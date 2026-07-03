Dear America,

As a brand new lawful permanent resident, I’ve admired you from afar, and now, like the many World Cup fans cheering you on social media, I am grateful and thrilled to experience your hospitality, constitutional uniqueness, kindness, and character in person. So, from the point of view of an immigrant who cherishes your ideals, here are some reasons I congratulate you and celebrate your 250th birthday:

At Least Four Reasons to Celebrate

1. 250 years is a massive achievement.

No other country has celebrated 250 in quite the same way, with its original founding document, The Declaration of Independence, still relevant. Sure, John Adams famously thought July 2, the day independence was voted on, would be the future day of celebration. Some constitutional scholars argue that America’s birthday should be in 1789 with the signing of the Constitution. Even if that was the day celebrated, it would still be celebrated as the oldest written national constitution in use! In support of July 4th, however, author and college dean, Dr. Matthew Spalding, recently said,

You know, we aren’t merely revolutionary like the French Revolution. Yes, we did fight a revolution, but then we said what we thought. We put our ideas down on a piece of paper, the Declaration of Independence, and what the Declaration does is not just declare our Independence, but announce our new nation. And so, the Declaration is really the birthday of America… July 4th is the right day to celebrate.

Consider that while many countries have long, convoluted histories, Germany has only been in its current form since 1989’s reunification. France, as a modern post-war nation in its current state is 68. Russia in its current state is 35. Botswana is 60. Canada is 169, but has only had full control of its constitution since 1982. The Netherlands had an “Act of Abjuration” earlier than the Declaration, but the country that the Act founded was later dissolved during the Napoleonic Wars. The continuity of the founding documents of America to the present day is very impressive.

It has been amply discussed and argued by scholars that the reverence Americans hold for the Constitution is a kind of ‘civil religion’, despite the fact that the population’s knowledge of the Constitution tends to be uneven or limited. Despite a general downtrend in civics education from the ‘60s to the 2000s, the 2025 Annenberg survey on civics, found knowledge of the Constitution has increased since 2019, though methodology changed: 79% of respondents knew that freedom of speech is guaranteed by the First Amendment!

I think even if American respect and veneration for a Constitution combines with limited knowledge, this is still unique in the world. It was rare for a constitution to be one concisely written document, and the American Constitution subsequently influenced a lot of countries when they later drafted their own. Fortunately, there are several organizations working to reinvigorate bipartisan/neutral civics education. As long as Americans are aware of and feel strongly about their Constitution and their rights thereunder, they will, I hope, be motivated to learn about it.

3. America and its flag are a beacon of liberty to the rest of the world.

The world knows that the Stars and Stripes represents freedom: freedom from tyranny and freedom to pursue happiness. The American flag has been symbolic of the promise and progress of individual freedom, as well as civic responsibility and national pride. Whether at the fall of the Berlin Wall or on the backdrops of online reporters covering the Iranian people’s fight against the IRGC today, the Stars and Stripes gives people hope of liberty. When one is living under authoritarianism, it is easy to feel depressed, but knowing that the Stars and Stripes is flying in America means that hope is still alive. As Jefferson wrote, “The mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them legitimately, by the grace of God. These are grounds of hope for others.” Indeed!

4. America is an awesome experiment in self-governance that proves it can be done, and it has lasted 250 years into the modern era.

No nation that finds itself at the point of rebuilding can ignore that the American experiment is the most successfully uplifting system of governance. It is impossible to put together a modern constitution without considering its influence, and it has influenced many nations’ constitutions. However, even in places where the constitution was modeled after America’s, no nation has come close to the success that Americans have achieved.

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The American Mind

Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt have stated that the title of their original article, The Coddling of the American Mind, was an editorial choice by The Atlantic magazine and not their preferred title, but the title does bring up the concept of an “American mind” and raises the question of what the American mind is. The term comes from a famous quote by Thomas Jefferson in a letter he wrote to Henry Lee in 1825. In discussing the conditions, thoughts and attitudes that led, 50 years earlier, to the Declaration of Independence, he wrote:

This was the object of the Declaration of Independence—not to find out new principles, or new arguments, never before thought of, not merely to say things which had never been said before; but to place before mankind the common sense of the subject; [in] terms so plain and firm, as to command their assent, and to justify ourselves in the independent stand we [were] compelled to take. Neither aiming at originality of principle or sentiment, nor yet copied from any particular and previous writing, it was intended to be an expression of the American mind, and to give to that expression the proper tone and spirit called for by the occasion”

Freedom, Self-governance, and Celebration

When we sat awaiting our interview for permanent residency, small flags of both Canada and America were posted above the windows where the interviewers stood. Moving countries is not a light decision, and I evaluated both those flags and the symbolism of them seriously in the preceding years and again at that moment. But only one flag symbolized freedom to me, and it was not the Canadian one. I consider America the home of people who take the principles of human liberty seriously and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be here.

Christopher Flannery recently wrote a piece titled, “How to think of the American Revolution on the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.” In it, he says,

To experience the real American Revolution, and not just the record of it, is to experience the idea of political freedom becoming active in our hearts, minds, and lives. It is to experience being free… in the active exercise of the capacities required for self-government.

In the same piece, Christopher Flannery quoted John Quincy Adams, from a speech Adams gave called The Jubilee of the Constitution. Adams likened the Declaration of Independence to an American covenant. He borrowed the language of the commandments in Deuteronomy and applied it to the Declaration; he urged Americans to take to heart, and transmit and teach its principles. Flannery wrote, “All their blessings, he went on to say, would come from adherence to the Declaration’s principles, and all of their curses would come from departure from those principles.”

Every year, at Passover, Jews recite the Haggadah, which includes the line, “In each and every generation, a person is obligated to see himself as if he left Egypt.” I consider this as an annual practice to see myself as not just a free person, but as a freed person. And the purpose of this liberation was, as Moses transmitted the Lord’s message, to “Let My people go so they may worship Me” (their Creator)—there is some higher purpose to one’s liberty, and it’s not anarchy.

Celebrating Freedom

However, Moses also transmitted the message, “Let My people go that they may celebrate a festival for Me in the wilderness.” In freedom, in human organization, in self-governance, if I may extrapolate, there is also a need for responsibility, for virtue, and for fulfilling obligations—as well as appreciation and celebration.

On this very significant Fourth of July, if I may be so bold, I will celebrate and admire the American mind, and the tenacity and dignity of the American spirit, with its touchstone of the Declaration of Independence, and the lodestar of the law of the land, the Constitution.

From the Revolutionary War to the Constitution and from the Civil War to America’s remarkable achievements up to the present day, in each generation, Americans can see themselves as having personally taken on the words of the Declaration, and pledging, as it says, their sacred honor in maintaining its ideals. To maintain such ideals for 250 years is certainly something to celebrate.

Happy Birthday, America.