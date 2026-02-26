Dear Coddling Movie community,

It’s easy to find people who think their side is being censored. What’s hard is getting members from that group to object when their side is doing the censoring. That’s one reason I’m excited to share today’s essay with you.

Ryan Self provides a perspective we don’t hear often enough. He reveals the latest late-night controversies for what they are — people from different tribes behaving badly. As you’ll see in this fascinating and well-researched piece, there’s plenty of free speech hypocrisy to go around.

This essay is a great read.

I’m also excited to report that you’ll be seeing a lot more from Ryan because he’s coming aboard as regular contributor to TCM!

You loved his previous contributions, and I know you’ll love his new work too.

All the best,

Ted

Stephen Colbert appears to be using his final months on the air to live out his fantasy as the Dietrich Bonhoeffer of Late Night. Trump’s Federal Communications Commission’s latest actions are a direct attack on free speech, but Colbert is no free speech martyr.