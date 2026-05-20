The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
10h

William Deresiewicz's book "Excellent Sheep" (2015) is a great read touching on this subject.

Life and higher education doesn't have meaning if it's simply to give you technical skills to do a specific task. Literature and art enables us to think about our lives. If we don't.... how are we different than any animal? Than Siri? Than ChatGPT?

Not investing time in a liberal education may actually contribute to your own "oppression."

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
11h

I see this issue from different directions. I spent my first two years in engineering, my last two as an English major. I would joke that both majors are abbreviated Eng, so not that much difference.

But there really is a huge difference. In the time of the classics, many people did not know that the earth was a planet revolving around the sun. Interestingly, some still question that perspective. Philosophically speaking, many things that are not scientifically accurate can still have relevance. When those contradictions happen, should science or philosophy take precedence? Should an effort be made to reconcile the contradictions?

As an individual who has spent his entire career straddling the fence, I can say with certainty that I'm not sure. Pure science has little practical use, but we might say as much for philosophy and the classics. It is not just a question of who is teaching and what they are teaching, but of who is learning. A student needs to be able to seek and receive information from all directions.

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