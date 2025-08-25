Dear Coddling Movie Community,

Have you seen what’s happened to Columbia?

Yes, I mean in its recent dustup with President Trump, but I also mean much more than that. Today’s essay provides an insider’s view into Columbia’s decades-long slump. The writer is Jesse Adams A.K.A. The Ivy Exile

Here’s a bit about him:

Progressivism is supposed to be about winning the debate, but lately has switched to stigmatizing and censoring it. I know, because I’ve been part of the problem: as a reporter and hype man for prestigious institutions, I helped push discourse into dogma. It’s not what I’d envisioned as an idealistic Brown grad moving to New York to become a public interest journalist under my hero Bill Moyers. But the market for substance was in steep decline, and I ended up an all-purpose flack across Columbia sugarcoating dubious scholarship and weaving luxury narrative on demand.

Now Jesse is using his experience to help turn things around.

I always enjoy his dispatches, and you can keep up with him by checking out his substack, following him on X at @TheIvyExile or emailing at ivyexile (at) protonmail (dot) com.

Now let’s get to his essay!

All the best,



Ted

If there’s any single description that might most sum up the social posture of Columbia University over my eleven-year tenure as an in-house reporter, historian, and PR flack, it is desperate insecurity.

That might sound absurd, at least before the bumpiness of the past few years, given the institution’s 11-figure endowment, global prestige, low acceptance rates, and that it is by some distance the largest private landholder in New York City. But try to see it from Columbia’s institutional perspective: back in the 1950s, it could reasonably consider itself the third most prestigious university in the United States. (Sure, Princeton had more social cachet, but it lacked law or medical schools.)

And even though Harvard and Yale clearly outranked Columbia even then, the brass at Low Library could squint at the hard facts and argue that those schools were in relative backwaters over in Cambridge and New Haven rather than the crossroads of the world in Manhattan, just a cab ride from the United Nations. Those competitors hadn’t housed the Manhattan Project, and they hadn’t just had their university president Dwight D. Eisenhower elected United States president. As far as many mid-century Columbians were concerned, especially among leadership, Columbia had fair claim to being the greatest university on earth.

And then came 1968.

Slipping Down the Social Hierarchy

Decades later the protests and building occupations of that fateful spring would be hailed by revisionists as a righteous uprising exemplifying the very best of the Columbia tradition, but at the time and for many years afterwards it was experienced as an utter catastrophe that alienated alumni, discouraged donations, and cut off a ton of federal funding. At the same time, New York City was going through a rough patch that made Morningside Heights a far less attractive place to go to school, especially for young women.

And so in the ’80s into the ’90s, when the Ivy League as we’ve known it in recent years began to crystallize—going from exclusive places where top students from across the United States could feel they might have a decent enough shot of getting in to ultra-exclusive enclaves where there were so many applicants from all around the world that admissions were a total crapshoot if they didn’t check the right identity boxes or have fabulously wealthy parents—Columbia was to some extent stuck on the sidelines.

As an Ivy it became vastly more exclusive along with its peers, of course, but there was a lingering odor of it maybe being a little dubious, a little run-down, a little yesterday’s news. So while previously Columbia could not unreasonably flatter itself into quite possibly winning the bronze in the academic prestige Olympics, it’s had to endure the continual indignity of inexorably slipping notch after notch down the elite social hierarchy.

Forget any notion of competing with Princeton: the aftermath of ’68 demoted Columbia definitively into fourth place. As Stanford increasingly made its way into being a full-fledged honorary Ivy, Columbia was edged into fifth. Then there was the rise of tech, when much of STEM other than medicine and pure academic science had previously been considered a backwater, so M.I.T. muscled its way into the conversation and in terms of name recognition and desirability surely pushed Columbia out of the top five.

And then comes my alma mater Brown, which doesn’t have a law school and offers far fewer resources than Columbia on a variety of levels, but yet still derives a certain aura and desirability from being the supposedly artsy and creative Ivy where celebs’ kids like to go. Opinions will differ, but I would contend that as of my employment at Columbia it had slipped behind Brown to at least seventh place in terms of social desirability of attending as an undergrad.

Before the protests of the past few years, I still would’ve placed Columbia somewhat ahead of the rest of the Ivy League in terms of positive name recognition and perception of prestige, but now the brass at Low Library has to face the reality of free-fall where, Ivy League or not, Columbia has likely dropped well out of the top ten, and may now sit somewhat behind other institutions that it had never been forced to quite consider peers: Tufts, Duke, Hopkins, Chicago, Northwestern, and (egads!) maybe even some of the flagship state schools.

Inferiority Complex

From Columbia’s institutional perspective, then, the past 57 years have much of the time consisted of humiliating erosion of relative social standing. What the brass at Low Library had hoped would be only temporary embarrassment has proved chronic and defining: they feel in their bones that Columbia is second-rate.

It was striking working with faculty across the university how few of them were Columbia grads; there were some, but the numbers blatantly implied that Columbia considers its alumni objectively inferior to those of places like Harvard, Yale, and Stanford. I always found it hilarious that every door in Columbia Law School’s Jerome Greene Hall was secured with a Yale®-brand lock.

That fundamental sense of inadequacy and inferiority explains why I had a job on campus for as long as I wanted one: Columbia’s primary structural advantage against its competitors was its location in Manhattan, the nation’s media center. There were always interesting and/or famous people passing through NYC who might pop uptown to give a talk, and Columbia was hungry to promote and glorify itself as much as possible.

No other elite school spent nearly as much time or money embellishing its story, because they didn’t feel such need to. There’s little doubt in my mind that the infamous rankings scandal of a few years back, in which Columbia was proven to have manipulated statistics to goose its position in the U.S. News & World Report list of top schools, had been precipitated by senior leadership. The notion that Columbia had climbed up to the #2 spot was preposterous to the point of laughability.

Looking for Leadership

I like to poke fun at Columbia’s recent succession of hapless temporary presidents—the Baroness Minouche Shafik, the head of the university’s medical complex Katrina Armstrong, and presently former ABC News television personality Claire Shipman—but they deserve some credit for doing the very best they could in an impossible situation.

The real villain of the story, the pied piper who led Columbia down the primrose path to disaster, is longtime university president Lee C. Bollinger, who had the good fortune of stepping down after twenty years just a few months before the horror of October 7th, 2023, catalyzed a new era of campus chaos. A talented fundraiser, Bollinger had been a solid enough president for his first few years, but eventually became obsessed with raking in money and building a series of grotesque new university buildings up north at the exclusion of all other considerations.

Much of Lee Bollinger’s tenure can be likened to that of President Joe Biden: a distracted chief executive asleep at the switch as rot festered all around him. Academic and intellectual standards were already shockingly diminished when I reached campus in early 2011, and had only gotten that much worse by the time of my departure in 2022.

The most vociferous ethnic animus was celebrated and encouraged so long as it was the right demographics being demeaned and demonized. As a heterosexual male of European descent, I faced a consistently hostile environment and not a day went by that I didn’t experience various “microaggressions” of students and colleagues casually noting that people of my basic description were inherently worse and of less value than people with different ancestry and/or sexual preferences.

I don’t know why Lee C. Bollinger failed to ever step in to address that ubiquitous fact of campus life; perhaps as a straight white male himself he thought speaking out for treating everyone with decency would endanger his position and pet projects, or perhaps he is an earnestly prejudiced person. Either way, he had countless opportunities to become that stitch in time that could have saved nine, and his feckless negligence made the recent crisis inevitable.

I wince each time I pass the “Lee C. Bollinger Forum” building on the new “Manhattanville Campus,” visible from the 1 train when it goes aboveground near 125th Street. Not only is it aesthetically monstrous, and not only did its construction needlessly displace a bunch of poor people and a convenient drive-through McDonald’s by the entrance to the West Side Highway, but Lee Bollinger’s leadership simply does not warrant that sort of recognition. He’s arguably the worst president in Columbia’s nearly three-century history, leaving the institution on the very brink of calamity, and iconic former president Nicholas Murray Butler must be spinning in his grave. If I were interim president Claire Shipman, I’d strip the Bollinger moniker from that hideous building and stash his portrait at Low Library in a broom closet somewhere, never to be seen again.

Columbia vs. Trump

While I do have some significant qualms about some of the Trump administration’s assault on elite higher education (I hated to see funding disrupted for the incredible scientific research conducted by brilliant scholars I used to cover at Columbia Engineering, for instance), Columbia eminently deserves a reckoning, good and hard.

The appalling antisemitism so inescapable over the past few years is the tip of the iceberg in terms of the fashionable prejudices Columbia went out of its way to promote and inculcate over the past fifteen to twenty years. So I was disappointed to see Columbia wriggle out of substantive accountability with a pittance of a fine of merely $221 million, pocket change for an institution with a near-$15 billion endowment. The university spent years championing and actualizing vicious discrimination against men and against “overrepresented” people of East Asian, European, and South Asian heritage, so a fine of much less than a cool billion is essentially letting Columbia get away with murder.

I should emphasize that I’ve become a persona non grata up in Morningside Heights, at least outside of heterodox circles, and no longer have eyes and ears at Low Library. But, were I to speculatively venture a guess about the mood of Claire Shipman and other senior leadership right now, I’d have to think it’s some combination of sheer exhaustion and grateful astonishment that they somehow landed such a sweetheart deal. Like a cat suddenly getting bored with batting at a sparkly toy, the Trump administration abruptly moved on before Columbia received anything near its just desserts.

Columbia’s drastic decline in social status at last became a sort of advantage: the university has become too marginal to matter as much as it once did. Humbling Harvard is the real prize, and slapping Columbia around but a minor sideshow. I suspect that many on campus are quietly relieved—not only did they evade much in the way of serious accountability for the abundant wrongdoing of recent years, but they may well quietly support many of the reforms that they now have cover to blame on the Orange Ogre in the White House. Having to constantly placate and pacify the woke hordes was a grueling slog that a lot of people are probably pretty glad to leave behind.

Comeback Time?

Can Columbia lick its wounds and work back to its former renown? I doubt it.

One 1968 was bad enough, and the antics of the past few years have perhaps permanently persuaded much of the country that Columbia is but a middling Oberlin on the Hudson. The university still sits on desirable Manhattan real estate, but the looming likelihood of a Zohran Mamdani regime seems poised to cast New York City back to the bad old days of the 1970s, or worse.

Because it is an Ivy League school, and a lot of people are desperate for that gold star on their LinkedIn page, I wouldn’t bet against Columbia eventually clawing its way back closer to the top ten. But I expect it will always remain the Ivy with an asterisk, the place that managed to abuse itself from near the top of the Ivy League heap to its rock bottom. Low Library has made its bed, a lousy and flea-bitten one, and it will be gratifying to see Columbia have to sleep in it.

For more from Jesse Adams, visit The Ivy Exile, where this essay first appeared.