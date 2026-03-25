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Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Here at TCM we often discuss how our educational institutions have strayed from the pursuit of truth. Often their pursuit of truth is half-hearted and selective.

Colleges, high schools, and elementary schools may pursue the truth only when it conforms to the institutions’ pre-determined “truth.” That’s how we end up with college students who think America invented slavery.

A culture that values free expression and open inquiry will absolutely examine anything bad about America (or any other topic). But it will also take care to show the whole picture, to show the good along with the bad. We should aim for the whole truth, not a redacted version of reality.

Life is packed with complicated realities that don’t fall neatly into “good” and “bad” designations. If we omit important facts, we end up fooling ourselves and our children. I write about that theme quite often as it relates to my main field of film and my previous field of journalism.

And today we at TCM present a guest essay that digs into the journalistic side of the pursuit of truth.

The author, Rob Rosen, is a friend of mine. He has enjoyed an interesting and successful career in moving pictures.

He’s a veteran TV showrunner and director. His long-running series— The Dead Files and Reasonable Doubt —are streaming on HBO MAX. And he’s just written his first book, Crimes of Omission, which is available for pre-order wherever you get your books.

Rob is a very thoughtful fellow, and unlike so many of the journalists he covers, he’s focused on truth. If you’re interested in how the narratives that shape our culture are manufactured, check out his book.

But first, please enjoy his essay!

All the best,

Ted

by Rob Rosen

I am going to say something that might be very unpopular to many people: The media doesn’t lie to you.

If you turn on MS NOW, CBS or Fox News Channel, most of the stories you’ll see are factually correct. After all, most networks have a team of risk averse lawyers whose sole job is to protect the corporation’s financial interests. My guess is that the in-house Fox attorneys who approved the Dominion conspiracy stories did not find that it enhanced their career prospects in the Murdoch empire.

That’s not to say news isn’t biased. It obviously is. But the distortions in modern-day journalism don’t come from what’s actually reported—they come from everything that’s left out.

What’s Left Out

In its most obvious form, mainstream news will simply ignore stories it finds “inconvenient.” On March 5, 2026, Jewish Insider, a credible online news site, published an explosive story about the wife of New York’s new socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani. Combing through her social media history they found a slew of now deleted racist, homophobic and antisemitic posts. According to the Insider, Rama Duwaji wrote comments like “F*ck Tel Aviv,” and “Tel Aviv shouldn’t exist in the first place.”

She reportedly liked a series of posts on Instagram celebrating the October 7thmassacre and calling the reports of Jewish women being raped a “hoax.” She also bizarrely blamed “White people” for creating al-Qaeda. If that wasn’t enough to rattle the cages of what Ted Balaker often refers to as the “eight-percenters,” she also reportedly used the N and R words in some of those since deleted posts. The mainstream news’ reaction to this explosive story has been a collective shrug.

When pressed about his spouse’s hateful online comments, Mamdani told reporters, “My wife is the love of my life, and she’s also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall.”

But mainstream news cannot credibly claim that since Rama is the spouse of New York’s Mayor, and not an elected official herself, her posts are not newsworthy. After all, when the wives of conservative public figures have expressed “problematic” views, it has made front-page news.

In 2021, the wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, flew an upside-down flag 11 days after the January 6th riot — likely in solidarity with election deniers. More than three-years later, a New York Times investigation broke the story, leading to weeks of front-page stories and hours of cable news talking heads wringing their hands over what was described as a threat to Supreme Court impartiality.

In 2019, then Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, Karen, took a part-time teaching job at a Christian school which bans openly gay students and teachers. This story also got widespread coverage — as it should. It was relevant.

But why is the alleged stunning racism, ignorance and hate expressed by the wife of New York City’s newly elected progressive mayor suddenly off-limits?

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Creative Reframing

Crimes of omission take many forms. Sometimes, mainstream news journalists will cover a story that doesn’t fit their agenda, but they will distort its meaning by shifting the reader’s perspective.

A good example of this happened in West Bloomfield, Michigan in March. A 41-year old Lebanese-American man loaded his car with fireworks and then plowed it into a synagogue where 100 pre-school children were inside, attending daycare. Heroic security guards stopped the attacker before he could hurt the toddlers. Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “At the time of the attack, this was a school. That is antisemitism at its absolute worst.”

This should be a fairly easy story to cover. The attempted mass murder of toddlers does not need “both sides of the story.”

Yet, here was the NPR headline a couple of days later: “In a small Lebanon town, grief and fear follow the Michigan synagogue attack.” In it, the suspect is humanized. Family members describe him as “well-mannered” and “gentle.” Turns out his brother, a Hezbollah commander, had been taken out, along with the rest of his family, by Israeli airstrikes. The article said the synagogue bomber was seeking to avenge his family’s death.

Assuming the quotes are correct, this NPR article is factually correct. Yet, the framing is outrageous. Imagine if after the Oklahoma City bombings, a newspaper sent a reporter to upstate New York, where Timothy McVeigh was raised, to get sympathetic quotes from friends and relatives and to explore possible justifications for his crime.

The most common and insidious forms of crimes of omission are the hardest to spot. These stories seem even-keeled and well balanced — except that the reporter has left out one or two inconvenient facts.

Related

Ignoring Key Facts

Mainstream news presented mandatory face masks, lockdowns and school closures as common-sense safety measures during the COVID pandemic, rarely including the caveat that there was no real evidence any of these measures were effective in stopping the transmission of the virus.

The media ran two days of breathless coverage, purportedly showing teenagers in MAGA hats from Covington High School taunting and insulting elderly Native Americans. What they failed to mention is that the clip they were repeatedly showing lacked context. When seen in its entirety, the students suddenly seemed to be the victims of the confrontation more than aggressors.

The media was especially irresponsible covering the anti-police movement during the 2010s. The shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri made BLM, and its fight against “systemically racist” law enforcement an international phenomenon. But how many people knew Michael Brown seemed to be having a psychotic break at the time of his death; that on his walk to the convenience store where he would steal rolling papers, he abruptly darted right into a busy street forcing cars to swerve out of his way?

Questioned by his friend at the time, he smiled and said God had his back. How many people knew that most witnesses backed up the police account of the encounter? How many people knew that Brown never said “hands up, don’t shoot”; that he was not shot in the back, but in the front of his body, as he was charging towards the officer? How many people know that Barack Obama’s attorney general, Eric Holder, would conclude that the physical evidence largely backed up Officer Darren Wilson’s account of what happened?

In my soon to be published book, Crimes of Omission, I contrast the major flashpoint cases in the anti-police movement — from Trayvon Martin to George Floyd — with the way the media covered those stories. This is not knee-jerk reporting. The cops were not always in the right — certainly not Derek Chauvin — but the media was almost always in the wrong; inflaming instead of informing; ignoring evidence which did not support the claims of activists; cherry-picking evidence to back pre-determined conclusions instead of allowing the facts to lead them to what’s supposed to be a journalist’s only north star- the truth.

Journalism shapes our reality. It is our window into the world. But as long as news organizations only show us carefully curated partial glimpses into the world, we will remain a country divided.

Not because we don’t share common values or humanity, but because we live in completely different realities. Everyone is convinced that they hold the truth, and that it’s the people on the other side who are misinformed. The sad truth is we all are. Not because journalism lies. It doesn’t have to. But sometimes showing us a tiny piece of a story is more dangerous than showing us nothing at all.