The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
7h

One phrase… “age appropriate”

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sherronkilgore@yahoo.com's avatar
sherronkilgore@yahoo.com
8h

And we wonder why we have more anxious and depressed children according to data reports. I think you nailed it. And why the 40 somethings and all the younger aged people are questioning what in the world were we thinking ..... while we at the time thought we were being so with-it and forward thinking instead we were feeding fear.

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