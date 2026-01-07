Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Those who think Gen Zers can’t handle debate should check out today’s essay by Margo Margan. Our Gen Z contributor not only embraces debate, she started the first chapter of The Coddling Movie Conversation Club!

Send me a private message if you’re interested in starting another chapter.

All the best,

Ted

Last year I proposed an idea to the team at The Coddling Movie — What if we could help our audience not just by promoting open debate, but by giving them the chance to practice it?

Discussions ensued, and we eventually created The Coddling Movie Conversation Club — a group for paid subscribers that meets monthly for open, censorship-free conversations about controversial issues. We don’t all agree on everything, but we share a commitment to civil conversation.

Stepping up to host was a big challenge for me, and I’ve learned a lot from doing so. I wanted to share three lessons the conversation club has taught me.

1. Depolarization isn’t as hard as I thought.

I’ve never thought of myself as capable of hosting something as delicate as our discussion group. Even when curating members who shared a commitment to civil discourse, topics could still become tense. I worried any comments betraying the slightest hint of bias, irritation, or even a bit of lighthearted snark would cause a member who disagreed with me to feel wounded. Combine my worries with the high standards set by my role models, like the incredible folks at Braver Angels, and the pressure was on.

Beyond my own self-consciousness, my instincts had primed me to think any conflict would be taken as an intolerable offense. One day, when two of our members found themselves strongly opposed, I held my breath, waiting for shouting to commence. Instead, the lively conversation continued. The topic became our most-liked, and we’re eager to debate it again. As one person in the group put it, “It’s really interesting when we have members who disagree.”

What surprised me the most was how much my members enjoyed the experience. The group has far exceeded my expectations.

2. Good Disagreement is Actually Fun.

One member’s comments were particularly eye-opening for me. He said he found the group intellectually stimulating, not intellectually exhausting.

His statement surprised me, as I had always seen debating political issues as something most don’t enjoy. And not due to censorship, but due to exhaustion. Even I find myself needing a break from musing over the state of the world from time to time.

I now realize my fatigue stemmed from associating debate with walking on eggshells. My prior experiences conditioned me to regard debate as dangerous. Debates required tiptoeing through an emotional minefield, and the slightest misstep could trigger an emotional outburst.

But, with participants who manage their emotions, the conversation feels much different. Many feel freed when a group allows them to finally express long-censored views aloud. More importantly, when debates don’t come with the looming threat of meltdowns, they yield pretty interesting conversations. I’ve been able to understand my opponents’ perspectives, and learned new ways of thinking about complex issues I hadn’t thought about before.

Politics doesn’t have to be scary. And that brings me to the last point …

3. The Fear is Usually In Your Head.

One of the most popular groups hosting political depolarization events is Braver Angels, a grassroots organization dedicated to bridging political divides. Braver Angels debates follow a carefully moderated structure. Any participants can request a turn to speak, but the format controls the timing and duration of people’s comments.

One thing my group does differently than the giants at Braver Angels is we let our conversations flow organically. I felt the change was necessary in order for our small group to foster better conversations.

The toughest moments in BA events were hearing “Blues” express their fears of “Reds” like me treating them as less than. I hated listening to their statements while sitting in silence. I wanted to be able to assure them I’d never treat them cruelly. I wanted to tell them I’d have their back if anyone ever did.

Similarly, I’ve carried fears of “Blues” shouting me down if I said the wrong thing — fears I realized are irrational when it comes to most people who lean further left than I do. I’ve observed many in political discussions saying, “I don’t have a problem with people who disagree with me, but the reason we can’t get along is because the other side refuses to tolerate me.” Our own fear often puts us on the defensive, even if the others in the conversation mean no harm.

But when it comes to the Conversation Club, I’m not even sure who is on the “left” or “right.” None of our members fit into a clear-cut category. If I had to assign members to “sides,” I’d say we’re all on the same one: that of treating other people with respect. The battle is not red vs. blue, left vs. right, but civility vs. aggression.

Many will call it brave to confess a controversial belief, but it’s easy to avoid unpleasant consequences. It’s easy to live in an echo chamber where our views generate no criticism. Or to make a statement, then plug our ears when dissenting voices erupt. Our Conversation Club members have discovered that there’s something braver than being controversial — being a good listener.