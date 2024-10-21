“Great. Important. Really Eye Opening”

The influential outlet Film Threat really digs The Coddling movie. I had the pleasure of sitting down with Chris Gore and Alan Ng for a wide-ranging discussion.

Check out the interview, which starts at the 1:12:26 mark.

And in related news, the frustration just keeps clicking up.

It’s Day 5 and Amazon still hasn’t released the movie on Amazon Prime per our longstanding agreement.

For more background see this post.

We’ve heard that outraged consumers can help make things happen at Amazon.

So if you want Amazon to make good on its agreement, and release The Coddling of the American Mind onto Prime Video, send an email to this address:

Meanwhile, the other parts of our distribution are rolling along nicely. The film is now available on Apple TV, Google Play, and right here on Substack.

And our global tour keeps rolling—four nations, 60 locations, and counting.

Last week the film screened at USC and Vanderbilt (two screenings), and today Courtney and I are traveling to Santa Barbara for a special event hosted by Princetonians for Free Speech, the organization that helped us screen at Princeton in April.

Stay tuned!