The Coddling of the American Mind Movie

Skaidon
1d

I think Clifton Duncan (actor) + Echo Chamberlain (author) have been talking about this topic (or similar topics at least!) for quite a while, and both of them are now on Substack too!

2 replies by Ted Balaker and others
NC's avatar
NC
9h

On Using the Bible as Foundational in Law, Science, or Education:

The Bible is an ancient religious text rooted in specific cultural contexts. Its teachings often conflict with modern principles such as equality, human rights, and secular governance. The Bible’s primary role is moral and spiritual guidance, not empirical or legal instruction. Using it as a foundational source for constitutional law, evolutionary biology, or scientific education risks endorsing outdated and sometimes harmful views. This conflates faith-based belief with objective, evidence-based knowledge, which undermines critical thinking and the pluralistic values central to contemporary education.

On the Bible Being “Outmoded”:

Describing the Bible as “outmoded” in scientific explanation is factually accurate, given its lack of empirical methodology. Framing this assessment as merely an assumption ignores the important distinction between religion and science. This misrepresentation weakens intellectual rigor and blurs clear epistemological boundaries.

On Evolution and Abiogenesis:

Evolutionary theory explains how life diversifies through natural selection but does not address how life originally began; this question falls under the scientific study of abiogenesis. No religion, past or present, provides a consistent, evidence-based explanation for the origin of life. Their narratives often conflict or contradict one another. Even if a religion claims, “God created life,” it raises further unanswered questions such as “Who created God?” or “Is this God the same across different faiths?” There is no proof that any religious claim holds definitive truth. Science differs in that it seeks evidence, embraces uncertainty, and revises understanding when warranted, while religion often relies on faith without proof and does not pursue empirical verification. Therefore, criticizing evolution for not explaining life’s origin confuses its intended scope and overlooks that no religious narrative offers a verifiable solution.

On Guilt by Association with Eugenics:

Attempting to discredit evolutionary biology by pointing to the morally repugnant eugenic views of some textbook authors commits a genetic fallacy. Such views do not invalidate the extensive empirical support underpinning evolution.

On Historical Portrayals and False Dilemmas:

Reducing complex historical figures like William Jennings Bryan to caricatures oversimplifies important nuances. Framing historical debates as a simple binary conflict between “progressives” and a “closed-minded mob” overlooks the subtleties necessary for balanced understanding.

On Secular Education and Religious Instruction:

Leaving Judeo-Christian instruction out of public school curricula is based on sound legal and pedagogical principles that uphold secularism and pluralism. These principles protect equal human rights grounded in common humanity and respect all beliefs and non-beliefs equally. Viewing this omission as a shortcoming appeals to tradition while ignoring the need for inclusive and objective education essential to a free, fair, and constitutionally grounded society.

Religious education should be introduced only after children develop sufficient critical thinking skills to engage thoughtfully and independently. This education should emphasize inquiry rather than promoting any specific faith. It should also acknowledge that religions have arisen and disappeared throughout history, and that no current tradition can claim absolute truth. The primary focus of education should be on fostering respect for equal human rights based on common humanity, a foundation that benefits all society. This is particularly apparent since many existing religious texts fail to uphold these human rights ideals.

On Imputing Ideological Bias and Slippery Slopes:

Speculative claims about teacher ideological bias without evidence, and arguments that link educational gaps causally to political attitudes without data, weaken arguments by relying on ad hominem and slippery slope fallacies.

On Biblical Authority and Religious Truth Claims:

Claiming the Bible as “absolute truth” is culturally contingent, historically unsubstantiated, and intellectually arrogant—especially considering the vast temporal range and diversity of human religions, many extinct or yet to exist. Science’s provisional, evidence-based approach contrasts with faith’s belief-based nature. Presenting religious scripture as empirical fact confuses belief with knowledge and impairs the critical inquiry necessary for balanced, rigorous discourse.

4 replies
