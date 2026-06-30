Cornell’s End: Truth, Social Justice, and the Future of the American University
At America’s 250th birthday, Cornell has a chance to restore public trust by recommitting itself to the objective truth on which universities depend
Any great organization must be based on fundamental principles accepted as true. In the United States of America our fundamental principles are stated in the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The future of the American university is in question. As long as it depends on taxpayer funding, it will rise or fall based on its alignment with the foundational assumption of the American people that there is an objective truth upon which the mission, goal, telos, and purpose of the university depend.
The threefold purpose of the American university is to 1) discover knowledge that expands our understanding of the world; 2) to transmit that knowledge to students and to teach them the methods used to attain knowledge as well as the critical thinking skills needed to analyze it; and 3) to serve society by producing honest students with a fundamental love for truth and who will be valued citizens. The American university also serves society by sharing true knowledge with the citizenry.
The Morrill Act signed into law by Abraham Lincoln in 1862 established the Land Grant mission of universities to support agriculture and the mechanical arts. The land-grant mission of Cornell has exemplified the threefold mission stated above. The land-grant mission has been so successful because there was a good faith assumption that objective truth exists, and there are reciprocal relationships at every level where the participants are striving humbly and honestly in the pursuit of truth—extricating the true from the false.
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Over the last decade, the purpose of the university has transitioned from the honest pursuit of truth to political activism in pursuit of leftist concepts of ‘social justice.’ The change came with the rise of postmodernism — the idea that there is no objective truth, only knowledge socially constructed to serve the oppressors over the oppressed.
A decade ago, Jonathan Haidt saw the danger and warned that Universities Must Choose One Telos: Truth or Social Justice. Jonathan Haidt founded the Heterodox Academy whose telos is the pursuit of truth. He characterized the choice by identifying Karl Marx as the patron saint of “Social Justice U” and John Stuart Mill as the patron saint of “Truth U.”
The Declaration of Independence suggests that prudence be used to know what to do when an established organization may be failing:
“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”
The Committee on the Future of the American University at Cornell is at a crossroads. They acknowledge that “[f]or centuries, universities have been committed to seeking truth, advancing discovery-based knowledge and creative expression, educating future generations, and serving the broader society.” They also acknowledge that currently “[p]ublic trust in institutions of higher learning is at a low point, fueled by concerns about the value of a university education especially given the high costs, diminished public access to the benefits of the university, worries about insular thinking that can discourage broader viewpoints, and doubts about the usefulness for society of the knowledge imparted by a university education.”
More America 250
Prudence dictates that the committee take a long hard look at the possibility that postmodernism is the fundamental cause of American universities losing the trust of the American people given postmodernism’s rejection of objective truth and its assumption that knowledge is socially constructed to serve the oppressors over the oppressed.
In the draft version of their report, there is not a single instance of the word “truth” never mind capital-T Truth. Will the committee proclaim the existence and value of objective truth and its humble and honest pursuit as our telos? That is, on America’s 250th birthday, will the pursuit of truth be Cornell’s end, in the sense of mission or will the continued embrace of postmodernism be Cornell’s end, in the sense of demise.
Cornell has the honor of being the first Ivy League school founded in the United States of America. It was created after the Civil War—a decisive test of the principles of the Declaration of Independence. (The other Ivies were founded in British colonies). But, without a foundation of objective truth, how can we even think about possessing sacred honor and restoring trust with the American people? Sacred honor is something that is fundamental to Americans. After all, the Declaration of Independence ends with:
“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Randy Wayne is an Associate Professor of Plant Cell Biology and a co-chair of the Heterodox Academy/Civic Renaissance Campus Community at Cornell University.
Professor Wayne, your analysis identifies the loss of "Truth" as the primary casualty at Cornell, but there is a missing piece to your diagnosis: the university has stopped arguing about ideology because they have moved their entire agenda into the "gears" of the institution. They no longer need to defend these policies in public because they have automated their enforcement.
It isn’t a retreat; it is a permanent entrenchment. By scrubbing labels like "DEI" and burying their requirements inside administrative systems, the university has insulated itself from accountability. They are doing this to avoid public anger, dodge government interference, and stay safe from lawsuits.
Most importantly, financial actors like BlackRock and the Open Society Foundations embed ideological mandates into career pipelines and research grants, treating these requirements as non-negotiable conditions for capital access. This pressure is compounded by foreign funding from Middle Eastern states and China, which—while often operating under different geopolitical motives—similarly weaponize DEI-adjacent frameworks to promote anti-universalist agendas. By embedding these various requirements into proprietary AI recruitment tools, universities categorize dissent against these donor-driven priorities as an "operational risk," systematically filtering out non-compliant candidates to protect institutional stability and ensure continued access to global funding.
Here is how they have locked this system down:
The Name Game
The university is covering its tracks by using boring, official-sounding language. They stopped using the term "DEI" because it became a target for criticism. Instead, they use terms like "operational resilience," "workforce composition," or "talent engagement." This is a tactical move. By changing the names, the school makes its agenda look like "neutral" business management. This creates a "legally defensible shield." When an applicant is rejected or an employee is fired, the university doesn't cite ideology; they cite "risk metrics" or "culture alignment." Because these criteria are vague and bureaucratic, you cannot see the actual reason for the decision, and you cannot prove in court that it was designed to exclude you.
Controlling Your Life
Fascism is not an ideology; it is a tool. It is agnostic to whatever belief system sits behind it. The Nazis were primarily ethno-nationalists—they used fascism as a mechanism of control. The communists did the same thing. In both cases, the state seized control of banks, services, and employment. You either professed loyalty to the official ideology, or you were shut out. Businesses became extensions of state power. Access to jobs, credit, and basic services depended entirely on compliance. That is the operational definition of fascism in practice. (and I have to admit, doing a bit of a smile when I see the marxists writing Death to fascism as if they don't use it themselves XD it shows a lack of education and they don't understand political tools, Communists and ethno-nationalists act like mortal enemies to compete for territory, but they are identical because they both use the same fascist mechanism—state control of banks, services, and employment—to seize the wealth for themselves)
We are seeing the same pattern now: debanking, denial of services, and exclusion from employment are being used to enforce conformity to an embedded ideology—even though administrations have made it illegal under Title IX. The Trump administration cleaned it up and put a stop to it, forcing businesses to shed those employees that had resorted to fascism, but the remaining personnel within those organisations who still subscribe to the DEI framework are now regrouping and attempting to reestablish that system. To do this without the risk of being sued, they are using AI in recruitment tools to scrub out conservatives and those who defend the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Because these AI systems are proprietary and closed source, their internal filtering mechanisms cannot be opened, examined, or audited easily, meaning the discrimination embedded within them is effectively invisible and impossible to prove in court—which is precisely the advantage they are exploiting.
The Invisible Filter (Proprietary AI)
They use computer programs and AI to do their dirty work. Because these recruitment and hiring tools are private and "proprietary," the university keeps the internal logic secret. They have built an "ideological filter" into the software. The computer automatically rejects anyone who values individual freedom or the UDHR. Because the code is a "black box" that cannot be audited, their discrimination remains invisible. They simply claim the system is "objective," leaving you with no way to challenge the decision.
Proprietary AI and "Culture Alignment" Filtering:
Recruitment platforms use proprietary "culture fit" modules based on historical data to identify candidates likely to succeed. These black box systems systematically deprioritize or reject candidates who score low on "alignment" metrics, presenting an automated filter as objective.
Proxy-Based Identification of Dissenters:
The AI identifies targets without a name-based blacklist, using proxy data. It analyzes past club memberships, extracurriculars, and language in applications to detect patterns of non-compliance. Candidates showing dissent traits are flagged as "high risk" and filtered out.
Ideological Dissent as "Operational Risk":
Universities and corporate partners treat ideological non-conformity as a liability using human capital risk management. When AI flags candidates defending the UDHR or opposing DEI frameworks, it categorizes them as "operational risk," justifying exclusion without political confrontation.
Invisible Filtering as Institutional Strategy:
Closed-source, proprietary software serves as a tactical choice to shield institutions from accountability. By outsourcing hiring to opaque systems, universities avoid public debate and lawsuits. Rejections appear as automated, data-driven decisions, making them hard to contest legally.
filtering candidates based on "culture alignment" and "risk metrics: https://www.warden-ai.com/resources/workday-class-action-lawsuit
culture alignment: https://www.staffingindustry.com/news/global-daily-news/the-growing-legal-risk-behind-ai-driven-hiring
The Money Trail
Financial empires like BlackRock use their massive capital to force institutions to adopt these mandates outside of any democratic consent. They have moved from overt political demands to "financial materiality" frameworks. They now require universities and corporations to report on "Human Capital Risks"—such as low engagement scores—which triggers mandatory remediation plans. These plans force employees to attend training that promotes the "oppressor-oppressed" framework. If employees don't show enough enthusiasm for this ideology, they are flagged for "low engagement" and pushed out. This keeps their progressive investors happy, avoids public boycotts, and ensures the university remains an ideological arm of their network.
The Solution: The UDHR
The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was written to stop institutions from having this much power. It asserts that your rights are yours because you are a human—not because a university, a corporation, or a government decided to give them to you.
Right now, Cornell is prioritizing their relationship with global capital and their own political power over your fundamental human rights. Your call for a return to "Truth" is the right goal, but it will remain impossible as long as this machinery is running the show. We must stop the outside funding from these groups, or the university will remain a closed system where people must either submit to their ideology or they don’t get to stay.
I hope Cornell can lead the way back from postmodernism in the public universities. Those bastions of higher education with long-tenured professors suffering from the same groupthink will not change course easily. But as those tenured professors and administrators see the horrific results of their "education" coming to fruition, e.g. the three Mamdani-backed, progressive, DSA candidates winning the Democratic primaries in NYC, they have no one to blame but themselves for the nightmare they are creating.