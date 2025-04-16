When The Coddling movie was released onto major streamers last fall, I chronicled our team’s frustration with Amazon’s Prime Video, and its failure to abide by our longstanding agreement to release the film on October 17.

The film eventually did appear on the platform, but after the Amazon episode, I had to focus on publicizing the movie, doing media, campus screenings, and so on. I also had to devote lots of time to setting up other projects.

In short, I never did tell the whole story about our run-in with Amazon. So today, I’ll share some important details, details that make it seem more likely that the streaming giant might have engaged in some fishy business.

First, a brief recap …

What Happened

When our release date arrived, up went our movie on Apple TV and Google Play (it had already been available on Substack). But one platform, the platform with the widest reach, failed to release our movie.

Two days passed, then three days, and viewers still couldn’t watch The Coddling movie on Prime Video.

We were considering legal action. I wrote about what was happening in hopes that readers might suggest potential solutions, and many did weigh in. At the very least, we hoped the controversy might drive more people to our movie. But that hope was complicated by the fact that the platform most people would have headed to was the very platform that had failed to make the movie available to viewers.

Finally, on day five, our movie appeared on Prime Video. The delay had ended, but the damage had not.

Release Week

Filmmakers devote much time and treasure to the first week of a release.

That’s an important period to get in good with algorithms and media outlets. Producers for television shows, podcasts, radio programs, and the like are especially likely to book filmmakers during the first week. We had spent a huge amount of time and money building our release plan around, not just our release date, but our release on Prime Video. So many people have access to the platform, so our plan was to make the most of media opportunities by directing would-be viewers to Prime Video. But when release week rolled around, that strategy went kaput.

My wife/producing partner

and I have been making films long enough to know that something is bound to go wrong during a release.

We thought we’d seen everything, but the Amazon mess one was a new one for us — a no-show from our primary distribution platform. Whether it was our movies, movies we’ve consulted on, or movies we’ve produced for other production companies, we’ve never encountered a problem with the release date. In a chaotic process, one thing we thought we could count on was that platforms would release movies on the correct date. But we know filmmakers need back-up plans, and they need to react quickly when problems arise.

So we still managed to drum up plenty of publicity, even long after the release. Voices as varied as Dr. Drew, Michael Smerconish, and The Today Show covered the movie. Just last week, the popular site Film Threat gave The Coddling movie a score of 10 out of 10.

Searching for Explanations

During release week, I tried to resist the temptation to let my anger get the best of me.

Censorship was a possibility, but maybe other explanations made more sense. I didn’t want to jump to conclusions. Maybe I should focus on an explanation that didn’t require me to believe that a massive corporation had it out for an independent film. Why blame malice before ruling out something more banal? Maybe this was just a simple case of bureaucratic bungling.

At the beginning of the fiasco, Amazon blamed some vague tech issue. They said they were “looking into it” and they expected the movie to be available in a matter of hours. That would seem to point to bureaucracy as the culprit. But you’d think Amazon would have a pretty good tech department, and the longer the delay dragged on, the less plausible that explanation seemed to be.

And let’s also consider some background information.

As I’ve documented, the entertainment industry is dominated by cowardice and conformity, most of which is hidden from public view. A narrow-minded progressive worldview reigns, one that’s a minority view even among lefties, and one that represents only about eight percent of America.

The oppressive industry culture weighs on The Coddling movie. It has run into industry intolerance at every stage of the filmmaking process. A major studio and major distributor used the exact same phrase saying the movie would “piss off viewers.” But what our experience with viewers, such as here on Substack and during our global tour, shows is that the movie will indeed piss off some viewers (especially those who share the worldview of our cultural gatekeepers), but it will delight many others.

Some may point to the so-called “vibe shift” in which our culture has supposedly turned away from social justice extremism. There’s something to that, but observers greatly overstate the shift, especially as it relates to our cultural gatekeepers. And the social justice mindset is so ingrained in our culture-producing institutions that it will likely outlive the current moment.

Not long ago, many celebrated the demise of “political correctness.” But it never really croaked. As

and

chronicle in

, it merely morphed into wokeness. Don’t be surprised if wokeness morphs into yet another iteration of the same worldview.

The Cancelling of the American Mind

Just imagine all the new jargon we’ll be treated to!

But all that’s beside the point for our story because our film was released before any shift. And Amazon has long behaved like the rest of the film industry. Until recently, it celebrated its DEI policies and top executives, such as the once-powerful, but recently-fired Jennifer Salke, openly supported social justice activism.

All the background information becomes especially interesting once we consider some specific information related to our release.

Uncommon Shenanigans

Eventually, our main contact for our distributor mentioned something to Courtney.

He said he’d never seen Amazon fumble a movie release like it did with The Coddling movie. That struck us as significant for two reasons.

First, our distributor has released many films on Amazon. Second, Courtney and I have been privy to far fewer Amazon releases, yet we’ve witnessed more funny business than he has. We know of three incidents in which Amazon fumbled (sabotaged?) a film release — our own plus two movies made by friends of ours. Maybe it’s just a coincidence or maybe it’s not. But all three movies share something in common — they’re problematic. They challenge beliefs the monoculture regards as sacred.

The Coddling movie examines issues related to free speech and DEI. It might be the only film to reach mainstream audiences that shows how DEI often hurts minorities, as well as white people. The film has been embraced by many prominent academics, public figures, critics, and (most importantly) Gen Zers and their parents. But it’s also received blowback from the film industry and academia, some of which I’ve addressed. And as I noted earlier, the industry blowback stretches back to the beginning of the filmmaking process. It began before we’d shot any footage.

One of our filmmaker friends does not want his run-in with Amazon to be made public, but I can note that his movie delivers a taboo examination of race and sex.

I’m free to address our other friend’s run-in with Amazon because he’s already made it public.

teamed up with his father, the celebrated author Shelby Steele, to produce the powerful documentary

The film comes to some taboo conclusions about two of the most explosive incidents in recent history — the 2014 shooting of a black teen, Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, by a white police officer and the brutal 2020 killing of George Floyd.

Those interested in the details of the Steeles’ Amazon controversy, can read about it here. The Wall Street Journal publicized the saga, and that certainly boosted the film’s revenue. Good for the Steeles, but few filmmakers can count on capitalizing on a controversy like that.

What’s the Most Likely Explanation?

So now that the dust has settled, what should we make of The Coddling movie’s Amazon controversy?

We’ll never know for sure, but what explanation seems most likely — bias or bureaucracy?

I don’t think Salke or any other execs concocted a scheme to censor our movie. They’re consumed with much bigger projects. But the bureaucratic explanation also strikes me as improbable.

Why would a tech problem that Amazon expected to fix in a matter of hours linger for five days? Why do my wife and me, with our small and problematic sample, know of more suspicious Amazon stories than our distributor who works with the streamer all the time?

Another option has occurred to me.

Perhaps a couple of mid-level employees came across our movie. Let’s suppose they’re steeped in a culture that excuses and even celebrates “deplatforming” problematic speech. Our movie sets off their threat detectors, and they decide to engage in some low-level sabotage.

Why not? They’ll be on the “right side of history,” and they have almost no chance of getting caught.

You see, they don’t plan to censor the film forever. That could fuel a public backlash and our movie’s wonderful fans were already turning up the heat on Amazon. So the schemers decide to suppress the film during its opening week, but release it before the stunt puts them at risk.

I’m not saying I think that’s what happened. But I’m also not saying it didn’t happen.

Our encounter with Amazon has me thinking about that old aphorism — just because you're paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you!

