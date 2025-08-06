Cover Illustration for the (sadly) out of print “The Muppet Guide to Magnificent Manners” by James Howe, Illustrated by Peter Elwell

It's so easy to sound pompous and judgmental when writing about good manners, and so easy to trip into hypocrisy. So, I'll be first to note that while I love reading Emily Post and learning about etiquette, I don't have a great track record for responding promptly, sending out timely thank you cards, sitting up straight, or keeping my elbows off the table.

But any and all instruction I received on manners as a child, I was and am grateful for. By the time I was in elementary school or junior high, "good manners" seemed like a special cheat code for how to be taken seriously by adults.

But what do manners or etiquette have to do with coddling or un-coddling?

Gen Z’s Isolation and the Loss of the Spontaneous Hello

A recently shared clip on Substack (hat tip

) showed English writer Freya India speaking at a panel discussion called

at the Institute of Art and Ideas. India shared some sad and slightly alarming thoughts (emphasis mine):

"...the only world we've ever known, it's been a world where we can pretty much have anything we want without any human interaction... we don't need to interact with anyone or have any unplanned encounters. And it's a really tragic world, and I can't get across how little familiarity young people have with any sense of community. This idea that online communities are a lifeline is just a joke to me. ...We've never known a world without obsessively documenting and editing and performing yourself as you go. And I think obviously we're struggling with our mental health now, because y'know, those unplanned encounters in communities and with people you know are crucial to mental health and we've completely lost them.

Truly Magic Words: Practicing Social Interaction

I emphasized "unplanned encounters" because the phrase stood out to me. I generally love talking to strangers. I know sometimes this act in itself can be rude, but as long as you don't insist someone converse with you, I'd say my track record is 60/40 on pleasant/unpleasant. No matter whether the conversation is good or bad, it's usually eye opening and always connects me to a sense of living in community with others. But I don't think I was naturally like that.

Growing up is hard. Many of us start out shy. We get practice along the way, watching adults. We see them treat elders with respect. We see mom speak to the receptionist at a doctor's office. Dad tells you to go get more napkins from a food court vendor; for a preteen that can feel like a big deal. Ask for more napkins?! But there's a line! And three people behind the counter who are busy and don't want to talk to me. And yet, we learn that phrases like "Excuse me, may I please have some more napkins?" can elicit the desired response when the request is reasonable. Magic. We learn how to interact in the world to get our needs met and to help others.

So when I heard Freya India say "unplanned encounters", I imagined a life where I never got any practice at talking to strangers or quasi-strangers (receptionists, bus drivers, convenience store clerks, new friends of friends) between the ages of 13 and 18. In the world Freya India describes, reaching the age of 18 or 20 without that practice would indeed be daunting. The feelings of shyness and the habituation of anonymity and non-interaction would be a lot to overcome. (Nevermind the camera and microphone everyone has in their pocket.) And yet, good manners are such a simple tool for overriding the fear.