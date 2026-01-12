Why I Left One World and Joined Another

Closing my college essay coaching business was not easy. I spent almost twenty years helping students present themselves clearly and honestly in writing. I helped strong students look strong on paper. That part was meaningful.

But when I recently sat down to ask myself whether I should continue, I had to face a fact that had been bothering me for a while. In the past five years, out of roughly fifty students, only two made what I would call a sound decision about attending college at all. Not because they were incapable, but because the reality of college simply does not match the sales pitch.

Recent labor market data keeps saying the quiet part out loud: most jobs in this country still don’t require a bachelor’s degree, and even long-term projections put that number at well under half. One major analysis found that only about 42 percent of jobs are expected to require a four-year degree in the coming years (source). Despite that, we continue pushing teenagers toward college as if it’s the only respectable option, even though only about 61 percent of recent high school graduates actually enroll right away, and that figure has been falling for years. And here’s the kicker: more than half of recent college graduates end up underemployed, which means they’re working in jobs that don’t require a degree in the first place.

I had seen these trends developing—or at least wasn’t surprised by them—but I still stayed in the business because the students who came to me were going to college whether I believed they should or not. I thought I might as well help them do it well.

Over time, though, the work became harder. The gap between their confidence and their actual writing widened. Many resisted feedback. Some handed in essays that were clearly generated by AI and shrugged when I pointed it out. “Everyone’s doing it,” they said.

Eventually I stopped feeling like I was helping. I felt complicit in something I did not believe in. My sleep suffered. My health suffered. And I knew it was time to walk away.

I did, and I have not regretted it.

A New Job

While I was waiting for that job in the bagel shop to start, I took a job waiting tables. I had joked for years about doing this, especially after particularly frustrating tutoring sessions. Two months in, the manager announced she was leaving and recommended me as her replacement.

I was surprised and flattered, but I also immediately developed a loud case of imposter syndrome. Nevertheless I took my own advice, the same advice I had given students for years: if you do not believe in yourself, why should anyone else?

That is how I became the general manager of a small, independently-owned upscale-casual pizza restaurant. I now work with real people in the real world, which has given me a new perspective on the behavior of different generations.

Gen Z Up Close

Before I dive in, I want to be clear: I am not making pronouncements about an entire generation. Some of my Gen Z employees are excellent. They are hardworking, reliable, and thoughtful, but there are patterns I keep seeing.

Many of them are polite and friendly. They thank me. They smile. They are respectful.

Then they tell me exactly how they expect to be scheduled. They do not ask. They tell. It is not rude. It is simply direct in a way that takes some getting used to, especially coming from the same age cohort who regularly asked me during college essay coaching sessions if it would be too “arrogant” to write about the real reasons they want to be a doctor, or too risky not to write about how they want to “save the planet.”

And then there is another contradiction: these same employees who confidently announce their expectations to their boss, sometimes completely freeze when I ask them to speak to a slightly impatient customer or to remind someone there is a waiting list. I give them scripts. I coach them. I encourage them. The answer is almost always the same: “Can you please do it?”

It is not disobedience. It is anxiety. I do not fully understand it, but I see it regularly.

There is also a tendency in some of them to escalate stress quickly. Mild feedback can turn into a very formal exchange. Phones come out for recording. Questions like “Is this a disciplinary meeting?” come up before I finish my first sentence.

Again, I am not judging. I am observing, and I observe something similar in some Millennials and younger Gen Xers as well.

Hiring and the Résumé Problem

Reading résumés is a big part of this new role. I see many from recent college graduates with degrees in business, marketing, psychology, health sciences, and similar fields. They are not applying for serving jobs temporarily while they build careers. They are applying because they cannot find work in their chosen fields and need income.

These résumés are often poorly written. Some have spelling errors. Some list only what the applicant wants and nothing about what they offer. Some clearly did not reflect any careful reading of the job listing.

It makes me sad. These young people want to work. They need to work, but it seems that no one has taught them how to present themselves to a prospective employer.

By contrast, the résumés that stand out are simple and clear. They are spelled correctly. The formatting makes sense. It is obvious the applicant read the posting. Often there is a short, thoughtful note.

Those are the candidates who show up, make eye contact, ask questions, and show genuine interest. So far I have hired four excellent employees that way. They are polite, hardworking, and reliable. They are not entitled or lazy.

But I have had to read hundreds of résumés to find them.

This raises an uncomfortable question: how much of the idea that there are no jobs is really about the job market, and how much is about young adults who were never taught how to apply for a job in the first place? Or does “there are no jobs” simply mean “there are no jobs related to my degree?”

The Adults Are Not Helping

We often talk about Gen Z as if their social skills are odd or underdeveloped, but compared to whom? Was it really fair in the first place to compare them so unfavorably to their elders? I now get dozens of opportunities each day to see how adults behave and treat other people in the restaurant—adults the same age as my employees’ parents and teachers.

One man of about forty-something stormed out this past weekend and immediately wrote a Google review calling me a “rude old woman” because I asked him (politely) to wait one minute while I finished making another customer’s drink order.

Another man of about thirty-five lied about refusing his check for half an hour, apparently to show his twenty-something date he was in charge, not us. Nearby diners alerted me to the fact that my server had tried repeatedly to give him the check and he had firmly (and rudely) refused to take it every time.

Parents routinely call from their cars to place large takeout orders for their “family’s dinner” and demand that we trust them to pay when they arrive for pick-up. “I’m driving!” seems to be an entitlement all its own in this case—as if it’s our job to accommodate their poor planning, or need for immediate gratification. When we suggest they pull over, they yell, angrily hang up, threaten to write negative reviews, and in some cases, call the owners to complain about “rude” service, as if “I’m sorry, for an order this large, I need to take a payment in advance” is “rude.”

Some demand to order off the kids menu for a table of adults on a busy night and become angry when we say no. Not mildly irritated. Genuinely angry, the kind that gets up in a performative huff and storms out of the restaurant.

These are grown adults. Many of them have children, some of whom are Gen Z. But even if their specific children aren’t around to see or hear them throwing temper tantrums when they don’t get their way, my Gen Z servers are. I can only imagine what they must think (probably something along the lines of “…and they call us socially-inept?”).

Suddenly the contradictions I see in Gen Z behavior start to make more sense. If this is how people their parents’ age behave in public, why would we expect them to have perfectly calibrated social skills? In many cases my Gen Z employees are kinder and more respectful than these adults they serve, and not just because they want a good tip, but in general.

Screens and Lost Conversations

There is another pattern I see almost every day. Parents bring in very young children and immediately set up a tablet or a phone on the table playing cartoons. The child goes quiet. The parent orders a drink. Both look at their screens. They barely interact. In some cases, I have to herd children back to their seats because their parent(s) don’t seem to have noticed their offspring have left the table and are running around the restaurant.

There are exceptions of course. Some parents talk with their children, help with homework at the table, or simply eat without scrolling with their free hand. Those moments are wonderful, but they are not the norm.

That said, I hesitate to judge anyone’s entire parenting life based on a single restaurant visit. Maybe it is their one night out. Maybe they are exhausted at the end of a long day.

Even so, I cannot shake the feeling that something important is getting lost. When a toddler is inches away from a parent and their only interaction is with a video, it troubles me. If that makes me judgmental, so be it.

When you combine that with the entitlement and impatience I see in many adult customers, the behavior of Gen Z looks less strange than predictable. In fact, I’d say these young people I work with are doing remarkably well in spite of the adult examples, and lack of modeling around them.

A Missing Piece

Before I explain how my observations all tie together I want to make one point very clear: nothing I have observed in the restaurant has changed my view of how poorly our education system is preparing young people for adulthood. If anything, what I see reinforces it. Many of these kids are anxious for good reason. Deep down, they know they do not know enough. They know they were not taught the basics that previous generations took for granted. They are aware, even if they cannot articulate it, that the ground under their feet is not solid.

So when I say they are doing better than we think, I do not mean academically. They are not learning what they need to know in school. They are not being given the tools that help young adults feel confident and competent. The anxiety I see in them is, in many ways, justified.

What continues to surprise me, though, is that despite all of this, many in Gen Z display stronger social awareness than the adults around them. They are polite, considerate, and often more emotionally attuned. They struggle with criticism because they were never taught how to process it, not because they are unwilling to learn. They are not willfully careless or lazy; they do not know how to write a résumé because no one ever showed them how. It is a learned skill.

The skills gaps are real, but the character traits underneath them are often admirable.

I can’t help but wonder if they really are socially inept, or just woefully underprepared for adulthood in a world full of people who aren’t all their age, and they know it.

Being more emotionally attuned than the people around you, but underprepared to cope with uncomfortable emotions, would make anyone anxious.

What I Think It All Means

After months in this new role, I am starting to believe something that surprises me, and may surprise you as well.

Gen Z is not uniquely difficult. They are not uniquely fragile. They are not uniquely entitled. They are navigating a world where adults routinely model impatience, hostility, distraction, and disconnection. They were promised that high school and especially college would prepare them for adulthood, yet they were never taught many basic skills.

Given all of that, the fact that so many of them are polite, eager to work, and often more decent than the adults around them is remarkable.

The entitlement I see most often does not come from Gen Z; it comes from the people who taught and raised them.

I’m starting to believe Gen Z is coping with the world we have given them, and with more grace than we have shown them, despite being underprepared by adults who model the entitlement and poor interpersonal skills for which they are routinely blamed.