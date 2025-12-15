The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carrie-Ann Biondi's avatar
Carrie-Ann Biondi
10h

Another excellent piece, Hector!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
2h

Mainstream right figures either:

1) can’t debate hbd at all

2) will maybe acknowledge it but are 1000% allergic to discussing its consequences honestly

For instance, Donald trump is absolutely right that Somalia’s are low iq cousin fuckers that destroy every society they touch and should be mass deported immediately. It’s not “culture” is genetics and it will never change. This should be the official position of every sensible and decent person.

I could rattle off plenty more things “outside the Overton window” that are 1000% true.

As to Covid, why is Faulk alive? Why hasn’t he been executed? Why is the head of the teachers union still the head of the teachers union? Why don’t we have universal school choice everywhere after the mass failure of public schooling (which goes way beyond Covid)?

Again, the Overton window should begin and end with these positions.

As long as basic truth is outside the Overton window, nobody cares about the Overton window

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture