For more from Michael, be sure to check out Wise Mind in Anxious Times.

Over the past several months, many of my patients who have experienced high levels of stress about current events have described a common phenomenon. On a regular basis they are finding themselves spending much more time than intended following the news — whether it be on TV, social media, or elsewhere — and finding that this heightens their feelings of emotional distress.

The descriptions of these experiences are very similar from person to person.

Intellectually, they know it is unhealthy to be doing this. They recognize that this behavior merely makes them feel even more anxious and upset. But yet they can’t pull themselves away. There is a strong, intangible allure. Many describe the experience as “going down the rabbit hole.” They may intend to check the news for just a minute or two, but they get sucked in by content that evokes a strong emotional reaction.

If you find yourself engaging in such behaviors, and your gut is telling you that this is not healthy to do, you are not imagining things. Research has demonstrated many negative effects of excessive news consumption, including greater feelings of anxiety, stress, and pessimism, as well as increased physical distress, and reductions in productivity and overall day-to-day functioning.

Hooked on Bad Feelings

Most of us are well aware of the addictive nature of electronic media, in particular social media. Carefully designed algorithms work to ensure that we see content that will capture our attention and keep us online. Media personalities know they can garner maximal attention by promoting content that induces strong feelings of fear or anger. This is connected to a phenomenon known as the “negativity bias,” which refers to the fact that negative events have a stronger impact on our thoughts and behaviors, compared to positive or neutral ones.

The infinite feeds on social media platforms, and the 24/7 programming on TV news outlets, can make it impossible to pull ourselves away when we know we should. The term “doomscrolling” has entered our vocabulary, referring to the tendency to endlessly scroll social media feeds while entranced by negative news stories.

It is undeniable that all of these things play a large role in Americans’ excessive media consumption. However, there are other factors to consider in why so many keep regularly going “down the rabbit hole.” These behaviors tend to have a compulsive quality, and lead to people experiencing obsessive worry about world events. I find there is much to learn from the thought patterns of individuals who experience symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and similar anxiety-related diagnoses.

To be clear, this is not to say that experiencing worry about sociopolitical matters, or spending large amounts of time following the news, means that a person has OCD or any other diagnosable illness. On the contrary, these are expectable behaviors in an era in which there is much political upheaval, and many significant events are happening quickly.

Nevertheless, it is important to address and understand what drives these habits. Looking at the thought patterns of individuals with clinically significant anxiety-related disorders can help to shed light on why you may be engaging in these behaviors. You may recognize some of the experiences I describe below.

Searching for Control

People who chronically experience high levels of anxiety often experience challenges with tolerating circumstances in which they do not have much control. They also have much difficulty in situations in which things feel very uncertain. It can be very difficult to remain calm in an ambiguous scenario with many potential serious outcomes. They may feel like they’re unable to directly alter the course of events. In these situations, these individuals desperately seek out methods to try to gain a sense of control that feels elusive. However, in many cases all they achieve is a mere illusion of control.

Many are seduced by the idea that having access to more information equals having more control, hence the compulsive need to check the news so regularly. And conversely, they might believe that not having the most up-to-date information will make them feel even less in control. They might agonize over the possibility that major developments are happening without their knowledge.

Another behavior we often observe among individuals with OCD and similar diagnoses is the need to constantly seek reassurance. This relates to the difficulty with tolerating uncertainty. It is easy to see how this need for reassurance leads to excessive news consumption. For one who is preoccupied with worry about how much bad is happening in the world, there is a strong yearning for validation that everything is going to be okay. Thus, there is a compelling pull to spend large amounts of time seeking at least some evidence that something good is happening (or at the very least, that things are not as bad as they might think).

For some individuals, there is even a superstitious quality to this type of behavior (in clinical settings we often call it “magical thinking”). This refers to situations in which one believes their thoughts or actions can directly prevent negative effects from happening. For example, one might superstitiously believe that checking the news might literally prevent something bad from happening. Thus, the idea of not checking it fills them with much angst.

In essence, we see that a variety of psychological factors can keep us glued to our phones, computers, and TV (beyond the previously described strategies that news organizations and online personalities use to keep us hooked). Understanding why we engage in these habits can help us to modify our behaviors.

Undoing the Pull

When a situation is causing you to experience stress and anxiety, take a step back and analyze your thoughts and behaviors.

Ask yourself some questions:

What am I achieving by spending so much time consuming news media?

Is it actually helping me or harming me?

What precisely is it doing for me emotionally, and can I find healthier ways to manage those emotions?

It is important to recognize and acknowledge your emotions. We are living in unpredictable times, and feelings of uncertainty and dread are understandable. It can feel very uncomfortable to recognize that we do not know what will happen, and that we are limited in our ability to control future events. It is normal to seek out ways to relieve this discomfort.

However, if you are constantly turning to news media to assuage feelings of worry, be honest with yourself. Ask yourself if this behavior is helping you achieve this goal. If spending large amounts of time merely heightens your anxiety, that is a sign you need to change your habits.

It is natural to seek reassurance and do things that may give you a sense of control in these turbulent times. But will chronic media consumption truly provide genuine reassurance that will feel satisfying? Likely not. Yes, at some point you may see evidence of one thing that reassures you briefly. However, the more media you consume, the greater the probability of merely being exposed to additional bad news. And remember, the impact of negative news will be much more profound than positive news.

At best, extreme news consumption may create a temporary illusion of control that will not feel satisfying in the long run. Many impactful events are going to happen in the world, regardless of how closely you are following the news or whether you’re even following the news at all.

So, what do we do with all of this information? I am not recommending that one completely stay away from following the news. Complete avoidance is not a healthy strategy. There is value in following media in small doses.

However, we must recognize that things that are fine in small doses can be problematic when overdone. This applies to many things in life, such as caffeine or sugar. The key is to know how to consume a healthy amount.

Practical Steps

Certain behavioral interventions can help to keep your media consumption at a healthy level.

Set up strict parameters, and hold yourself to them. Perhaps establish a firm time limit for checking the news and social media. Consider restricting yourself to just one 30-minute news show per day, or spending a fixed amount of time on social media.

Make use of apps that track your time spent online and alert you when you are approaching your limit. Some even find it helpful to completely delete apps on their phone to make them less accessible.

Create contingency plans. Decide in advance what to do when you are starting to experience urges to check your phone, TV, or computer. The ideal substitute will be something that provides a distraction and enables you to focus your thoughts on something positive. Examples might include things like physical exercise, creative pursuits, reading, listening to music, or meditation.

Initially these behavioral changes may feel difficult. You may start to experience some mild “withdrawal.” You may not like knowing that you’re ignorant of important events.

Accept the uncertainty, and perhaps you can even try to embrace it. By stepping away from excessive media consumption, you are giving yourself freedom to live your life without feeling chained to the phone or the TV.

If you do find it important to do things that give you a sense of control in these unpredictable times, do something that is more likely to be effective. Consider things like volunteering, becoming active in community organizations, or writing to your elected officials. Unlike passively scrolling on a phone, these are things that require active effort from you and are much more likely to produce tangible benefits.

When times feel chaotic, it is natural that we want to stay abreast of happenings. We do not want to feel totally feel in the dark, and we want to try to make sense of events.

However, there is a big difference between staying on of top of major stories, and wallowing in a never-ending supply of negative news. By choosing to step away from excessive media consumption, we give ourselves the freedom to focus our time and energy on more meaningful pursuits.

