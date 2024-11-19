John Ondrasik (Five for Fighting) at Cornell University November 11, 2024

I’m an associate professor in the School of Integrative Plant Sciences at Cornell University. On Friday, October 25, 2024, I sent the following email to the Director and Assistant Director of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences School of Integrative Plant Science (SIPS):

Dear Joss and Magdalen, Attached please find a poster for our November 11 event when John Ondrasik and Patricia Heaton will give a concert/talk on Combatting Antisemitism through the Arts, on Campus and Beyond. Here is also a link to get tickets (which are free but required). I think that this event should be the Diversity & Inclusion Conversations link in the SIPS newsletter. I am happy to answer any questions. Thanks, Randy

When few artists in Hollywood and the music world are speaking up against antisemitism, one might think that a free performance by platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated John Ondrasik, who performs as Five for Fighting and Emmy-Award winning Patricia Heaton (The Middle, Everybody Loves Raymond), both of whom have bona fides in the fight against antisemitism, just might get a mention in the newsletter.

John was invited by the families of the Israeli hostages to give a performance of his song OK, We are not OK in Hostage Square and Patricia Heaton is a founder of the October 7th Coalition. John and Patricia are also outspoken when it comes to fighting antisemitism on college campuses.

When November 11 came, Patricia Heaton could not make the flight to Ithaca from Israel on time, and she sent a personal video for us. John Ondrasik performed an original two-hour one man show. Using the universal language of music, John sang and played the piano. With his performance, John showed how the arts had the power to shine a spotlight on important issues, provide solace to those hurting, to speak for those unheard, and to provide a narrative to young people who don’t consume news.

With journalistic accuracy and artistic beauty, John’s performance took us through the world from NYC after 9/11 (Superman (It’s Not Easy)), to Afghanistan (Blood on My Hands), to Ukraine (Can One Man Save the World), to Israel (OK, We Are Not OK), and to Washington DC (John wrote the first musical op-ed for The Washington Post (Song for the Hostages).

The Anti Defamation League (ADL) cited John and Patricia as Campus Champions:

No Silent Notes Here. Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik, best known as the frontman for Five for Fighting, recently took to Cornell’s Bailey Hall to express solidarity with the Jewish community and call out rising antisemitism on college campuses. Joined by actress Patricia Heaton via video, Ondrasik used his music to underscore the importance of speaking out against hate. “Free Palestine has become the greatest con job,” he told the audience, describing college campuses as a “ground zero for antisemitism.” Despite not mincing words, Ondrasnik still has hope for the future, as long as people speak up for what they believe.

Here is my introduction for John:

Introduction for John Ondrasik

Bailey Hall

November 11, 2024

I would like to start with a Land Acknowledgement: Israel, as a Jewish State, has a right to exist.

To put what happened on October 7th, 403 days ago in context, the attack on Israel was a failed attempt with a promise for more to colonize and occupy Israel from the river to the sea. Proportionately speaking, October 7 was worse than 9-11.

Yet, it was in the Ivies, including Cornell, where October 7th was celebrated by “those,” according to Isaiah, “who call evil good and good evil” and “who put darkness for light and light for darkness.”

According to John Ondrasik, “Something’s deeply wrong in the culture when people can’t come out and say that what happened on Oct. 7 was evil. No context. No buts.”

I believe that the universities are ground zero for this lack of ability because in the universities, to quote Friedrich Nietzsche, “God is dead—and we have killed him.”

At the universities, and again particularly the Ivies, people cannot say that what happened on Oct. 7 was evil in part because people cannot speak period. According to FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, in the Ivies (to paraphrase Tacitus) “it is rare that a person may think what he likes and say what he thinks.”

This self-censoring is mind-deadening, soul-denying, and it causes people to become indifferent, apathetic, unconcerned, detached, and unresponsive. We have created what Jon Haidt, the founder of the Heterodox Academy, calls The Anxious Generation. Tonight, they are represented by the empty seats. As the promoter of this event, I will take responsibility for the empty seats, but I think it is worth looking deeper into the cause.

While in the past, musicians were well known for speaking truth to power, John is the only musician condemning what happened on October 7th. John wonders, “How did we get to a place where our music stars can’t condemn pure atrocities?”

How did Cornell get to a place where we cannot condemn pure atrocities?

John is here to promote dialogue. John speaks his mind, with words, melody, and conviction. He wants to listen to others do the same, and he even asked Professor Russell Rickford to speak with him while he was here. I do want to thank Interim President Mike Kotlikoff, who is rapidly becoming a nationally recognized advocate for free speech, for meeting with John tomorrow.

John Ondrasik has come to show us his moral clarity regarding October 7th—a moral clarity that the Ivies have lost.

By experiencing John’s mental and moral clarity, we can feel the mental fog in our heads and the moral fog in our hearts clear too.

John truly represents the true, the good, and the beautiful of Western Civilization. John brings together his heart, mind, and beautiful voice to help find a cure for Lou Gehrig's Disease, to give relief to children in devastated areas, including Gaza and Afghanistan, to help people with autism reach their full potential, to help service members, veterans, first responders, and families through the Fisher House Foundation, Homefront, and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Share

Through Americans for Afghanistan, John helps evacuate and rescue American Citizens, SIV holders, Legal Permanent Residents, Afghan allies, and persons of high risk still trapped in Afghanistan. John also provides humanitarian relief in Ukraine and to hurricane victims. You can support all of John’s work by donating on his website: What Kind of World Do You Want. For us together in this room, History Starts Now.

I want to say that in September, my wife Amy and I got to see John perform on the same stage at the Center for the Arts in Homer with his daughter Olivia. It was clear to everybody in the audience that John is also a wonderful dad.

To quote Willaim Blake, and the first line of my PhD dissertation, “Gratitude is heaven itself.” I want to thank Nikolai Spine and the members of the Cornell Political Union as well as the Heterodox Academy Campus Community at Cornell University for believing in this event when there was little appetite on campus to do so. I want to thank Bill Esty, Sophia Israel, and Kenny Christianson of the Bailey Hall Committee for making this event in this beautiful room, named after the person whose first name is Liberty, possible. I also want to thank Elon Musk for making @X a free speech platform that brought me together with John Ondrasik because of our mutual interest in free speech and fighting antisemitism.

If you do not get your news from @X already, consider signing up for it now, and you will get your news days, weeks, months, and years ahead of the average Cornellian. I want to thank Patricia Heaton, founder of the October 7th Coalition, who had hoped to be here today, but flying from Jerusalem to NYC through Ithaca proved to be impossible. Most importantly, I would like to thank John Ondrasik, Five for Fighting and Superman Ukrainian for being here today.

Here is the link to the recording of John and Patricia’s performance.

Also by Randy Wayne

But the poohbahs that oversee the Diversity & Inclusion Conversations link did not care to advertise Combatting Antisemitism through the Arts, on Campus and Beyond, just like they did not care to advertise Daryl Davis, who uses the arts to fight racism with free speech.

As an aside, Daryl Davis inspired 200+ racists to quit the KKK and John Ondrasik has rescued over 16,000 people, mostly Muslims, from Taliban oppression. I wonder how many Social Justice Warriors on college and university campuses can claim so much.

But even this does not give Daryl and John the cred to be promoted on the Diversity & Inclusion Conversations link on CALS School of Integrative Plant Science Newsletter. After all, the School of Integrative Plant Science is so committed to Diversity & Inclusion that not only does it have a Diversity & Inclusion Conversation link in its weekly newsletter, but it also claims that Cornell was founded on and perpetuates slavery—something that even the readers of Teen Vogue know to be untrue:

Cornell University is the only Ivy League college with no connection to slavery. It was cofounded by a birthright Quaker, Ezra Cornell, in 1865, the same year slavery was abolished.

Instead of promoting Combatting Antisemitism through the Arts, on Campus and Beyond, the link, on this Ivy League University newsletter for the CALS School of Integrative Plant Science, went to an article on the Hidden Curriculum, the experiences of a first-generation student and immigrant from a single-parent household: Hidden curriculum in higher education: Make it heard, seen, and understood

When employers, according to the Wall Street Journal, are looking outside the Ivy League for competent employees, even I wonder if Cornell students in plant science would get a better education reading Teen Vogue.