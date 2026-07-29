The Coddling Movie

The Coddling Movie

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LB - The Happy Underachiever's avatar
LB - The Happy Underachiever
3h

DSA = Definitely Seems Asinine.

Danny Rensch's memoir "Dark Squares" can predict what happens when a socialist/communist utopia is tried out on a small scale in the middle of the US. He lived it in his childhood through a cult. Blurbs say it's a religious cult, but it was straight up communism in Tonto Village, AZ. It's a great read.

Of course, none of the DSA members will read it because he is probably deemed a capitalist with white male privilege. Today, the cult leaders went completely broke, lower members started in-fighting and wondering why the leaders had second homes at the beach while they lived in poverty and owned nothing in their name after years of tithing to the Collective.

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