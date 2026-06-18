The murder of accounting student Henry Nowak has led to outrage and rioting from Brits who say their nation’s police departments have buckled to social justice extremism. During a chance encounter, the 18-year-old accounting student was stabbed to death by the Sikh ceremonial dagger wielded by Vickrum Digwa, 23.

After the stabbing, Digwa’s brother called police and concocted a story that Nowak had assaulted his brother and hurled racial slurs at him. When police arrived, officers handcuffed the dying university student. Nowak repeatedly tried to tell the officers he had been stabbed, but they didn’t believe him. “Don’t think you have, mate,” one responded. Eventually, Nowak passed out, and only then — after it was too late — did an officer administer medical aid.

English police officers were so spellbound by the charge of racism that they failed to extend basic humanity to Nowak. Why not take a few seconds to see if he really was stabbed? Why remain so credulous toward the Digwa brothers? But the barbaric incident does make sense in a perverse kind of way. Recall that Britain is the land that convicts citizens for crimes such as praying silently, while social elites stay mum when thousands of British girls and women are serially raped by mostly Pakistani perpetrators.

How did Britain arrive at this twisted new normal?

Many years and many incidents played a role, but perhaps no incident played a bigger role than something that happened across the pond: the death of George Floyd. The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, whose officers responded to the Nowak murder scene, called Floyd’s death a “pivotal moment for policing in the U.K.”

Photo by John on Unsplash

Police cameras captured Nowak crying “I can’t breathe,” the same phrase uttered by George Floyd. It’s the same phrase invoked by countless protesters and rioters, the same one that adorns murals around the world. Nearly everyone on planet Earth knows who George Floyd was, but I bet you’ve never heard of Tony Timpa.

We might have enjoyed a saner world had his name been a household term.