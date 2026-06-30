Image by ChatGPT

Any great organization must be based on fundamental principles accepted as true. In the United States of America our fundamental principles are stated in the Declaration of Independence:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The future of the American university is in question. As long as it depends on taxpayer funding, it will rise or fall based on its alignment with the foundational assumption of the American people that there is an objective truth upon which the mission, goal, telos, and purpose of the university depend.

The threefold purpose of the American university is to 1) discover knowledge that expands our understanding of the world; 2) to transmit that knowledge to students and to teach them the methods used to attain knowledge as well as the critical thinking skills needed to analyze it; and 3) to serve society by producing honest students with a fundamental love for truth and who will be valued citizens. The American university also serves society by sharing true knowledge with the citizenry.

The Morrill Act signed into law by Abraham Lincoln in 1862 established the Land Grant mission of universities to support agriculture and the mechanical arts. The land-grant mission of Cornell has exemplified the threefold mission stated above. The land-grant mission has been so successful because there was a good faith assumption that objective truth exists, and there are reciprocal relationships at every level where the participants are striving humbly and honestly in the pursuit of truth—extricating the true from the false.

Over the last decade, the purpose of the university has transitioned from the honest pursuit of truth to political activism in pursuit of leftist concepts of ‘social justice.’ The change came with the rise of postmodernism — the idea that there is no objective truth, only knowledge socially constructed to serve the oppressors over the oppressed.

A decade ago, Jonathan Haidt saw the danger and warned that Universities Must Choose One Telos: Truth or Social Justice. Jonathan Haidt founded the Heterodox Academy whose telos is the pursuit of truth. He characterized the choice by identifying Karl Marx as the patron saint of “Social Justice U” and John Stuart Mill as the patron saint of “Truth U.”

The Declaration of Independence suggests that prudence be used to know what to do when an established organization may be failing:

“Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

The Committee on the Future of the American University at Cornell is at a crossroads. They acknowledge that “[f]or centuries, universities have been committed to seeking truth, advancing discovery-based knowledge and creative expression, educating future generations, and serving the broader society.” They also acknowledge that currently “[p]ublic trust in institutions of higher learning is at a low point, fueled by concerns about the value of a university education especially given the high costs, diminished public access to the benefits of the university, worries about insular thinking that can discourage broader viewpoints, and doubts about the usefulness for society of the knowledge imparted by a university education.”

More America 250

Prudence dictates that the committee take a long hard look at the possibility that postmodernism is the fundamental cause of American universities losing the trust of the American people given postmodernism’s rejection of objective truth and its assumption that knowledge is socially constructed to serve the oppressors over the oppressed.

Thanks for reading The Coddling Movie! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In the draft version of their report, there is not a single instance of the word “truth” never mind capital-T Truth. Will the committee proclaim the existence and value of objective truth and its humble and honest pursuit as our telos? That is, on America’s 250th birthday, will the pursuit of truth be Cornell’s end, in the sense of mission or will the continued embrace of postmodernism be Cornell’s end, in the sense of demise.

Cornell has the honor of being the first Ivy League school founded in the United States of America. It was created after the Civil War—a decisive test of the principles of the Declaration of Independence. (The other Ivies were founded in British colonies). But, without a foundation of objective truth, how can we even think about possessing sacred honor and restoring trust with the American people? Sacred honor is something that is fundamental to Americans. After all, the Declaration of Independence ends with:

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

Randy Wayne is an Associate Professor of Plant Cell Biology and a co-chair of the Heterodox Academy/Civic Renaissance Campus Community at Cornell University.