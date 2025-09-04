He’s a professor, writer, podcaster, pool shark, and public intellectual. Recently, Courtney and I were honored to appear on The Glenn Show with the one-and-only

.

We admire all he’s done to inject sanity into academia and the public square, and really enjoyed speaking with him. Our discussion covered lots of ground — from homeschooling to free speech, comedy, and three of our movies: Can We Take a Joke?, our forthcoming film, Troubled, a narrative feature (with actors) based on

’s bestselling memoir, and

which Glenn called “wonderful” and “fantastic.”

He said he hopes everyone sees it, and we certainly hope they do!

If you’ve watched The Coddling movie, you know Glenn makes an appearance in the film via a Gen Z interview subject named Lucy.

After becoming consumed by the social justice activism she experienced online and at Stanford University, Lucy found herself overcome by misery and anxiety.

She became obsessed with policing speech. She entered the world of social justice activism through her autism, and that combination generated some disturbing results.

Consider one example:

If someone used the phrase “person with autism,” my brain would immediately go to “they think that autism can be separated from the person.” Well, that means that they want autism to be separated from the person, which means that they want autism to be cured, which means that they want people with autism not to exist, and that is eugenics, which amounts to genocide. So just three words—person with autism—and I would immediately be thinking about genocide. That is not healthy.

Thanks to a friend, Lucy eventually encountered dissident voices who helped her break free from the echo chamber that promoted so much madness:

I was astonished to find that like, there were black thinkers writing about race and sharing ideas that I never heard on campus. I listened to a lot of The Glenn Show with John McWhorter and Glenn Lowry. That was great. I got really into Titania McGrath (A.KA. Andrew Doyle ), the fictional activist. I read The Coddling of the American Mind and was like, Oh, wow. This is exactly what's been happening to me . It was this whole new world of ideas that had opened up to me, and it was so exciting to feel like I was thinking for myself again.

Please check out our interview with Glenn Loury

And if you'd like to watch The Coddling movie, you can do that on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play

