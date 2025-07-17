The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

BE
10h

Thank you for sharing this. Great advice! I just have to remind myself Who is in control and it’s not us. Also I’m finding that much of the ‘news’ is speculation. Like the article said it is a way to entrap people to keep them scrolling.

Margo Margan
11h

I used to doomscroll excessively out of guilt. I felt like I had tot be a "critically engaged citizen," and if I wasn't informing myself enough, I wasn't being a good person. That was during the last Trump presidency when I was at a high school that encoraged thinking like catastrophizing.

This time around, it still feels like the general mood of people around me is that they believe the world is ending, we're living in a facist dictatorship, everyone will lose all of their rights, we're all going to die... And it's often I find myself in need of reassurance. I don't know what to do with myself. Should I be helping? Should I be feeling bad? Well, I'm in a "bad" country, so I shouldn't just be happy and go about my life as normal without some kind of emotional reckoning, right?

But I also realized, this time, I need to think critically about this. I can't change what's going to happen next with the government. And others around me aren't all protesting, so it's not like I'm doing any less activism, they're just loudly complaining. Will worrying and complaining more really save anyone? No. And if the world really IS ending, I'd like to spend the last of my days enjoying myself. By the time I'm finished working on my job, my creative projects, and running my local events, the disaster will be over, anyway.

I really can't save the world. But I can focus on what's right in front of me, and that's being somebody's friend. It means so much more to someone to be there, in-person, and give them a safe place where they are now even admist the chaos, then to tell them you donated five dollars somewhere on their behalf and spent the whole night doomscrolling.

