We all know high school grades are a joke.

Grade inflation is rampant and it’s hard to know if a good grade reflects good work or pressure tactics students and parents place on teachers to cave in and dole out high marks. Moreover, there’s no consistent measure of achievement. How does an A at one school from one teacher compare to an A at a different school awarded by a different teacher? Nobody knows. We’re told grades are too subjective to be of much value.

But even after accounting for all the downsides, imagine if high school grades still do a better job of predicting college success than standardized tests. That’s what researchers at the University of Chicago Consortium on School Research recently concluded. In a study, they found that grades don’t just trump ACT scores, they trump them by a lot: Students’ high-school grade point averages are five times stronger than their ACT scores at predicting college graduation.

The UChicago researchers examined 55,084 students who graduated from a wide array of Chicago Public Schools between 2006 and 2009, and then immediately enrolled in a four-year college. The predictive power of grades remained consistent across high schools, and that was not the case for test scores. Often there was no connection between students’ ACT scores and their eventual college graduation. Even plenty of students with the highest scores struggled once in college.

Said co-author Elaine M. Allensworth, “The bottom line is that high school grades are powerful tools for gauging students’ readiness for college, regardless of which high school a student attends, while ACT scores are not.”

Source : “High School GPAs and ACT Scores as Predictors of College Completion: Examining Assumptions About Consistency Across High Schools”

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Maybe students who score well on the ACT aren’t as prepared for the next step as they think they are. Maybe college admissions departments have placed too much importance on standardized tests. Maybe students have been misled.

The authors suggest there is no reason to believe a priori that tests will predict college performance more reliably than grades:

Standardized tests assess students on a narrow range of skills (mostly a subset of what students learn in English and math classes) in one type of condition (a timed test), whereas colleges expect students to have broad knowledge and skills across many subjects and to show consistent effort in different types of assignments over months at a time.

But the test focuses on students in Chicago. Do we have reason to assume the results are generalizable? The authors say yes:

The similarity in results that are available from studies of schools in other places provides some indication of their generalizability. Studies that used data from samples that include 21 prestigious flagship universities from across the country and all public universities in four states (Bowen et al., 2009; Koretz & Langi, 2018; Rothstein, 2004) all showed that HSGPAs are strongly related to either college graduation or to college freshman GPA and that students’ individual ACT or SAT scores add only modestly to the prediction beyond HSGPA, if at all, in models that include high school fixed effects and compare similar colleges.

Such findings may strike many in the heterodox community as surprising. I was surprised to discover how long the college-readiness shortcomings of standardized tests have been known. When I first discovered the UChicago study, I assumed it was new. But it was actually published in 2000 and the other studies cited above are considerably older.

Those in the heterodox community often stand opposed to progressives who argue that universities should deemphasize standardized tests because they promote inequity. Advocates for standardized tests point out that strong tests can actually help poor and minority students who might have been overlooked by other kinds of evaluations. To many, the backlash against standardized testing reflects a backlash against standards themselves.

But if it is true that grades trump standardized tests when it comes to college readiness, where does that leave parents, students, and universities?

The UChicago researchers offer some advice: