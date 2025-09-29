The Coddling of the American Mind Movie





denise ward
5h

I think schools are totally unfit for children. It's more like a prison. They all start at the same time in the morning, all go through the same sausage factory of learning. Learning should not be so rigid. Learning is every moment and it doesn't just stop when school ends or when children grow up. Schools should be places of learning, free learning - children AND adults, go there at whatever time suits them. Classes are held all day and even into the night (for adults). No need for school boards - just computers at a reception desk and anyone who wants to learn a subject or teach a subject, gets a classroom if there is at least one student and one teacher who is interested in the subject. Yes I know, this threatens you doesn't it? But that's what it means to get out of the rigidity, not shuffle the desks around, which does nothing, but have staggered classes that accommodate learning at all times of the day. There is too much control today, let people be! We can't do a worse job than what has been done by school boards. They have totally mangled learning for children, which is as natural as playing.


LeeAnn Gall
6h

This was a really challenging post to read. I work in a school as a mental health counselor. I agree with what you're saying about the research. It's definitely important to review the studies and make sure that they're strong studies and are actually measuring what they say they measured. And I agree with a lot of the points about the 64 Floor and Banning suspensions and other such measures. It's just hard to read that people feel that the work that school counselors do is meaningless or actually harmful. I think the part that I'm holding on to is that a lot of the practices can be used incorrectly and I do my very best to implement evidence-based practices with fidelity to the technique and it's intended use.

Based on the research you shared about psychotherapy and medication not being effective for youth, what would you recommend for families with children who are seriously struggling? What can they do? And what should schools do to effectively improve the mental health of their students?

