What Were We Even Learning?

Over the last few years, as various actors have shared their political views across more forms of media, I’ve taken to wondering what, if anything, they actually learned from the plays they studied and performed. Ibsen, Brecht, Shakespeare—do actors understand the underlying principles of the plays they put on, or do they think that every play of the last four centuries naturally fit their personal politics?

Actors today seem stuck in a monoculture from which no dissent can arise, while in the abstract, the lone dissenting hero is adored. That got me to thinking about my education. Most of the plays I’d read involved some kind of hero often battling a mob.

I picked up copies of the plays I read from junior high to high school and started re-reading them.

A Play About a Trial—But Not The Trial

In grade seven, around ‘89/90, we studied Inherit the Wind by Jerome Robbins and Robert E. Lee. I don’t remember if it was English or Drama; the same teacher taught both classes. The play is a fictional retelling of the famous American court case that became known as the “Scopes ‘Monkey’ Trial.”

My memory of the play, and my understanding of it at the time, was that a brave lone teacher decided to teach the theory of evolution in school, despite it being banned. The diffident, yet heroic teacher was defended by a principled, freedom-loving famous lawyer. The Creationist view was defended by a nationally-venerated fundamentalist preacher. In the play, the ban was narrow-minded and futile, medieval in its backwardness, while the teacher and his defender stood up to the closed-minded mob and championed enlightenment. But as I revisited the play and researched the real trial, the more I discovered how shallow our study of the whole story had been.

I felt duped by my education.

The Right Side of History?

Although the real Scopes Trial did become an early media circus with fundamentalists, activist lawyers, and journalists converging on the small town of Dayton, Tennessee, the way it is presented in the play, is that we, the student audience, are with the teacher and his defence, sheltering the bright candle of reason against the dark forces of irrational fundamentalism. In the classroom, I don't recall a single one of us willing to pipe up that actually, some of us were religiously observant, too, or for that matter, completely ignorant on evolution and the Bible. The play told us who was in the right and we were with them. We wore the white hats. But in the play, that's what the townspeople think they're wearing, too. I'm not trying to re-litigate Creationism vs evolution here, only to point out that the framing of the play affected our view of the real events, and that in our unanimous support of the Scopes character, we were a potential 30-person mob, too.

Despite Lawrence and Lee's caveats in the intro, Inherit the Wind was presented to us as "based on a true story". The fictional play combined with the public education system reinforced a monoculture we still encounter in academia and entertainment.

The Real Story Is Messier

As a work of fiction, Inherit the Wind is great drama.

The work is nostalgic, witty, funny, dramatic, and sad. There are great lines and real pathos. The story of the real trial is more complex. What in the play seemed to be a straightforward case of a lone man breaking an unjust law turns out, in real life, to have been a web of conflicting values and political motivations: debates over science and religion, freedom of speech and constitutional law, and a healthy dose of opportunism by various players.

William Jennings Bryan—a Democrat and devout Christian—feared that Darwinism would justify a more heartless society. While he was a progressive in his day, he rejected eugenics, which put him in opposition to most Democrat progressives at the time. In the play, his stand-in, Matthew Harrison Brady, is portrayed as a pompous blowhard, eventually revealed to be out of his depth and behind the times. His obstinacy—or his battle for his faith—literally kills him.

The defence attorney, Clarence Darrow, an agnostic and one of the most famous lawyers in the country, becomes Henry Drummond in the play—a character who is worldly, weary, and brilliant. He is the modern contrast to Brady’s old-fashioned fervour, eventually revealing Brady's shallowness of thought as it pertains to the Bible.

JT Scopes, the teacher at the center of the controversy, becomes Bertrand Cates, a "shy, well-mannered" young man, a dedicated teacher. In real life, Scopes had only taught in Dayton for a year as a football coach and science teacher. While the school’s biology textbook included a chapter on evolution, Scopes later claimed he hadn’t even gotten to it. (The trial transcripts include a student's testimony of having learned it, prompting some to wonder if the defence had students perjure themselves.)

Four years earlier, Tennessee state rep John Washington Butler responded to constituents who didn’t want their tax dollars funding the teaching of evolution. With popular backing—and public support from national figures like William Jennings Bryan—he introduced the Butler Act, banning the teaching of human evolution in state-funded schools. The law passed with overwhelming majorities in both the Tennessee house and senate. The bill became law. Democracy in action.

Meanwhile, the ACLU had put out newspaper ads offering free legal defence to any teacher willing to break the new law. A local labour organizer in Dayton saw the ad and believed a high-profile trial could bring attention to the town. Scopes agreed to participate. The ACLU now had a test case it wanted—entirely legal and very American, but not quite as cinematic as a lone rebel risking everything for his beliefs.

In hindsight, I can see why our teacher might have chosen the play. He was openly left-wing, and the Reagan-era culture wars and the political sway of the Moral Majority were fresh in the cultural memory. Inherit the Wind offered a comforting allegory to him: enlightenment versus fundamentalism, science versus superstition.

The Things We Didn’t Study

But in researching the play so many years later, I noticed that in 1925, the Theory of Evolution had only been around for 66 years—around the same age as both Bryan and Darrow. For most people, it was still fairly new. The Bible, on the other hand, was familiar to most, especially in Dayton, Tennessee, and Americans lived with at least a superficial knowledge of it and in a culture founded on its teachings.

In contrast, our grade seven class had no official instruction in Judeo-Christian texts, since we were in a public school. We didn’t study them as literature, sociology, or history, either. Evolution, as I recall, wasn’t introduced until grade nine—so neither had we studied that.

We didn't even study the play's title, "Inherit the Wind", or its epigraph from Proverbs 11:29:

"He that troubleth his own house/Shall inherit the wind/and the fool shall be servant to the wise in heart"

That would have been a great place to start (and it's where the play more or less ends). Whose house? Whose trouble? Who inherits what? We never asked.

We also never compared the transcript of the real case—still in print in 1971—with the choices made by the playwrights. Lastly, we didn't read the US or Tennessee Constitution, or talk about what any of it might mean in a Canadian context.

What We Learned—and What We Didn’t

So what did we learn?

For the play to stay with me this long, we must have learned something besides the fun of great dramatic dialogue. We learned that standing for your principles against the mob is heroic. (Though I'm not sure if we learned how to evaluate if the lone figure is right or wrong.)

Drummond's cross-examination of Brady on the book of Genesis always stuck with me as an exercise in humility, exploring how small human understanding of the Divine could be. But I know there was a wide range of beliefs from atheist to devout in our class, and probably a range of nascent political opinions, too.

With the play as a starting point, the source materials to drill into, and perhaps a little bit of guidance on legal or logical arguments, we could have had some really challenging discussions. I think our teacher, amazing as he was, felt comfortable in the play's fictional framing and feelings of confirmation bias. He could conflate the Christian fundamentalism of the play with the Christian conservatism of the '80s for a simpler framing. Instead of a basic intro to Constitutional law, evolutionary biology, or biblical exegesis, we were left with…assumptions.

We were left to assume that the Bible was outmoded (or at least, that it was safe to say so) and that evolution had solved the origins of life (it hasn't), and that the legislative and judicial processes were not necessary to understand (they are). These assumptions, unchallenged, might affect our teenage political opinions as we went to the polls 4 or 5 years later.

Ironically, the real “Brady,” William Jennings Bryan, was on the left: a progressive Democrat who supported women’s suffrage and the income tax before many in his party. His views on the gold standard, on prohibition, and on labour rights were grounded in what he believed would best serve the working class. He feared that Darwin’s theory when applied to society, would justify a ruthless “survival of the fittest” ethos (even though that would be a distorted reading of Darwin). But in a further irony: the author of "Civic Biology", the textbook that Scopes used, actually did support eugenics and racial hierarchy, arguing explicitly that human evolution justified them. The very thing Bryan feared and advocated against turned out to be embedded in the curriculum—and we never discussed it.

A Better Way to Teach This

Though my grade seven teacher genuinely imparted a lot of knowledge, the omission of historical context and primary sources limited the kinds of discussions and arguments we could have in class. We vicariously got to be "the good guys", the forward-looking progressives, but a guided exploration into law-making and laws, religious faith, foundational documents, and evolutionary science could have helped us really test our assumptions and confront new ideas. We could have avoided the black-and-white, us vs them thinking. It might have been uncomfortable, but it would have sharpened our reasoning. How much more anti-fragile might we have become with the room to really discuss the stakes that the play and the real life case presented?

In the play, even Drummond, the agnostic, snaps angrily at the sophisticated, cynical journalist who mocks Brady at his most tragic moment. He reminds the journalist, "Brady had the same right as Cates: the right to be wrong" and quotes the biblical proverb at him that names the play.

In his final stage business, Drummond weighs Darwin's Theory of Evolution and the trial judge's Bible, slaps them together, puts them in his briefcase, and slowly leaves the stage.

If only my teacher had demanded an examination of both books, even if cursory. If all drama teachers did that, we might get more open-minded and intellectually diverse actors, too.