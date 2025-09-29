The reforms we are battling for in our K12 schools will be achieved when adults roll up their sleeves and do the work of cold, hard research and compel our school systems to put into practice policies and instruction that benefit kids. Efforts to appeal to “common sense,” while important, have barely moved the needle. Making school policy and classroom curriculum decisions that really put students first boils down to one simple question: Will it benefit kids?

We cannot count on our education boards to do their due diligence. You would be hard pressed to find any local school board member or state board of education trustee reading research studies late into the night in order to challenge policy when it comes down the pike for a board vote. Like it or not, that burden lies with us — kids-first community members who are willing to put the coffee on and do the grind.

Someone has to carefully examine the available data on current as well as proposed policy and curriculum.

Someone must inform the elected board representatives with what the research shows.

Someone must urge the people with the power to help or harm to act in kids’ best interest, based on the facts.

Someone has to provide the answer to the question: What does the data say?

Someone has to ask: Will this benefit kids?

I don’t have to tell you that making reasoned, unbiased conclusions about school policy or curriculum based on facts, not feelings, is not something school boards do well, and it’s not hard to see why. The process of determining what’s best for kids is difficult. It requires adult sacrifice of time and energy. Sometimes it demands we sacrifice our pride or our own convictions. If we are doing it right, the process forces us to really hear what parents are saying — as they are the best experts — and give serious consideration to their ideas.

What I’ve Seen

Working as a student-teacher instructing 9th grade students, I failed to impress my course supervisor. “Desks in rows? Facing the front of the classroom?” she scolded, “It’s so traditional! I want you to take more chances, get CREATIVE, shake things up— put the desks in circles, get your students interacting with each other!”

She forgot to stop and consider one thing: Would her preferred arrangement aid student learning? Or would it only serve to earn me some “innovative teacher” points on my evaluation (and in turn make her look good)?

Turns out, research data shows that when teachers arrange desks in rows, student’s on-task behavior DOUBLES. Conversely, the rate of disruptions TRIPLE when desks are placed in groups. “Hirsch was right all along,” writes former teacher Daniel Buck on X, “American education went astray when it unbolted desks from the floors.”

This isn’t a post about classroom desks. It’s about adults doing the work of unbiased research so schools and teachers can put into practice methods and lessons that will benefit kids, not harm them — which leads to the question: Can we rely on research data in determining what’s best for kids?

Can We Rely on Studies?

Sometimes we can. Sometimes we can’t.

I never said this was easy.

The gold standard in social-science research is the randomized controlled trial (RCT), which best isolates the causal relationship between interventions and outcomes. But RCTs are time-consuming and expensive, which is why they aren’t as widely used as less reliable methods such as cross-sectional analyses and quasi-experimental studies.

For example, the Center on PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) cites 200-plus studies showing PBIS, a widely adopted framework for promoting good student behavior in schools, helps kids manage themselves — but only 24 of the studies are RCTs. A surface reading of the findings provides ample support for a school to greenlight a PBIS program: improvements in organizational practices, reductions in suspensions and office referrals, and mixed results on student academic performance. But a closer look reveals a deep flaw in the research, severely limiting its value to district leaders weighing whether to adopt PBIS.

That deep flaw is the use of consequence data, a common issue in the school discipline debate. Consequence data chronicles suspensions and expulsions as a proxy for actual student behavior. Consequence data blurs the distinction between cause and effect: Obviously, schools banning suspensions will reduce suspension rates to zero, giving the false impression that banning suspensions actually improves behavior. This kind of blatant obfuscation is obviously unethical, ridiculous, laughable even. It’s infuriating. And it happens all the time, right under our noses.

Because most school board members and ordinary citizens don’t go digging for research studies to see if the information they are being spoon-fed by higher-ups is trustworthy, state education commissioners and school district officials regularly push their education boards to rubber stamp policy that obfuscates, by design, and they get away with it.

Kids pay the price.

School districts and state departments of education are systems, and a system exists to promote and perpetuate itself.

Defending the System

State education departments’ pressuring their boards to approve lowering proficiency cut scores is another example of this system-first mindset. This is when education departments adjust the “cut score” — the minimal score needed to pass — on the high school graduation-qualifying test. (New Jersey’s Department of Education did this in 2023.)

It’s a useful device. This blurring of the distinction between cause and effect is a successful strategy for systems pushing policy to promote and perpetuate their own continuation. We see this design clearly utilized again in research data showing the efficacy of “grading for equity” policy: Schools prohibiting teachers from issuing failing grades will reduce the rate of failing rates to zero, giving the false impression that banning the issuance of Fs actually improves student success.

The “64 Floor” scheme implemented in Asbury Park Public Schools in New Jersey in 2019 is a prime example of this system-first strategic device in practice. “64 Floor” barred teachers from giving failing grades to students, regardless of their performance in class, to advance “equity.” As a result, Asbury Park’s graduation rate immediately soared to over 80 percent, despite basement-level proficiency levels based on state standardized tests.

Like lax school discipline policies cooked up in district back rooms, often deviously cloaked in language like “culturally responsive,” “inclusive,” or “trauma-informed,” “grading for equity” policies blur the distinction between cause and effect, strategically obfuscating students’ mastery of grade-level subjects. In New Jersey, this consequence data policy feature oiled the works for the state’s education commissioner to take the “64 Floor” initiative statewide, even though most New Jerseyans could plainly see the policy served only to make the commissioner and the state education department— the system — appear effective, NOT to benefit kids.

(To no one’s surprise, the Fordham Institute’s recently released 2025 report, “‘Equitable Grading Through the Eyes of Teachers,” finds equitable grading policies — no zeros, no grade below 50, eliminating late penalties, allowing unlimited retakes — simply inflate grades and erode accountability, and teachers believe they “ultimately hurt student learning.”)

Can we rely on research data in determining what’s best for kids? Most of the time, we can, if the research we bring to the table are randomized controlled trial studies. Randomized controlled trial studies (RCTs) are the most reliable form of research because they best isolate the causal relationship between interventions and outcomes. BUT, even if you discover a reliable randomized controlled trial study, it is essential to hold its findings up to the gap between how the program looks in controlled studies and how it functions in practice. Often, that gap is wide.

Again, determining if proposed school policy or curriculum will benefit kids is not something school boards do well — because the process of digging for reliable research, diving into it and thinking through the data’s implications is not easy. It requires adult sacrifice of time, energy and personal investment. It may demand we sacrifice our own convictions on the altar of a good randomized controlled trial study. If we are doing it right, keeping the one big question in the driver’s seat, the process forces us to really listen to what parents are saying — because studies show they are the best experts — and give serious consideration to their ideas.

“Unreliable Bunk”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) cites a whopping 99 reports, reviews, surveys, meta-analyses, research summaries, publications, and studies in its 2023 document, “Promoting Mental Health and Well-Being in Schools: An Action Guide for School and District Leaders” — but only seven of the citations are actual randomized controlled trial studies. Remember, the randomized controlled trial (RCT) is the gold standard in social-science research. This type of study best isolates the causal relationship between interventions and outcomes.

The mental health awareness and prevention takeover of K12 schools is the collective brainchild of international organizations including UNICEF, UNESCO, the WHO, and the World Economic Forum. When these fellows say “Jump!” national leaders, teachers unions, the CDC, departments of education, and school district officials ask, “How high?” Self-serving, system-first organizations beat the drum that the kids are in deep trouble and actively promote the idea that schools need to take action on mental health.

Using how-to guides published for just that purpose by the CDC, the World Health Organization, and UNESCO/UNICEF, school district officials cobble together action plans and put them to their boards for approval. The Biden administration snapped to attention and made hundreds of millions of federal dollars available in grants to school districts in 2024, money earmarked for the sole purpose of expanding school-based behavioral healthcare on an unprecedented scale.

But does all this effort and expense help kids? What do the RCTs show?

It’s true, the randomized controlled trial (RCT) is the gold standard, best isolating the causal relationship between interventions and outcomes — but all RCTs aren’t perfect. In any research study, risk of bias is always present. This is why pinpointing the entity behind the study is an essential step: Who sponsored or funded the study? What is their motive?

A team of Australian researchers undertook a global, comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis of research literature examining K-12 school-based counseling intervention programs related to student depression and anxiety. In total, the Australians put under the microscope 211 English-language, peer-reviewed, RCTs involving approximately 47,800 students around the world. Fifty-eight of those studies were published in the U.S. involving American school-based behavioral health programs.

These Australian researchers didn’t just compile a survey of studies; they essentially audited all randomized control studies on school-based mental health programs purporting to treat depression and anxiety. And they applied, as ethical meta-analysis researchers do, the international gold standard (yes, another gold standard) of risk-of-bias tools to specifically assess the quality of health care research and claims: the Cochrane Review.

In their 2015 systematic review, the team found only 2 out of 27 US-based studies rated “high quality” under the Cochrane Review, leaving a staggering low-quality percentage of 92.6%. And only one out of the 27 US-based studies at the time could be determined NOT to be selectively reporting data (i.e., containing bias). In 2021 when they looked again, 84% of the 31 studies were deemed low quality, indicating unreliability and bias, and zero of those could be definitively determined NOT to be selectively reporting data.

(By the way, both reviews found only “very small effects” for actually improving depressive symptoms or anxiety in kids — not just in the U.S., but worldwide.)

It wasn’t just the U.S studies that were deemed unreliable. The researchers wrote, “Fewer than one-third of all studies [worldwide] were judged as high quality, meaning that most studies involved concerning degrees of risk of bias with significant room for improvement.”

The researchers concluded that most of the studies on the efficacy of U.S. school-based mental health programs are “unreliable bunk.” They also concluded that it is highly probable that most studies suggesting universally applied, “preventative” mental health measures in K12 schools produce positive outcomes for kids are manipulated specifically for the purpose of advancing school counseling programs. Yikes.

These researchers are heroes for undertaking such a colossal task. Every school board everywhere should know their names. The team’s findings should have changed everything. Based on the available data, all school mental health programs and all corollary instruction, messaging, practice and interventions should have been immediately halted. Instead, the therapeutic education model’s popularity soars in western nation schools, and massive expansion in U.S. schools of behavioral and mental health education and prevention carries on without a hitch — in the form of “wellness” practices, adoption of the popular “Whole Child Whole School” model, “Multi-Tiered Systems of Support” (MTSS), “Community Schools,” School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs), and “Social Emotional Learning” (SEL).

Right on cue, the state of Illinois just passed a law mandating universal screening of every public-school student in grades 3 through 12 for mental health conditions. The premise for such drastic action is that schools may catch problems early, a noble goal, but Carolyn Gorman points out it ignores decades of research showing it’s just not feasible. Experts caution against universal mental-health assessments even when they are administered by licensed physicians in primary-care settings. One reason is that such screenings—whether for depression, behavioral or emotional risk, or suicide—lack any empirical support to show that they prevent mental-health challenges from developing or help those in need of services to get them sooner. Another is that universal assessments can yield more than 50 percent false positives, resulting in inappropriate diagnoses and unnecessary treatments. That’s why experts believe that screening is “unethical” unless schools have the resources to ensure accurate diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up.

Illinois schools are not clinical settings, so they cannot deliver on any of these prerequisites.

Gorman warns that giving children an inaccurate diagnosis can harm their wellbeing. Even a “correct” diagnosis has potential downsides; it does not explain the cause of a mental-health problem, can lock a child into a label, and does not guarantee access to the right treatments. For some young people, medical diagnoses, including mental-health diagnoses, can shape their identity and expectations, lead to long-term medication use, affect job prospects, and diminish their sense of control over their future. These are not theoretical risks; they are documented realities.

Moreover, youth mental-health treatments generally are less effective than many assume. For example, in a two-year follow-up assessment of a randomized control trial, psychotherapy was found to offer little benefit for children’s mental health. Randomized control trials for youth use of antidepressants have found similarly weak effects—meaning these treatments should be used when cases are serious, not as a universal first-order solution.

Several forms of school-based mental-health services—mental-health centers, mindfulness trainings, universal cognitive-behavioral-therapy programs, and efforts to prevent depression and anxiety—have been shown not to work. Practices that researchers describe as “evidence-based” are typically demonstrated in clinical settings and often are incorrectly implemented in schools.

Governor Pritzker, in support of universal screening, claimed that it lowers the “stigma” associated with seeking mental-health treatment. But, Gorman writes, that coin has two sides. Normalizing behaviors, such as seeking a mental-health diagnosis, can make them spread. Some researchers find that reducing stigma around suicide, for example, can inadvertently normalize it. And stigma argument is thin, given that teachers report that kids are regularly diagnosing themselves with mental-health conditions.

Other advocates for school-based mental health services claim that they improve academic outcomes. But evaluations have found no consistent impact on attendance, test scores, or other academic measures. Gorman concludes that mental health services in schools—including universal screenings—have almost no upsides but real downsides. Such services lead schools to misallocate time and money that could be spent teaching necessary skills, like learning to read, and Illinois is a case in point. The state will now focus on dubious mental-health interventions while its schoolchildren continue to fall behind academically.

For more research-based information on school mental health, read Carolyn Gorman’s “School-Based Mental Health Initiatives: Challenges and Considerations for Policymakers.”

Can We Rely on Research Data to Determine What’s Best for Kids?

As we have seen, we can, and we can’t.

Determining what studies are reliable is a difficult process, but kids absolutely deserve adults giving it their best shot. Whatever the issue — instituting a robust opt-out policy, school uniforms, gender support plans, sex education, discipline protocol, confidential medical services plans, flags in the classroom, trans athletes, ideological “ethnic studies,” mental health programming, explicit books in the school library — every decision should be guided by just one question: Is it good for kids?

Children and teens deserve adults willing to do the work of unbiased research so schools and teachers can put into practice things that are shown to benefit kids, not systems.

Tips:

Humble Pie: Admit when reliable research shows something you thought would benefit kids, doesn’t. Blinders Off: Dive into the research, without confirmation bias. Look Behind the Curtain: Determine if the research is reliable. If it isn’t, throw it out. Brew Another Cup: Keep seeking the answer until you have it.

The “common sense” changes we are battling for in our K12 schools will happen when community members gather available data and advocate for school systems to put into practice policies and instruction that reliable research shows benefit kids. Digging for answers requires a sacrifice of time and energy, but as the adults in the room that’s our job. The one simple question is the starting point.

It’s up to us to investigate, find the answers, and ensure that our elected boards follow through accordingly.