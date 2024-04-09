Does Cornell University Deserve Bill Maher’s Praise?The Year of Freedom of Expression: The Evidence of Absence is EvidenceRandy WayneApr 09, 2024∙ Paid208ShareThis post is for paid subscribersWatch the filmAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inA guest post byRandy WayneI am an Associate Professor in the School of Integrative Plant Sciences at Cornell University. I call myself a natural philosopher as I see no real divisions between the scientific disciplines. My research is on the nature of light.Subscribe to Randy