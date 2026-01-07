The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

It can be healthy to debate on topics, I personally don’t waste time debating on topics, even though I feel like I should defend them.

There will always be good and bad, with the grey in between. People that tell the truth, and people that lie.

But it’s healthy I’d say, yes.

Here is a reading list for all those who seek to de-polarize America and build a more open mindset toward those they disagree with:

* Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back by Chris Stirewalt

* The Hype Machine: How Social Media Disrupts Our Elections, Our Economy, Our Health, and How We Must Adapt by Sinan Aral

* The Right Answer: How We Can Unify Our Divided Nation by John K. Delaney

* Dead Center: How Political Polarization Divided Our Nation and What We Can Do About It by Jason Altmire

* Across the Aisle: Why Bipartisanship Works by Jill Long Thompson

* Tip and the Gipper: When Politics Worked by Chris Matthews

* What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism by Dan Rather

* Tribalism is Dumb: Where It Came From, How It Got So Bad, and What to Do About It by Andrew Heaton

* We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of the New Elite by Musa al-Gharbi

* The Identity Trap: A Story of Ideas and Power in Our Time by Yascha Mounk

* Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor by Yossi Klein Halevi

