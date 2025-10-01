Kpop Demon Hunters is the biggest movie hit of the year. It’s the most streamed movie ever for Netflix at over a quarter-billion views since it was released less than two months ago.

The soundtrack for Kpop Demon Hunters is also breaking records as the first movie soundtrack to have four simultaneous Top Ten hits on the Billboard HOT 100, with its song “Golden” at number one.

Unlike the highly addictive Korean dramas that require 20 hours of watch time, Kpop Demon Hunters is only 90 minutes long. So, when a friend recommended it, I gave it a chance and it did not disappoint. I liked it so much, I spent another afternoon listening to the soundtrack and wondering why I don’t listen to Kpop anymore.

Relating to Representation Depends on Attitude and Worldview

On the rare occasion I have time to watch a movie, I may pick one with Asian-American actors in it, directed by an Asian-American, to, you know, support “my people” — as long as it’s a comedy. Think Netflix’s series Beef or the film Joy Ride. But If it’s not a comedy, I always prefer a made-in-Korea show or movie with subtitles. Squid Game or Parasite anyone? When a movie is cast with actors that are Asian like me, it’s a superficial step closer to connecting to the characters. Instead of BET, I curate my own ‘AET’.

Why do I prefer Korean-made movies over Asian-American ones? Because I vibe with characters who don’t have a victimhood worldview, but are proactive protagonists in their story. The world could be against them, but they don’t blame it on any one thing, especially not their ethnicity. Unfortunately, some Asian-American films of late have turned away from that approach. Kpop Demon Hunters, on the other hand, may be the first Western-made, Korean, non-comedy movie that I thoroughly enjoyed.

Real Goals for Fantasy Characters

In Demon Hunters, Kpop band Huntr/x (”Huntrix”) is a singing trio, the latest in a long tradition of girl groups that are also demon hunters. As long as Huntr/x remains on top of the music charts, the goodwill of their fans creates and strengthens the honmoon — a barrier that protects humans from soul-snatching demons.

[Spoiler alert from here on] Unbeknownst to her bandmates, Rumi, the lead singer, is part demon herself.

The demon king, Gwi-Ma, sends a rival Kpop boy group, the Saja Boys, to compete with Huntr/x. They plan to steal their fans and weaken the honmoon, so the demon world can feast on human souls. While the Saja Boys climb the charts, Rumi’s demon genes grow stronger, visibly affecting her voice and her skin. As it becomes harder for her to hide her secret, Rumi must decide whether to live a lie and face defeat or be her true self to attain her goals.

A Field Guide to Korean Demons: Dokkaebi, Gumiho, and Eoduksini

Korean mythology, like Greek and Roman, involves a lot of gods, goddesses, demigods, and other creatures.

Dokkaebi - Korean goblins. They are the ones with funny horned colorful clown faces, sometimes with just one eye. Huntr/x fought off a lot of dokkaebi in the movie. But Huntr/x’s real enemy was the rival boy-band, the Saja Boys.

Jeoseung Saja - Korea’s version of the grim reaper that Saja Boys’ design is based on. Unlike an American grim reaper that causes a person’s death and is feared when seen, jeoseung saja are simply guides or escorts for the human soul to get to the underworld. More like an Uber-driver than a serial killer.

Gumiho - a shape-shifting nine-tailed fox who usually presents as a beautiful man or woman in the human world. The gumiho will seduce or kill humans to absorb their energy. Ok, you didn’t see a gumiho in Kpop Demon Hunters, but they are working on a sequel, so don’t be surprised if you see one in part two. You heard it here first!

Eoduksini - a mythical creature which is often portrayed as darkness. Kpop Demon Hunters may have tried to portray eoduksini by the black zombie crawling forms that took over the subway train in one of the fight scenes. The unique trait of eoduksini is that it grows larger the more attention you give it. It’s an imaginary monster. If you ignore it, it disappears. It is a being brought into existence by the power of thought.

Are you fighting the demons or giving them more power?

In Asian-American films like 2023’s A Great Divide, characters are obsessed by slight incidents of racism. But the more they ruminate on these slights, the bigger the problem grows in their minds. Like the eoduksini, it grows larger the more attention it’s given. (More on A Great Divide in a future essay.)

In contrast, Kpop Demon Hunters’ protagonist, Rumi, had a very specific goal. Her group Huntr/x had to remain on top of the music charts to strengthen the honmoon to protect humans from soul-snatching demons, but she also had the personal problem: she thought she had to hide her demon heritage from her closest friends. Rumi didn’t want to lose her friendships and be seen as a fraud, or an enemy.

Kpop Demon Hunters focused on Rumi’s challenge. We can all relate to worrying about revealing our true selves and being outed as a fraud or hypocrite.

None of us wants to lose our friends.

Maybe that’s why Kpop Demon Hunters is so popular. In this social media age where the camera’s always on you and you can be cancelled or outed over anything, everyone is worried about being pointed out as a fraud. Everyone is stressed out to fit into their approved role and say the approved script or else. Rumi’s problems were made universal and relatable.

Girls and Boys or Girls vs Boys

Another way in which KPDH was different appears in the “boys vs girls” storyline. I doubt the writers specifically made the rivals a boy band to make it some kind of “feminist” movie. (The Saja Boys are probably also a nod to Seo Taiji and Boys which was the first “Kpop” boy group from the 90’s.)

Thankfully Kpop Demon Hunters did not choose a similar path of Disney’s Snow White flop remake, trying to message something about girl power. There was girl power organically in Huntr/x, but not at the expense of boys. The movie also celebrated boy power.

Jinu, the male lead of Saja Boys is the one who ultimately helps Rumi defeat Gwi-ma, the ruler of the demon world. Rumi couldn’t do it alone. This is another winning element — the idea that your enemy may not really be your enemy, but someone that can help you obtain your goal.

A Heroine’s Journey

Kpop Demon Hunters works because it is more universal than a stylized animated film about Kpop stars or niche elements of fandom. It is more than “girl power.” It’s really a classic hero’s journey.

Rumi must slay demons (literally) and come home a changed, but better person. But in Rumi’s case, she already starts out fighting demons as her day job. The real “demon” she has to slay is figurative: she must confront her fear of rejection, of letting people down, and of showing her true self.

Rumi doesn’t win by hiding her demon ancestry, or by obsessing over it, or by giving up when it presents difficulties. At some point, she must go beyond her mentor’s advice of grit (“our faults and fears must never be seen”), and accept and transform her vulnerability into a strength. That’s anti-fragility: the idea that hardship doesn’t just bruise us, but can make us stronger.

And it helps if it has a really great soundtrack!