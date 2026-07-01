The Big 2-5-0 is right around the corner, so naturally pollsters and journalists are chattering about the American Dream. Is it dead or alive? If it’s alive, who thinks they can achieve it and who can’t? Different polls tell somewhat different stories, but what seems pretty clear is that belief in the American dream is slumping.

We could point to many reasons, but I’ll borrow some social justice language and suggest that much of the problem is systemic, not in the sense that activists mean it, but systemic nonetheless.