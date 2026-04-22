Original 1970 Earth Day Poster

If you’d asked 12-year-old me what Earth Day 2026 was going to look like, I likely would have given you two options:

In one, the city I lived in, Toronto, Ontario, would be a scorched desert. Soil erosion would end arable land and acid rain would kill the Great Lakes. Without an ozone layer, we would be ever more susceptible to solar radiation, dying earlier of skin cancer and thirst. Fossil fuels would have long run out, but the greenhouse gas effect would still result in a destroyed ecosystem. Migration, starvation, and “water wars” would be the norm. The outlook was similar to the 1980s scenarios of nuclear apocalypse: if we survived, it would be us and the roaches, with the implication that we did it to ourselves.

In another scenario, if we — and by “we”, I imagined everyone, everywhere —were very careful and conserved water, carpooled until we could stop driving altogether, bought things in bulk to reduce packaging, and stopped using plastic, we might avert this disaster.

Dangers of a Raccoon in the House

These weren’t just (incoherent) ideas I brought home from school or from the library. In classic horror movie fashion, the ideas were coming from inside the house! The initial anxiety over the environment, which grew to include population growth, urban and suburban sprawl, pollution, species extinction, and so on, was initially seeded in my mind by a cute raccoon named Ranger Rick.

Ranger Rick was a magazine for children featuring the titular character and his woodland friends. In the magazine, distributed by the National Wildlife Federation and in Canada by the Canadian Wildlife Federation, children could learn about zoology and conservation in a range of articles and interviews. Fascinating stories educated me on various topics related to the natural world. I learned about the feeding habits of North American birds, how cheetahs hunted, and how park rangers lived and worked in Yellowstone National Park.

Active Children or Child Activism?

In some of the articles and some of the stories, however, was a low-grade threat, a sense of sadness, and an ominous tone. Often, after an informative article, or one of the fictional adventure stories of Ranger Rick and his woodland pals, was a call to action. In January 1984, the theme for that year’s National Wildlife Week was “Water—We Can’t Live Without It”. The magazine said:

…we are running out of good, clean water. Underground water is being used up in many places. In others, it is being poisoned by chemicals that are buried nearby. Some rivers and lakes are also being poisoned by chemicals that wash in from cities, farms, and factories. We must learn to use less water and to keep our water clean. The National Wildlife Federation believes that if we all work together, we can make sure there will always be enough water for every one.

Then the magazine told me that in future issues, I would learn how to use less water and keep it clean. I was seven years old.

In the following seven years and beyond, my environmental zeal and concern grew, and the ideas planted (“running out,” “poisoned,” “use less”) were expanded and reinforced by various public school and municipal campaigns. For a seven-year-old whose family had immigrated from a place with extremely limited fresh water to the largest freshwater system on the planet (a city on the Great Lakes), running out of fresh water was a worry I really didn’t need to have. If anything, my parents could probably have taught something to Ranger Rick. But, to save humanity from this vague, but existential, threat, was everyone’s responsibility, including mine.

Often, the magazine exhorted the reader to ask his or her parents to do things, like properly dispose of engine oil when changing oil in a car. In one issue, you could write to Washington for an information sheet on letting your yard go wild for wildlife. When I suggested we put food out for the rabbits and raccoons, my parents chuckled and reassured me that those animals were doing just fine.

According to Ranger Rick, it was also up to me, somehow, to protect the Western Diamondback rattlesnakes, the Virunga gorillas, and the Virgin Islands sea turtles from extinction. To a young girl who likes animals—and have you met one that doesn’t?—this is a lofty goal. The animals—all of them amazing, beautiful, vivid—did nothing to deserve their reportedly imminent demise, so to a child who is still negotiating playground, classroom, or sibling social dynamics, this could be emotionally compelling.

Saving Future Whales or Enabling Future Wails

Was that emotional plea of environmental alarm and the various calls to action deepening knowledge or was it creating fragility and anxiety in young people? The messaging to children from magazines, TV shows, movies, videos and websites has only become more alarmist, ubiquitous, and incessant when it comes to “saving” the environment. A children’s book published by Simon & Schuster about Greta Thunberg, Our House is On Fire: Greta Thunberg’s Call to Save the Planet, depicts Greta learning from a teacher that the planet is warming, the polar ice is melting and animal and human life is threatened. Greta proceeds to obsess and ruminate on this new information, becoming more and more distressed:

The sad days went on for a long time, each day more unhappy than the next. There might not be a world to live in when she grows up. What use is school without a future?

Did Greta’s teacher need to instill these fears? Did Simon & Schuster need to share them (along with Greta’s “I want you to panic” quote) in a children’s book?

As behavioral psychologists like Daniel Kahneman have observed, the human mind has a negativity bias. Negative experiences, however tiny and inconsequential, are “stickier” in the human brain even when outnumbered by positive experiences. We have to work at habituating ourselves to focus on the positive or to dwell on gratitude to combat this bias. Children cannot conceptualize the immediacy or seriousness of a warning like “we are running out of good, clean water.”

Ranger Rick‘s editorial staff may have been speaking on a global scale or on a timescale of centuries, but to the child reading, there was no indication of how clean water was measured or how fast we were “running out.” The imprecise language introduced alarm to children, when they wouldn’t have the know-how, the data, the agency, or the responsibility to do anything about it.

Children don’t have the ability to regulate emotions like adults, especially about the threat of large-scale disasters. Fear without context or agency can create distorted thinking, as the child cannot regulate anxiety around a problem that is too big for him or her to solve. In March 1984, in answer to a quiz on water, Ranger Rick exhorted children with the final question: “If people are too greedy, will there be any clean, fresh water left for wildlife?” This is a wild leap from the usual parental guidance of “don’t be greedy” meaning “share the last cookie” to “don’t be greedy or freshwater dependent wildlife will die.” Worrying about “running out of water” can lead a child living on Lake Ontario to surrender to the cognitive distortion that he or she could run out of water, and cognitive distortions, if left unchallenged, can make kids more fragile. This is all aside from the fact that it should not be up to children to protect clean water supplies in the first place.

Also by Pazit Cahlon

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A Crescendo of Negativity

Part of the problem of Earth Day is that the repeated messaging that makes its way to the media is almost always bad, and over time, the demonstrably incorrect catastrophizing of adults is rarely revised or corrected. Both children and adults are constantly told everything is getting worse, despite multiple conservation successes. A recent Gallup poll notes that 66% of American adults polled think the environment is getting worse. The truth is that water quality in the US has improved since the 1970s and ‘80s. The bison population is at 400,000 (including privately owned herds) up from near extinction in the 1900s. The Western Diamondback rattlesnake is a species of least concern. Sea turtle nesting sites have increased by 28% globally and 134% in North America. The young people gluing themselves to floors are not getting this information, it seems. (Nor do they seem to investigate the petrochemical make-up of cyanoacrylate glue.)

Focusing on the Positive for Anti-Fragile Outcomes

In the February 1984 special issue on Antarctica, Ranger Rick answered a simple question from a reader: “What would happen if all the ice in Antarctica melted?” The answer was presented only as a piece of trivia at the time, but soon became a repetitive doomsday prediction:

That would raise the sea level more than 200 feet (60 m) around the world. It would flood hundreds of cities, including Los Angeles, London, New York, and Vancouver. In fact, over half of the world’s population, which now lives on coasts and lowlands, would have to move to escape the water.

In 2026, however, these cities are not underwater; they have extremely expensive housing markets. But the children who have grown up with that initial idea as trivia, to ominous news story warnings of its impending actuality, demand governments “do something,” even when the data shows that coastal storm damage is not directly or clearly attributable to sea level rise.

An Approach to the Environment Where Everyone Thrives

Anti-fragility develops when we encounter challenges and work to overcome them. Whether in engineering, water management, energy production, or wildlife conservation, there are numerous examples of human adaptation positively affecting our environment. But alarm without data or acknowledgement of progress can lead to catastrophizing, rumination, and a sense of helplessness or even nihilism.

This Earth Day, let’s celebrate our achievements and actual progress. In 2025, the green sea turtle’s status was downgraded from “endangered” to “species of least concern.” Let’s celebrate our leaps in knowledge: we had no knowledge of rattlesnake genomics in 1984. Let’s celebrate the unexpected good news. The Great Barrier Reef “has rebounded beyond our expectations“ said the Australian Institute for Marine Science.

I’ll always have a fondness for Ranger Rick magazine, as it taught me a lot about wildlife and various ecosystems. But, rather than frightening children into catastrophic thinking, with the potential for developing anxiety or a sense of helplessness, let’s teach them about the awe-inspiring natural world and awe-inspiring human achievement. Let’s look at real data when age-appropriate, instead of exclusively focusing on “worst case scenario” modelling. With an anti-fragile mindset, our future zoologists, biologists, engineers, and conservationists will be better able to manage and solve the real problems they may face, whether environmental or otherwise.

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