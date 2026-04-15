Filmmakers do it. Professors do too. So do candidates for office.

If you’re looking for an easy way to get an audience on your side, just eat the rich. Call out the fat cats, rail against the oligarchs and tech bros — there might not be an easier target. They are the oppressors, and we are the victims. It’s a strategy that’s timeless as well as timely.

These days, wealth taxes are all the rage. The proposals and new laws target millionaires, “ultra millionaires,” and billionaires. It’s very sad because America is fumbling away a rare opportunity for bipartisan unity. Where is Charlie Gibson when you need him?

In a media landscape gripped by groupthink, the longtime ABC News anchor was brave enough to break from the herd. Nearly two decades ago, he explained a simple truth to a massive audience. It’s a simple truth that used to be widely accepted across the political spectrum.