The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Weglarz's avatar
Gary Weglarz
1h

Watching both of these clowns shamelessly shill the "official narratives" for the covid madness clearly outed them for what they are. Propagandists for the machine.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ted Balaker
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1h

I used to think Colbert was funny but now I could wretch when I see him, same with Kimmel. I saw clips of Colbert luring people to take the bioweapon quackcine. Evil. Dick and Tom Smothers sound like they would have been incredible to listen to. I recall in the 90's comedy was like that - political and sharp. I'll never forget those who pushed the quackcine and I think everyone should do the same.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Balaker · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture