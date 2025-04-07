One of the surprising benefits of having immigrant parents is that I became very good at observing my surroundings and mimicking people’s behaviours to learn the rules of American society. I had to — my parents never taught me directly what American customs and expectations were as they were learning themselves. They immigrated to the US only a few years before I was born.

I was born in the US, but when I started preschool I didn’t know any English. Until then, I had only spoken Korean. I couldn’t ask my teachers anything, so I merely watched closely and copied. In a few short years, English became my dominant language, but I continued my habit of remaining silent with eyes wide open.

This is not an overstatement. Many people thought I was mute upon first meeting me.

I was extremely shy growing up and did not dare ask any adult any questions. For one, I thought asking questions would make me appear stupid. I relied on my observational skills to determine what to do in many settings. And unfortunately, I avoided many settings growing up because I didn’t know what to expect or what to prepare. School field trips were anxiety-ridden. I hesitated in going to a new activity or place as a child because I thought there would be some unspoken rule about what to do or not do or bring or not bring or wear or not wear.

My worst nightmare was commiting a social faux-pas unknowingly. I know many kids share this fear, but when you can’t even ask your parents what one should expect because they have never been there or done that either, it’s quite nerve-wracking. Google did not exist in my childhood.

More Than Reading the Room

There is this term in Korea – nunchi, pronounced noon-chi. It literally translates to “eye-measure” and it symbolizes the “subtle art of gauging others' emotions and responding appropriately.” It is a form of emotional intelligence and social awareness. The closest concept we have in English is “read the room.”

But nunchi is much more than simply reading the room.

It embodies many facets of situational awareness including making others feel comfortable, thinking of the group first, and knowing when to speak or remain silent. And in Korea, your behavioural responses will vary in a situation according to the social hierarchy of the other people you are interacting with — whether they are your elders, or your superiors at work, your in-laws, or people you just met. You are expected to behave in a manner appropriate to the specific situation. The room, and world for that matter, doesn’t revolve around you.

Bonus nunchi points if you take the other person’s comfort into consideration when doing anything with them or for them. I’d like to think I exhibit a ton of nunchi when I interact or plan with my American mother-in-law. She is super sweet and not one to rock the boat or object to anyone’s plans, but she is not super mobile. And, at 77, her energy levels aren’t high.

So when I plan a day with her, I try to avoid long drives, long walks, and too much sun or heat. When her adult daughters plan a “fun” day together, it involves being in frigid temperatures or big amusement parks or late-night movies, which she sleeps through. These are examples of lacking nunchi.

Being aware of the other person’s comfort mainly applies if you are with someone at equal level or an elder, not if you as an adult are dealing with children. Children are at the bottom of the social ladder. I know many American parents may gasp at this thought, but children need to earn their spot to be awarded any special place on the respect scale. The burden is on them to behave appropriately in public spaces and learn how to be a good member of society.

Don’t worry American parents — your children won’t languish at the bottom forever because they age automatically every year so one day, people will look up to them. That is, if you teach them any manners and let them hone their nunchi skills.

But I fear with all this coddling going around, we are raising a generation of kids with a complete lack of situational awareness and self-awareness. It doesn’t help that many of them are zombified by their devices so they don’t even know what is going on around them. Too many parents and children act exactly the same way no matter the setting. They feel the setting should cater to them, not the other way around.

What Zero Nunchi Looks Like

The other day, my 11-year-old son and I went on a field trip with our homeschool co-op to see a children’s musical based on the story “Treasure Island” at our local performing arts theater. It was showing on a weekday morning to cater to middle-school groups. There may have been some fourth or fifth graders as well, but when the field trip was originally posted, it specifically said for ages 10 and up. It wasn’t a kiddie play. The content was geared for upper-elementary and middle-school students.

Nothing was super scary so I can easily imagine taking my son to this show when he was five — he just wouldn’t have comprehended everything that was going on. He wouldn’t have gotten the jokes or enjoyed it. My son’s best friend who is also 11 attended as well, but his mom did not bring his sister who is seven because of the “10 and up” disclaimer.

You could say she has good nunchi.

The show was somewhat interactive as the pirates would ask the audience where the treasure chest was or if Jim should give the treasure map to Long John Silver. At this time, kids would yell and point to the partially hidden chest, or scream “No, don’t give him the map!” However, at the beginning of the show, the actors did instruct the audience to yell out an answer when asked, but to remain silent if performers were talking.

Common sense, right?

There was a young boy, maybe three or four years old sitting behind me. Like right behind me because he was on his mother’s lap so his head was probably six inches from the back of mine. Throughout the first part of the show the boy kept yelling “The chest is right there!” repeatedly at the top of his lungs since the pirate on stage was ignoring him. The boy didn’t understand that it was time to shut up. The actors had to continue the story but he didn’t understand because he is three. He was the only preschooler in a theater full of middle-schoolers.

I waited for his mother to quiet him down.

And waited.

She never did.

So after half my ear-drum blew out, I turned my head slightly and made the universal “shhh” sound with my finger on my lips. Very nicely. The boy needed some type of feedback that what he was doing was inappropriate and I needed my hearing intact.

The boy only stopped yelling because his mother started scolding…. me.

“Don’t shush my child!”

“Don’t you shush my child!”

Now, I had a choice. I really wanted to stand up and start yelling at this woman Jerry Springer-style about her “parenting” but that would have ruined the whole experience for the actors and the other students. You see, I was sitting in the second row right by the stage.

And no matter how hurt or “big” my feelings were in that particular moment, it doesn’t justify any action that one would expect on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The truth that is lost on many people today is that usually, your feelings just don’t matter. There is a right and a wrong way to act irrespective of how you feel.

I mustered all my nunchi-superpower and remained silent as did the boy (for the most part) for the rest of the show.

Our homeschool co-op started offering a Young Modern Etiquette class this semester to educate kids eight to 12 years-old on polite behavior, social skills, and listening and talking with kindness, courtesy, and consideration.

I would love to sign that mother up.