I know this to be true because on September 13, 2024 I sent an email to the Director and Assistant Director of the CALS School of Integrative Plant Science:

Dear Joss and Magdalen, You may want to put a link to Daryl Davis’ lecture in the Diversity & Inclusion section of the SIPS Newsletter: https://events.cornell.edu/event/daryl-davis-fighting-racism-with-free-speech thanks, randy

It was no surprise to me that, given their firm commitment to anti-racism and protecting students from microaggressions, they did not add this link to the September 30 Newsletter, preferring to put a link to the program on Bias Recognition, Intervention, & Impact Management that would take place on October 16.

The link to the workshop looked this this:

Diversity & Inclusion Conversation: Inclusive Excellence Academy Workshop: Bias Recognition, Intervention, & Impact Management: Starts October 16 Below is a description of the workshop taken directly from the link: Upcoming Learning Opportunities Inclusive Excellence Academy (IEA) Workshop: Bias Recognition, Intervention, & Impact Management Workshop Series - October Workshop Overview: Need a better understanding of what “bias” really is and looks like? Feel like you have a handle on biases but need guidance on what to do when you observe bias-influenced behavior? Want some ideas for how to help yourself or your team move forward after a bias incident occurs?

The series will be held via Zoom and each course will focus on a different aspect of recognizing, addressing, and managing bias influenced actions and incidents in the workplace.

You do not have to take all three courses. Each course can be taken either by itself or with one or both of the other two courses.

Each class session is capped at 60 participants; please enroll in a class only if you plan to join the session in real time. Sessions will NOT be recorded.

These will be interactive sessions- verbal and/or chat-box engagement by participants will help enhance individual and collective learning (there will NOT be breakout rooms though).

Enroll in a class session via CULearn and you will receive an email and calendar invite with directions for how to access the Zoom session on the day of.

If you can no longer attend an upcoming session, please drop the course in CULearn as soon as possible so that others on the wait list can have the opportunity to enroll.

It goes on and on, but you get the idea. In case you’re interested, I’ll include the rest of the workshop description below.

At the end of the description, readers come across this:

Seminar Request: See a workshop you want to bring to your department or unit? Contact the Department of Inclusion and Belonging at inclusion@cornell.edu.

A friend told me that if I had suggested Angela Davis, the two-time Communist Party nominee for vice president, instead of Daryl Davis, I am sure the link would have been put in the newsletter.

The endless anti-racist indoctrination is deeply embedded in the CALS School of Integrative Plant Science at Cornell University. Indeed, in addition to our land acknowledgement, we publicly state that Cornell was founded on and perpetuates slavery.

Members of the CALS School of Integrative Plant Science were safely kept from the harm that would have been caused if they had been alerted to Daryl Davis’ presentation of the Prohuman approach.

The feedback I got on Daryl Davis’ lecture was that it was the best and most inspiring lecture that people had ever seen.

To give an idea of what the “danger” that the students, staff, and faculty in the CALS School of Integrative Plant Science were protected from, below is the introduction I gave to Daryl Davis’ lecture and performance at Cornell University.

Introduction for Daryl Davis

October 2, 2024

On May 25, 2021, approximately three and a half years ago, I wrote a letter to President Pollack and six other administrators after President Pollack suggested that faculty take mandatory critical race theory training:

As an alternative to mandatory, dishonest, destructive, contemptuous, and condescending (if not hateful) ad hominem-based Critical Race Theory training, I propose exposing Cornellians to genuine bridge builders such as Daryl Davis, a black man, a musician, and the author of Klan-Destine Relationships.

Davis spent his life trying to understand why people hate him without even knowing him. In promoting the Gospel of Love, he met the people who seemed to be the most hateful racists—members of the Ku Klux Klan. By spending time one-on-one listening and talking with Klan members, the Klan members saw Daryl Davis as a man of character, realized that Daryl Davis’ skin color no longer had the meaning it initially had for them, and over 200 members quit the Klan as a result of knowing Daryl Davis.

Daryl Davis’s method is to change “the hearts and minds of those who oppose you”—a method consistent with a university interested in rational education rather than indoctrination by propaganda. Imagine a world with each Cornellian could change the hearts and minds of 200 racists through kindness and reason.

Soon after I wrote again to the seven administrators:

I don’t know if you had a chance to watch the FAIR film fest and Q &A. I just watched the FAIR Q &A regarding the movie Accidental Courtesy. I would like to summarize some of the discussion.

Erec Smith, the host asked Daryl Davis, where he got his courage to talk to anyone, including members of the Klan. His answer was that he was not courageous but curious. Imagine that--curious. I realized that I too am fearless because I am so curious—as I am curious to hear your responses to my emails [which never came]. At a place like Cornell, curiosity should be a common character trait of the majority of the community. Curiosity that results in courage is something we should cultivate more at Cornell.

When asked why he talked to people whose views should not be publicized, Daryl Davis said all conflict is resolved by engaging in dialog. I realized that curiosity requires dialog. If someone is curious, they will not marginalize, ignore, or cancel the other. They will engage in dialog.

Daryl Davis is not afraid to engage with anyone because he knows who he is. There is no chance that someone who does not know him can tell him who he is as an individual. Cornellians also need to know themselves as individuals not as identities. As I said in the first email, I think Daryl Davis is inspirational and effective in fighting racism through a pro-human approach. I think it would be very helpful to expose Cornellians to him.

In fact, it would be helpful to expose all Ivy League students to Daryl Davis. A Wall Street Journal article reported: “A few years ago a student at an Ivy League school told me, ‘The first things you learn your freshman year is never to say what you are thinking.’”

Without free speech, wisdom and liberty become casualties. Thomas Gordon (1720) wrote in the Cato Letters, “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without freedom of speech.”

I believe that Cornell University, under President Kotlikoff, is turning the page where we are ready for the Prohuman approach and the Heterodox Academy Way:

According to the Prohuman Foundation, the defining question of our time is: How do we break through the demonization and division, and find the courage to move forward together?

The answer is by embracing the foundational truth, that every person is a unique individual united by our shared humanity.

The Heterodox Academy’s Way is to promote free speech based on evidence, intellectual charity, intellectual humility, constructiveness, and being one’s self.

I hope that the Prohuman Approach and the Heterodox Academy Way will become the Cornell way.

I thank Lory Warren and alumna Letitia Kim of the Prohuman Foundation, the Cornell Political Union, Heterodox Academy, Freedom and Free Societies Program, Braver Angels, Africana Center, and TRIAD Foundation all of whom have a deep interest in solving problems with the kind of discussions that change hearts and minds—and made my dream of bringing Daryl Davis to Cornell come true.

