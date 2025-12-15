We couldn’t do what we do without our paid subscribers, and this holiday season we’re making it a lot easier to go paid: Until December 19th, we’re taking 60% off subscriptions and gift subscriptions!

A few years ago—somewhere in the middle of the Great Awokening, when every institution seemed to be auditioning for the role of unofficial speech commissar—I remember listening to a podcast discussion with journalist and author Nick Cohen. The show’s title escapes me now, but Cohen’s point has stayed with me. In his typically dry way, he remarked on one of the oddest developments of the era: that the political right had become the defenders of free speech.

For most of his adult life, he said, the censorious impulse had appeared to come from the right. The American right had once enforced religiously driven obscenity laws; pushed blasphemy statutes; and, during the Cold War, helped fuel anti-communist suppression that blurred the line between national security vigilance and overreach. The left, by contrast, had been the side of dissent, irreverence, and heresy. And yet there we were, with progressives building bureaucracies of speech control while conservatives suddenly found themselves arguing for the liberties once associated with the counterculture.

Cohen paused, then added a two-word caveat that lodged itself in my mind: “for now.”

He wasn’t predicting a collapse—just hinting that these roles, like ideological fashions, have a way of shifting. At the time, it felt like an overcautious warning. Today, it feels like prophecy.

The recent debate triggered by Tucker Carlson’s softball interview with Nick Fuentes illustrates this shift almost too neatly. Carlson has occasionally shown an oddly gentle touch with guests holding extreme or revisionist views, and the Fuentes interview fit that pattern. Fuentes, for those who have managed to avoid his online footprint, is a white nationalist internet personality whose worldview sits well outside anything that could be described as mainstream American conservatism.

Overnight, familiar allies found themselves in a heated argument, not over whether objectionable ideas should be allowed, but over whether criticizing those ideas (and how they’re engaged with) constitutes an attempt to silence them.

Classically conservative figures like Victor Davis Hanson, Sebastian Gorka, Douglas Murray and Ben Shapiro argued that society needs a reasonable width to its Overton Window: ideas are not equal, and treating them as though they are is not generosity but moral laziness. Indeed, it resembles the same relativism some on the progressive left embrace when insisting all cultures are equally worthy.

Comedian-turned-political-commentator Dave Smith and Carlson himself have tended to react as if this sort of criticism were an act of censorship—a right-wing version of the “woke canceling” they had spent years denouncing. Carlson characterized the backlash not as disagreement over journalistic standards, but as an effort to decide “who’s allowed to speak,” reframing criticism itself as a form of silencing rather than debate.

Suddenly, critiquing the way a public figure conducts an interview became indistinguishable from trying to prevent the interview from happening. Their charge wasn’t merely that the classically conservative wing was wrong; it was that by objecting at all, they were engaged in the same punitive speech-policing they condemn.

It is a strange reversal: a movement that once prided itself on calling out bad ideas now accuses its own thinkers of censorship for… calling out bad ideas.

The bruises of the past decade—the firings, the blacklists, the whispered warnings to “be careful” have left parts of the right hyper-attuned to anything that feels like moral judgment. And the legitimate mistrust of certain experts during COVID—figures like Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins, whose attempts to censor opposing views damaged confidence—has now metastasized into a toxic suspicion of expertise itself. Criticism becomes cancellation, discernment becomes deplatforming, and the very act of judging ideas can feel like an elite betrayal.

The deeper truth is this: the fight the right is now having is not about free speech itself, but about what free speech requires of those who defend it.

Two Free Speech Camps on the Right

If there is a central misunderstanding animating this quarrel, it is the belief that everyone involved is fighting about speech. They aren’t. They are fighting about responsibility: what it means to exercise free speech in a way that strengthens public life rather than dissolving it into mush. And this divide has produced two distinct camps.

One camp believes free speech carries an obligation to judge ideas. According to this camp, the marketplace of ideas only works if participants are free not merely to speak, but to evaluate.

Within this view, a healthy Overton Window requires acknowledging that some ideas are better, more moral, more compatible with a free society than others. It also requires recognizing that not every idea sitting outside that window is a forbidden revelation awaiting discovery.

This is not censorship. It is discernment. And refusing to draw distinctions is not neutrality—it is abdication. A culture unwilling to rank ideas will soon find itself unable to defend any of them.

The opposing camp—the populist anti-gatekeepers—sees strong criticism from within the right as indistinguishable from ideological policing. In this view, naming a bad idea feels like a reenactment of the punitive climate conservatives and right-leaning libertarians endured during the Woke Years. After so much external pressure, even ordinary internal disagreement can register as a threat.

This faction does not deny that bad ideas exist; it simply recoils from the act of saying so. Judgment is conflated with elitism, and elitism with hostility toward “the people.” In the process, the difference between rigorous debate and ideological enforcement collapses.

What unites this camp is not hostility to free speech but a deep suspicion of judgment itself. They fear that calling out destructive ideas is the first step toward banning them, a fear that blurs the line between free inquiry and moral incoherence.

The Fuentes Interview as a Case Study

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes is the clearest example of this tension. Carlson is capable of conducting absolutely brutal interviews. Ted Cruz can testify to that. But with Fuentes, the sharpness evaporated. The usual prosecutorial instinct gave way to a kind of studied bewilderment, a gentle curiosity that bordered on indulgence.

The problem was not the interview’s existence—serious journalists have always spoken to unpleasant figures—but its execution. Questions that begged for pushback drifted by unanswered. Assertions that warranted skepticism elicited shrugs. It had the air of someone trying very hard not to know too much.

The backlash to that criticism was predictable: Carlson’s defenders accused critics of trying to cancel him and silence Fuentes. But no one serious argued that Carlson should not have interviewed him. The objection was to how he did it.

Criticizing an interview is not an effort to ban it. It is an effort to elevate standards. Carlson’s defenders collapse these categories as if the only options are praise or persecution. But the space between them—rigorous confrontation—is precisely where journalism lives.

The Buckley Benchmark

If Carlson wants to claim the mantle of interviewing the controversial, he is right to note the tradition—but wrong to claim continuity with it. William F. Buckley Jr. perfected the art. On Firing Line, he confronted figures ranging from George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, to Eldon Edwards, leader of the National States’ Rights Party—men whose openly antisemitic and white supremacist worldviews were given nowhere to hide once Buckley was finished with them.

And Buckley did the same across the ideological spectrum. When he sat opposite Eldridge Cleaver or Huey Newton—representatives from the Black Panther Party—he did not sanitize their revolutionary rhetoric or tiptoe around their flirtations with violence. He let them speak, fully, freely, unimpeded, and then challenged their claims point by point. By the end, audiences were not left with a romanticized vision of radical chic; they were left with a clear picture of the extremism, authoritarian impulses, and racial essentialism embedded in the Panthers’ revolutionary project.

Buckley’s genius wasn’t that he platformed extremists. It was that he exposed them.

He dragged their ideas into the light, stripped away the posturing, and made the public watch those ideas collapse under their own weight.

The Scars of the Woke Era

The fury around the Fuentes episode reflects something deeper than one interview. Three forces help explain why a movement once known for its skepticism now treats criticism as censorship.

It is hard to overstate how profoundly the cancellation era left real scars on the political right. People lost jobs for jokes, stray comments, or views that deviated from shifting orthodoxies. Right leaning individuals lived under this regime long before anyone in the universities or legacy media admitted it existed.

So when someone on the right hears a public criticism—especially about moral judgment—it registers less as “intellectual disagreement” and more as déjà vu. A stern remark sounds like the prelude to a purge. Muscle memory misfires, and ordinary disagreement becomes a threat.

Another force is a libertarian instinct that equates openness with moral virtue. If free speech is good, then maximum platforming, maximum neutrality, maximum refusal to judge—is even better. But neutrality is not courage. A refusal to evaluate ideas is not protection of liberty; it is the negation of it.

Finally, social media rewards outrage, not nuance. Algorithms do not distinguish between rigorous critique and witch hunts, they simply amplify whatever generates the most churn. A critique becomes a cancellation; a correction becomes an attack.

Victimhood travels faster than reflection, and “under fire” becomes a badge of honor. This environment trains people to interpret disagreement as persecution and to weaponize that perception for attention.

All Healthy Cultures Judge

The central misconception in this debate is the belief that treating all ideas with equal respect is noble. It isn’t. Free speech is not a moral equalizer; it is the mechanism by which improper ideas are revealed as such.

Civilizations distinguish between ideas that elevate and ideas that corrode. Pretending otherwise is not openness—it is unseriousness.

Free speech is not the absence of judgment. It is the framework in which judgment becomes possible.

Karl Popper warned about the Paradox of Tolerance—the idea that tolerating the intolerant, without scrutiny or resistance, leads inevitably to the collapse of tolerance itself. This principle does not demand censorship; it demands forthright engagement. It demands a willingness to say, “No, this idea is destructive,” without worrying that such clarity makes you a censor.

This is why the Carlson–Fuentes episode was not a debate about platforming but about responsibility. Interviewers are not stenographers. They shape public discourse, whether they admit it or not.

Buckley understood this. So did Oriana Fallaci, Christopher Hitchens, Firing Line-era conservatives, and even the combative liberal interviewers of a more confident age.

They didn’t censor or coddle their guests—they confronted them.

The Right Replays the Left’s Mistake

One of the great tragedies of the last decade is that a once-confident liberal left convinced itself that criticism was a form of violence. The result was predictable: bad ideas flourished unchallenged so long as they were wrapped in the language of emotional safety. The paradox was almost comical—disagreement became dangerous while genuine extremism slipped through the cracks.

Now, some on the right seem poised to repeat the same mistake.

Any forceful rebuttal is treated as a “cancellation.” Extremists are emboldened not because they have won the argument, but because the argument is never allowed to happen. A movement that refuses to challenge its extremes eventually becomes defined by them.

Critique, not silence, is what keeps a movement honest. Avoidance dressed up as openness invites unserious or destructive ideas into the mainstream simply because no one wants the burden of confronting them. Movements do not decay through argument. They decay through the slow erosion of standards.

Free speech is not merely the right to speak; it is the obligation to respond. The highest respect you can show an argument is to challenge it.

A Fight Worth Having

The irony of the current debate is that everyone insists they’re defending free speech, yet the disagreement has almost nothing to do with speech itself. What’s at stake is something subtler and far more foundational: whether a movement that once prided itself on intellectual rigor will retain the courage to judge ideas on their merits, or whether it will retreat into a posture of permanent grievance in which every criticism feels like a threat.

The Carlson–Fuentes episode did not expose a schism about who may speak. It exposed a schism about how we should respond when they do. And that, in many ways, is the more consequential question. Civilizations do not fall because they allow too many people to talk; they fall when they lose the confidence to distinguish wisdom from poison, seriousness from spectacle, responsibility from performance.

The right is now wrestling with that dilemma. Some argue that judging ideas is a betrayal of populist solidarity. Others insist that judgment is the only safeguard that prevents a movement from drifting into incoherence. But this fight—messy, emotional, and sometimes chaotic—is a sign not of decline but of vitality. A political movement that argues passionately about standards is one that still believes standards matter.

Criticism is not cancellation. Discernment is not repression. And naming a bad idea is not an act of tyranny—it is an act of stewardship, the very thing free societies rely on to remain free. The alternative is a culture in which the fear of being called censorious outweighs the responsibility to speak plainly.

Cohen’s warning—“for now”—still lingers. Perhaps the roles do shift over time. Perhaps every side is tempted, eventually, by the comfort of not having to judge at all. But the path forward is not silence, nor softness, nor the feigned confusion that treats moral clarity as elitism.

It is the willingness to confront ideas honestly, even when those ideas are fashionable, or convenient, or comforting to one’s own tribe. Free speech gives us the tools. Courage gives us the will. The right will need both if it hopes to be a movement rooted not in resentments, but in reality.