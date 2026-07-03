The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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sherronkilgore@yahoo.com's avatar
sherronkilgore@yahoo.com
2h

Thanks for your thoughts from your perspective. It help me form my thoughts of my reasons for hope in this great experiment we get to live in.

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
3h

"But only one flag symbolized freedom to me, and it was not the Canadian one. I consider America the home of people who take the principles of human liberty seriously and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be here."

Ultimately there is only one inviolable guarantee of freedom. It is not the Declaration. It is not the constitution. It is our own unyielding insistence upon it.

NEVER ask for your freedom.

INSIST on your freedom.

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