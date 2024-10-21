Film Threat Really Digs “The Coddling of the American Mind” Movie!
And it’s Day 5 and Amazon *still* hasn’t released the movie
“Great. Important. Really Eye Opening”
The influential outlet Film Threat really digs The Coddling movie. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Chris Gore and Alan Ng for a wide-ranging discussion.
Check out the interview, which starts at the 1:12:26 mark.
And in related news, the frustration just keeps clicking up.
It’s Day 5 and Amazon still hasn’t released the movie on Amazon Prime per our longstanding agreement.
For more background see this post.
We’ve heard that outraged consumers can help make things happen at Amazon.
So if you want Amazon to make good on its agreement, and release The Coddling of the American Mind onto Prime Video, send an email to this address:
https://www.amazon.com/hz/contact-us/
Meanwhile, the other parts of our distribution are rolling along nicely. The film is now available on Apple TV, Google Play, and right here on Substack.
And our global tour keeps rolling—four nations, 60 locations, and counting.
Last week the film screened at USC and Vanderbilt (two screenings), and today Courtney and I are traveling to Santa Barbara for a special event hosted by Princetonians for Free Speech, the organization that helped us screen at Princeton in April.
Stay tuned!
Help us strike back at the culture of censorship and reach wider audiences with our message of antifragility, free speech, and hope. Please consider becoming a subscriber.
I just had a vision:
...and on the sixth day Amazon streamed The Coddling of the American Mind Movie, and the viewers said, it was GREAT. On the seventh day, Amazon realized that they really have a goldmine in this movie!
I hope that that you make this available for everybody worldwide. I've done development for mobile so I know that it's just a check box away just - a decision whether or not to have it for us all worldwide.
So many nations have followed the US into this trap ...So I hope that you allow people to read it even if it's in English. And please don't think that there's a problem!!! because so many people are bilingual outside of the US It's quite normal for people to speak three languages By the age of 18. Please make it global!!! Please allow us to see the documentary. Currently I cannot purchase it on Google play because It is blocked but I hope you unblock it so that I can watch it too. So that I can fight in my own way as you do.