Claire Bockman
For 6 years, we successfully resisted the siren call of the iPad. We brought coloring books to restaurants in case our kids got bored (but mostly they learned to be respectful diners), we purchased road trip games (or made up our own) to pass the time in the car, we let them be bored and work through that boredom on their own without a screen. It wasn’t easy but it was worth it.

So imagine my frustration when he was issued an iPad by his school on the very first day of kindergarten. He didn’t even know iPads existed before his first day of school and now it’s all he freaking talks about! He’s even begging for a home iPad now (which we will not give in on). So I am VERY very unsympathetic when teachers and admins try to blame the parents when they aren’t even trying.

The Radical Individualist
These are all good points.

The parents have full control/influence on their kids before a teacher ever sees them. Those first four or five years are critical.

As an individualist, I see a huge problem in that both parents and teachers foster excuse-making. Students are led to believe that conformity to the system is the ultimate objective, and that personal responsibility is essentially nonexistent. So, why not have AI write your term paper? They more similar those term papers are to each other, devoid of individual thought, the more we have consensus. And that seems to be the goal, for some reason.

