Jacob Savage’s Viral Essay in Compact Magazine

Jacob Savage’s piece, “The Lost Generation,” in Compact Magazine, has certainly made the rounds.

If you haven’t read it, it is the first-person confessional declaration of a young man whose career was dead-ended as a consequence of DEI policies. As a screenwriter in Hollywood, he worked away at his craft for years, while the decision makers above him implemented DEI policies in ways that deliberately blocked the advancement of Millennial white men. Quoting various research and diversity and inclusion reports, Savage notes that when he moved to Los Angeles in 2011, “white men were 48 percent of lower-level TV writers; by 2024, they accounted for just 11.9 percent.”

Savage outlines how it happened. Gatekeepers instituted policies that conformed to social trends, while ignoring the illegality of doing so. Reflecting on a 2017 internal “staffing needs” document to staff writers rooms for TV shows, he notes, “the same shorthand appears dozens of times: ‘diverse,’ ‘female,’ ‘women and diverse only’ … This was systematic discrimination, documented in writing, implemented without consequence.”

I would argue that by the time Jacob Savage got to Hollywood in 2011, the industry was already ethnically diverse. In movie credits from the 1930s to the 2010s one can see the surnames in film productions change and broaden (and they were already diverse in heritage if not race in the 1930s). That doesn’t mean that certain groups of people weren’t more represented than others in certain careers whether from interest, earlier opportunities, or networks, but the desire to have writers’ rooms become more racially diverse as a top-down initiative was stupid from the get-go. Savage writes, “no one ever said what the right number of white men would be, but it was always fewer than you currently had.”