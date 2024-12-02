Last week we posted the live feed to Courtney and my interview with Dr. Drew, but below you can watch the 40-minute exchange whenever you like.

Dr. Drew is extremely supportive of the project — at one point he said turning the Coddling book into a movie was “a stroke of genius.” During the interview, the three of us covered a wide range of topics including post-election campus coddling, helicopter parenting, and why people should watch The Coddling movie.

Dr. Drew was also eager to talk about our new project with

in which we’ll be turning Rob’s bestselling memoir,

, into a

. In fact, you’ll see Dr. Drew’s blurb on the front cover of Rob’s book: “Extraordinary … Henderson’s story is breathtaking.”

And it turns out Dr. Drew is a big fan of Catherine Keener and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, two talented actors Courtney has directed on the screen and stage. So it was fun to broaden the discussion.

It was also interesting to learn more about the different ways Dr. Drew streams his show, including the live feed on X/Twitter.

Please share the interview with friends and family who might be interested. It’s a good way to introduce people who may be unfamiliar with the topic.

