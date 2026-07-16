Like professors and journalists, movie makers bend to the expectations of their industry. They know which topics and opinions are likely to win them praise and which will deliver scorn. As a heterodox filmmaker, I’ve witnessed the dynamic from the inside and the outside. It’s a dynamic that often leads to censorship, top down and bottom up. It’s also a dynamic that leads to monotony.

Not monotony in editing, cinematography, story structure and so on, but monotony in themes, topics, characters, and stories. Audiences keep signaling that they want a break from the monotony, but our culture’s most influential storytellers usually retreat to their thick bubbles and serve up more of the same.

And the flip side of that monotony is avoidance. Hollywood avoids taboo themes, topics, characters, and stories. Sometimes they buckle under societal pressure and take a walk on the wild side, but that walk usually remains comfortably within the borders of “correct” opinion.

They suck up to The Man while pretending to stick it to him. They delight in offending certain groups and take great care to avoid offending others. I call it the Braun Rule: Hollywood wants movies that are controversial, but not problematic.

Then along comes Citizen Vigilante.

The revenge exploitation movie addresses the hottest of hot-button topics: mass migration and crime. They’re topics many in the West want addressed, but they’re also topics cultural gatekeepers regard as taboo. Indeed, Eight Percenters’ bubbles are so thick that they have apparently not even heard of the serial sex crime and coverup The Free Press calls “the biggest peacetime crime — and coverup — in British history.”

So what will the fallout be?

Will Citizen Vigilante save audiences from cultural groupthink or are we destined to eye roll our way through more of the same?