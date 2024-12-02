Dr. Drew: Humans Need Exposure Therapy
Watch the "Coddling" movie filmmakers discuss helicopter parenting and other controversies with the free-thinking doctor
Last week we posted the live feed to Courtney and my interview with Dr. Drew, but below you can watch the 40-minute exchange whenever you like.
Dr. Drew is extremely supportive of the project — at one point he said turning the Coddling book into a movie was “a stroke of genius.” During the interview, the three of us covered a wide range of topics including post-election campus coddling, helicopter parenting, and why people should watch The Coddling movie.
Dr. Drew was also eager to talk about our new project within which we’ll be turning Rob’s bestselling memoir, Troubled, into a scripted movie with actors. In fact, you’ll see Dr. Drew’s blurb on the front cover of Rob’s book: “Extraordinary … Henderson’s story is breathtaking.”
And it turns out Dr. Drew is a big fan of Catherine Keener and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, two talented actors Courtney has directed on the screen and stage. So it was fun to broaden the discussion.
It was also interesting to learn more about the different ways Dr. Drew streams his show, including the live feed on X/Twitter.
Great interview! I loved how Courtney pointed out that Gen Z and Gen Alpha boys have no contemporary real life inspiration stories. And it serves as a big reason that stories like Rob Henderson's need to be told everywhere.
One of the many reasons I didn't enroll my son in school - I knew he wouldn't be inspired to be true to his boy self and nor have role models of being a great man there. All he would learn in elementary school would be that his natural tendencies to want to climb, run, play pretend shooting games, and have "traditional boy fun" would be condemned and he would be made to feel less than. I don't need some random teacher to make my son feel insecure or unwanted. Young boys can be the sweetest human beings, but when society treats them like criminals or wild animals, their potential gets squashed. Hurt people hurt people....
There's a feminization of schools and a feminization of the children's publishing industry, and even a feminization of all-boy spaces today. Is it no wonder that trans girls want to invade all-girl spaces?
