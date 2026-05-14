The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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NY Expat's avatar
NY Expat
1m

I’d be very wary of taking this result at face value. “ in models that include high school fixed effects” is one detail I’d like to have, for example.

There’s a lot of self selection going on in these sorts of things (they also talk about “compare similar colleges”); I remember finding good critiques the last time this went around, can’t find right now, though.

I’m a little surprised you took that advice from the study at face value: *Tons* of wiggle room in “multiple formats”, etc to get students to be socialized to think a certain way, rather than taught how to think. At least on the math side (and science with the AP/Achievement tests) you definitely are measuring knowledge and ability. A standardized test can certainly do that, without the inherent bias of a teacher dealing with a “problem” student.

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steve's avatar
steve
12m

A good argument for setting high expectations in K through 12 systems, and thinking about standardized tests as complementary instead of cardinal. The same risk remains though- incentivizing HS grade inflation locally - Chicago bias here.

The College Board has probably overplayed their hand and parents claiming accommodations has only complicated the matter.

Side note - just off college visits and it was refreshing to hear admissions staff say the weight of your A is based on the pool of same-class grades at your high school, not A's among peer schools.

Keep up the good work!

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