not sure now whether the Ivies are 51% beneficial or 51% harmful to the American taxpayer.

In order to be considered beneficial to the American taxpayer, the Ivies have to return to the mission of acknowledging that there is an objective truth, seeking that truth, realizing that there will be errors in any determination of the truth, and nurture and promote the legal and free speech necessary to correct errors in order to come nearer to the truth. The students then should be taught this truth, taught how to seek it, and taught how to analyze it. Moreover, the Ivies should strive to accept and hire the best and the brightest students and faculty who will make use of the university’s assets to produce people and products beneficial to America.

I believe that if an Ivy is deemed by the elected representative of the taxpayers to be more harmful than beneficial to America, federal funds, which are a privilege not an entitlement, let me repeat, a privilege not an entitlement, should be taken away and given to other American universities whose values align with those of Western Civilization.

While I believe that Harvard and Columbia have been irreversibly devastated by their “October 8, 2023” presidents, and their successors seem to be in lockstep with their predecessors, I believe that Cornell is salvageable, and better news yet—the Cornell Board of Trustees recently appointed Interim President Michael Kotlikoff to be president.

President Kotlikoff is a fierce and courageous advocate of legal free speech and heterodox thought in the currently illiberal scofflaw culture of Cornell—a culture that is left over from President Pollack’s tenure. Having a leader that exhibits and supports free and legal speech is one necessary condition to ensure that Cornell University will be more beneficial than harmful to America.

However, it is not sufficient.

President Kotlikoff must also dismantle the postmodern DEI bureaucracy that devaluates words and reason. The devaluation of words and reason causes people to self-censor rather than take the risk of being called a racist, transphobe, or Islamophobe for uttering or hearing any possibility that is not 100.000000 % aligned with the most radical progressive woke ideology. Self-censorship is anathema to free and critical thinking, which is a natural right necessary for human flourishing.

Cornell is unique among the Ivies because it is both an Ivy League and a Land Grant university. In some respects, we have our heads in the clouds and our feet on the ground. When Cornell no longer prioritizes equity over merit, it will have what it takes to become the Number One university in the Ivy League.

Lastly, people working and studying in the Number One Ivy League institution should have class—meaning that conversations aimed at the search for truth should be civil rather than sound like petulant toddlers banging pots and pans and having tantrums.

In a recent event entitled Pathways to Peace, President Kotlikoff expected legal and civil behavior and when those expectations were not met by a handful of people, he had those who were yearning for their toddler years arrested.

From that point on, the other attendees could uninterruptedly listen to and learn from the speakers. Yes, on that day, effective learning related to Israel and Gaza took place on the Cornell campus under President Kotlikoff’s leadership.

I have hope for Cornell, but nothing is certain.