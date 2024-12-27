"Debating is a Patriarchal Way of Engaging in Conversation"
And more of our most popular posts of 2024
Dear Coddling Movie Community,
I’ll be on vacation till January 6, but today and next week we’ll run a sample of some of our most popular posts of 2024.
We’ve published so many posts on so many topics, it’s hard to believe that The Coddling Movie substack isn’t even a year old yet! And of course, what you’re reading right now is only the latest iteration of a story that began in 2015.
“The Coddling” began as an Atlantic cover story byand Jonathan Haidt. Then it became a book, then a movie, a Substack, a global tour, and a wonderful community of people eager to improve the world and themselves.
Turning the book into a movie and the movie into a Substack has been a wild and stimulating experiment, one that’s given me the great pleasure of connecting with so many of you.
Courtney and I and everyone on the team are grateful for you support and look forward to continuing the conversation in 2025.
Happy New Year!
Ted
