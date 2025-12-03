I remember the day my brain fog started. While walking into my house after an after-school art class, I suddenly stopped. Everything felt foggy, even my memories, like walking through a dream. It hasn’t gone away.

The brain fog was caused by an anti-psychotic medication called Risperidone. Psychiatrists kept me on the medicine for seven years, even when I didn’t need it. Despite being intended to only treat psychosis, my psychiatrist prescribed me Risperidone to prevent autistic meltdowns. Worst of all, I later discovered I wasn’t even autistic.

It took me years to figure out that medications caused my brain fog. Doctors always brushed off any side effects I reported. They told me Risperidone “wasn’t used as an antipsychotic at such a low dose” — deceptive language that steered me away from researching the effects of anti-psychotics on the body when trying to find the cause of my symptoms. If I ever tried to speak up, I would be accused of stigmatizing medications as dangerous.

But people do tend to consider medications dangerous after developing lifelong damages from them.

Yes, I’m Angry

I am not the only one. Several peers of mine took Risperidone prescribed because of their autism and suffered from it. Some also experienced brain fog, often described as being “zombie-like.” Others gained a large amount of weight because Risperidone increases appetite. Some even developed tardive dyskinesia, a condition caused by antipsychotics which results in uncontrollable muscle spasms.