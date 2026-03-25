The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

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Donnie Proles's avatar
Donnie Proles
2h

You would think anyone that's alive and has half a brain has noticed this over the years. If they haven't, which I refuse to believe, it's more concerning that they won't acknowledge it.

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