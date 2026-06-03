As we approach America’s 250th birthday, we’re also approaching another milestone — the first combat sports event on White House grounds. UFC Freedom 250 will take place on June 14. There will be blood, bruises, and maybe some dislocations and broken limbs.

It’s the kind of barbaric event DC denizens and their fellow travelers in academia might think is beneath them. But the truth is the UFC has a lot to teach America’s governing class about how to fight like civilized adults.