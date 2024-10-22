Dear Coddling Movie Community,

It’s five days late, but I’m very happy to report that The Coddling of the American Mind movie is finally available on Prime Video!

The movie appeared on the platform not long after so many of you started berating Amazon with emails, and all of us at Team Coddling Movie are so grateful to you.

It’s funny, building a community of folks who really connected with the movie was always a part of our release strategy. But we never thought we’d ask you good people to rain down your fury onto a tech giant!

But hey, we’ll take it!

On day one of this fiasco, Amazon cited some vague tech problem and said they expected our movie to be available later that same day.

Then The Coddling Movie community came across even more absurd excuses.

Check out what Amazon told

:

Some of you have asked me, “Why are you surprised?”

It’s a good question.

As I’ve documented, The Coddling of the American Mind movie has run into industry intolerance at every step of the filmmaking process. For instance, two separate big-name companies used the same phrase when referencing the movie: It’ll piss off viewers.

Of course, that says more about those bubble people and the company they keep rather than the content of our movie.

But after this multi-year gauntlet, you’d think I might be expecting another f— you from the entertainment industry on release day.

And now that we are up on the massive Prime Video platform, we’d sure appreciate it if you’d help us make the most of the opportunity.

Please consider doing one or more of the following:

Watch the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play or Substack. Rate and review it on those platforms and at IMDB (where the film currently enjoys a 9.4 rating). Ask your friends to do the same.

Yes, it’s fantastic news that we’re finally available on Prime Video, but this controversy is still a big setback. Here’s how I put it on Friday:

Even if the movie suddenly becomes available today, so much damage has been done already. We have been planning our release for many months, and have devoted many thousands of dollars and countless hours to it. Our Los Angeles premiere, our release onto Substack, our global tour — everything was building up to this wide release. Amazon’s actions ripple far beyond its Prime Video platform. They have hamstrung our efforts to garner earned media and publicize the outlets that have made good on their promises.

But if you’re willing to redirect your passion from Amazon to folks who might enjoy The Coddling movie, we can turn this lemon into some lemonade!

I’ll leave you with a beautiful comment from NC. I don’t think I’m particularly brave, but the part I highlighted touches on why this Coddling movie community is such a wonderful community:

Thank you for making this documentary. The world needs it. This is the time and the place. Truth tellers like you deserve to be paid, deserve to have the prominence because you're taking risks and doing something that is very brave. But with enough of us. it means you have to be less brave because there's more of us to watch it, more of us to understand, and more of us to stick together.

Fear is contagious, but so is courage.

All the best,

Ted

Ted Balaker is a filmmaker, and former network newser and think tanker. His written work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Reason, and The Washington Post.

His recent film work includes Little Pink House starring Catherine Keener and Jeanne Tripplehorn, Can We Take a Joke? featuring Gilbert Gottfried and Penn Jillette, and the new feature documentary based on the bestselling book, The Coddling of the American Mind, by Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt.

Ted and his wife and producing partner Courtney Moorehead Balaker are now making a narrative feature film based on Rob Henderson’s bestselling book Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.