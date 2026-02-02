Dear Coddling Movie Community,

At 2:30 a.m., the chairman of CBS got a phone call. It was the president of the United States. And he was irate.

“Get those bastards off my back,” the notoriously thin-skinned president shouted. He resented being mocked on one of CBS’ evening comedy programs. The president of the United States was close to the leadership of CBS, and would often vent his frustrations.

The early months of a new administration—led by a man who previously occupied the White House—further imperiled the show. The administration began leaning on the Federal Communications Commission to threaten stations’ broadcast license renewals, citing the Fairness Doctrine.

It wasn’t just the administration. The program’s content was agitating local affiliates and advertisers. In time, the comedy hosts were taken off the air.

This is not the story of Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Kimmel in 2025. It is the story of Dick and Tom Smothers in the 1960s. The comedic duo mocked the powerful, regardless of who was in power, drawing the ire of both the Johnson and Nixon administrations over the course of just three seasons.

While Kimmel was briefly pulled off the air, it is a far cry from what the Smothers Brothers experienced. For Colbert, there is no comparison. What the Smothers Brothers accomplished in their three short years on air pushed the boundaries of comedy, brought Americans together through entertainment and lampooned the powerful of both parties.

In each of these cases, Kimmel and Colbert did the opposite.

A Late Night Cover Up

In 2006, Stephen Colbert gave a brilliant and blistering speech at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, skewering President Bush mere feet away. This is a moment many comedians and commentators remember because it was so bold. It was literally speaking truth to power.

In 2024, Colbert stood onstage with President Biden—but not to skewer him. To fundraise for him.

Not to be outdone, Jimmy Kimmel also hosted a separate Democratic fundraiser with George Clooney and others. Weeks later, after Biden’s disastrous debate, George Clooney wrote his famous New York Times op-ed admitting that “the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

If George Clooney saw this, surely Kimmel did, too. So did Colbert (even though he claims otherwise). So did anyone who had spent any time with Biden at a fundraiser or during a softball interview.

Gone were the days of satirizing a president to his face. It was time to be “On the Right Side of History.” Of course, being “On the Right Side of History” meant hiding the president’s true condition from the American people. It meant becoming mouthpieces for the Biden Administration and the DNC.

There were endless jokes to be made about Biden’s obvious senility. Important ones, as the public had a growing awareness of how infirm the man saddled with the awesome responsibility of the presidency was.

But like so many wannabe Dietrich Bonhoeffers of Late Night, they chose to lay off.

Comedy, Censorship and Democratic Conventions

This is a far cry from the ethos of the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. As NPR’s television critic David Bianculli documents in his deeply researched book, “Dangerously Funny,” the comedic duo made a mockery of anyone in power, whether a Republican or Democrat.

Although he was more gracious in the final days of his presidency, LBJ would frequently complain about the Smothers Brothers to CBS Chairman William Paley, or his close friend and president of CBS at the time, Frank Stanton.

Almost from the beginning, the show was tightly controlled by CBS leadership. Full scripts were often heavily edited by the CBS censors and full episodes were required to be reviewed 10 days before air. This allowed the censors to make drastic edits — sometimes they cut entire segments — and share the content with the jittery affiliates.

Among the segments that were cut:

Pete Seeger singing “Deep in the Big Muddy,” which was interpreted as critical of LBJ and his escalation of the Vietnam War. While initially cut, the segment was allowed to air during the following season.

Joan Baez dedicating a song to her husband, David Harris, who was about to go to jail for refusing military service. CBS edited out the reason her husband was in jail.

Harry Belafonte singing “Don’t Stop the Carnival” against footage of the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The segment was cut in its entirety.

When the Democratic National Convention was hosted once again in Chicago during the 2024 election, there was little mockery. Instead, Colbert was less of a comedian than a cheerleader of the party currently in power.

After jokes about “the most fun roll call of all time,” and how “the unofficial theme was ‘weee!” Colbert fawned over Biden’s entrance to the convention:

After decades of tireless public service, President Biden entered to a crowd of thousands of people shouting his name. If only he knew he could get the same thing by saying fart jokes on CBS.

This is the kind of “comedy” we will be deprived of once Colbert goes off the air in May.

More Than Fart Jokes

The Smothers Brothers didn’t fawn over those in power and they were doing far more than fart jokes on CBS. They were pushing the boundaries of humor on broadcast television.

Armed with a writing staff that included Steve Martin and Rob Reiner, The Comedy Hour often found comedic ways to discuss issues like sexism, racism, and blind nationalism.

One of the more innovative running bits was Pat Paulsen, who ran a fake campaign for president. Known for saying nonsensical platitudes in the style of politicians, he raised real money and earned thousands of write-in votes.

Today, late-night comedians use the freedom the Smothers Brothers could only dream of to be…completely predictable. From John Oliver to Seth Meyers to Stephen Colbert to Jimmy Kimmel, innovative comedy has been exchanged for the same self-righteous monologue night after night.

Conan O’Brien has noticed this trend and has fought against it:

Some comics have gone the route of ‘I’m just going to say F*** Trump all the time and that’s their comedy… Now, I think you’ve now put down your best weapon, which is being funny, and you’ve exchanged it for anger. And that person would say, ‘Things are too serious now, I don’t need to be funny.’ Well, if you’re a comedian, you always need to be funny... Good art will always be a great weapon, a perfect weapon against power.

Not only has the past decade been known for thoroughly predictable takes on Trump, Late-night comics have also become known for their contempt toward the American people.

Late Night Contempt

The Smothers Brothers mocked Robert F. Kennedy, Barry Goldwater and everyone in between. But they focused on the people in power.

Many late-night comedians over the last decade have become focused not just on Trump, but on their fellow Americans with different views. This has had an incredibly corrosive — and counterproductive — impact on the culture.

As Caitlin Flanagan argued in her article for The Atlantic, “How Late Night Comedy Fueled the Rise of Trump”:

Though aimed at blue-state sophisticates, these shows are an unintended but powerful form of propaganda for conservatives. When Republicans see these harsh jokes—which echo down through the morning news shows and the chattering day’s worth of viral clips, along with those of Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Seth Meyers—they don’t just see a handful of comics mocking them. They see HBO, Comedy Central, TBS, ABC, CBS, and NBC. In other words, they see exactly what Donald Trump has taught them: that the entire media landscape loathes them, their values, their family, and their religion.

The illustration for the article really says it all.

What’s notable about Flanagan’s piece is that she wrote it in 2017. The endless mainstreaming of contempt across late night had only just begun.

A general contempt for half the country can be seen in the example of Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who recently said she has cut off multiple family members over Trump:

It hurts me so much because of the personal relationship I now have where my husband is out there fighting this man and, for me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and our family. I unfortunately have lost relationships with people in my family because of it… I feel like I’m kinda in constant conflict with them and I’m angry all the time, which isn’t healthy at all…”

McNearney is not just Kimmel’s wife. She is also the head writer and executive producer of Live with Jimmy Kimmel.

This ethos is how you get to Kimmel’s stunning comments about Charlie Kirk — comments that got him suspended briefly.

While the comments were disgraceful, so were the reactions from the Trump Administration. As a card-carrying member of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, I was alarmed at FCC Chair Brandan Carr’s jawboning about how “We can do this the easy way or the hard way” suggesting local stations take action. Hours after these comments were made, Kimmel was “indefinitely” suspended.

Unlike the Smothers Brothers, who were abruptly fired, Kimmel was ultimately reinstated within days and his contract was renewed for another year.

Dick and Tom Smothers could only dream of such an outcome.

Fired, Not Cancelled

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour was already on thin ice during the LBJ administration, but once Nixon arrived in office, his administration began threatening broadcasters with challenges to license renewals over unfavorable coverage and commentary.

It was in this environment, mere months after Nixon was sworn in, that the Smothers Brothers were cut off the air. CBS ultimately cancelled the show over a technicality–claiming the duo had not delivered a finished show before the required 10 business days. A court would later rule against CBS, but the show was gone for good.

When the show was cancelled in the spring of 1969, the Vietnam War had reached peak deployment of more than half a million men fighting in the country. More than 2.7 million would eventually serve, with nearly 60,000 dead and 300,000 wounded. With the removal of the Smothers Brothers, one of the few voices on television criticizing the Vietnam War and the LBJ and Nixon administrations was taken off the air.

This is a stark contrast to the media landscape Kimmel and Colbert inhabit.

South Park Does It Better

When Colbert (and possibly Kimmel) go off the air, there will be no shortage of shows criticizing Trump: South Park, Last Week Tonight, The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live, Real Time with Bill Maher and Late Night with Seth Meyers, among others. Combined with a litany of podcasts, YouTube channels and Substacks, and an endless supply of #Resistance social media followers, there is no end to the number of outlets for mocking the Trump Administration.

Many of these outlets have larger audiences than Kimmel and Colbert, whose viewership has dwindled to around 1-3 million. Unlike the Smothers Brothers, which cultivated a large following among the youth, Kimmel and Colbert’s audience in the coveted 18-49 demographic average in the mid-200,000s.

Colbert and Kimmel are the “No King’s Protests” of television—fiercely beloved by boomers, largely ignored by millennials and without any real impact on the Trump Administration.

If silencing Trump critics were truly the reasoning behind the cancellation of Colbert, it seems another Paramount/SkyDance program would be in the crosshairs–South Park. Recent episodes have mercilessly lampooned Kristi Noem, mocked Trump’s manhood, skewered Pete Hegseth and have been merciless toward ICE.

Trump has been depicted as in a romantic relationship with Satan. Satan.

One reason Paramount/Skydance appears happy with South Park: it’s wildly profitable. With an average of 6 million viewers—more than Colbert and Kimmel combined—South Park drives the conversation because they skewer everyone. It isn’t predictable. Matt Stone and Trey Parker aren’t making the same tired Trump jokes each week—they’re taking risks with their comedy.

It’s one of many reasons they recently signed a five-year, $1.5 billion deal while Colbert got the axe.

Colbert and Kimmel Weren’t Smothered

I distinctly remember Stephen Colbert’s skewering of President Bush as a high school kid in one of the most conservative areas of the country—West Texas. We loved George W. Bush. I had his campaign bumper sticker on my first car. But I also loved Colbert and his White House Correspondents Dinner speech made me start to reevaluate how I felt about certain Bush policies.

That’s the power of comedy. But that Colbert is long gone, replaced by a sycophantic, vain, self-aggrandizing host of a show that could easily be produced by the DNC.

Unlike the Smothers Brothers, who created a program that entertained people across demographics and political views, Kimmel and Colbert corroded the culture by going beyond attacking just Trump, but also the 77 million Americans who voted for him. Unlike Dick and Tom, who spoke truth to power, Jimmy and Stephen aided in a shameful cover up for Joe Biden.

And unlike the Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which was heavily censored almost from the beginning, Kimmel’s and Colbert’s shows were given wide latitude and were ultimately done in by their hosts’ enormous arrogance, contempt and narcissism.

Colbert is scheduled to leave the air in May of this year. Kimmel has been renewed for another year, but it’s hard to imagine the show remaining long-term. When these “brave warriors for truth” depart the airwaves, unlike the Smothers Brothers, it will be of no consequence to comedy or the culture.